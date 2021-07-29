The daily pace of people getting their first shot is the highest it’s been in three weeks, CDC data reviewed by CNN shows. On a seven-day average, 382,106 people are starting their vaccination each day. That's a 35% increase over last week’s pace. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 28, 2021





BREAKING: U.S. reports 88,376 new coronavirus cases, the biggest one-day increase since February — BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) July 29, 2021

McCarthy on the floor: "The vaccination rate for the members of Congress is over 85%." Which means roughly 15% of the House isn't vaccinated, and we know all the Democrats are. That's 65 Republicans, give or take. — Kristin Wilson (@kristin__wilson) July 28, 2021

US coronavirus cases/day via @CNN: Right now: 61,306 cases/day

5 days ago: 43,746 cases/day

10 days ago: 31,447 cases/day

15 days ago: 23,346 cases/day

20 days ago: 15,068 cases/day

25 days ago: 13,562 cases/day

30 days ago: 11,871 cases/day — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) July 28, 2021

The US reported +61,581 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 yesterday, not including Florida, which did not report. This bring the total above 35.3 million. The 7-day moving average rose to 56,686 new cases per day. pic.twitter.com/W9x9lcBkie — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) July 28, 2021

Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC "said that in states with low vaccination rates more than 99 percent of covid-19 deaths over the past six months were among unvaccinated people." Opinion | The two numbers that could get people to take the vaccine https://t.co/LL5mWfX5iU — Rodger A. Payne (@RodgerPayne) July 28, 2021

Between Jan. 21 & July 9, 2,471 Virginians died of covid; 18 of them were vaccinated, or 0.7 percent. Between Jan. 1 & June 30, 37,180 Californians died of covid; about 71 — 0.2 percent — were vaccinated. …of the 130 Marylanders who died of covid in June, none were vaccinated. — Rodger A. Payne (@RodgerPayne) July 28, 2021

BREAKING: Troops, mask up! US @DeptofDefense Reimposes Mask Mandate in Areas of ‘Substantial’ COVID Transmission https://t.co/pcVxtqrOth via @DefenseOne — Kevin Baron (@DefenseBaron) July 28, 2021

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has become the first major Hollywood studio to implement a blanket policy mandating vaccinations for the casts of all of their U.S. productions, as well as those who come into contact with them on sethttps://t.co/1I9pIf1gUJ — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 28, 2021

Google workers will need Covid jabs to return to office https://t.co/Tv0jQVSGdC — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 29, 2021

The Post joins a growing number of private companies in the US mandating vaccinations https://t.co/7cU7DzP2DY — Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) July 27, 2021

=====

The vaccine tourists heading to the US to get their jab https://t.co/i2lGMVItJL pic.twitter.com/pkMuu6j9rW — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 29, 2021

Japanese officials have expressed alarm after Tokyo reported record-breaking coronavirus cases for two straight days with the Olympics well underway. Chief Cabinet Secretary Katunobu Kato told reporters the new cases are also soaring across the country. https://t.co/shYJov437l — The Associated Press (@AP) July 29, 2021

Tokyo Olympics organisers on Thursday reported 24 new Games-related COVID-19 cases, including three athletes. https://t.co/9oxCEMClPn — Reuters Sports (@ReutersSports) July 29, 2021

Two Games-related people from overseas with COVID-19 have been hospitalised but neither case is serious, Tokyo 2020 spokesman Masa Takaya said on Thursday. The cases are the first known COVID-19 hospitalisations at the pandemic-hit Games, which is in its sixth day of competition and runs till Aug. 8… Organisers declined to provide further details on the two cases citing privacy concerns.

Cambodia to impose COVID-19 lockdowns in areas bordering Thailand https://t.co/HM1HYPCS9v pic.twitter.com/hMJDlgB4xS — Reuters (@Reuters) July 29, 2021

Myanmar's military calls for international help as the country battles a surging wave of COVID-19 infections. It marks a shift in tone for the junta, left largely isolated by the rest of the globe when they seized power in a coup earlier this year https://t.co/009HnkqLoX pic.twitter.com/iAme40zRAf — Reuters (@Reuters) July 29, 2021

Sydney reported its biggest daily rise in COVID-19 infections since the pandemic began, forcing authorities to increase police powers to shut down businesses not complying with lockdown measures https://t.co/42t3DNbI4S pic.twitter.com/MtY25yUhFP — Reuters (@Reuters) July 29, 2021

From France's sun-kissed Mediterranean coast to Russian Black Sea resorts, health authorities are trying to make a COVID-19 shot as much a part of summer as sunscreen and shades for vacationers who are not yet fully vaccinated. https://t.co/sbr8IddJ75 — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) July 29, 2021

England will allow fully vaccinated visitors from the U.S. and the European Union to enter the country without needing to quarantine starting next week https://t.co/GAfSi7n1Tf pic.twitter.com/fJnt5fPQbB — Reuters (@Reuters) July 29, 2021

Over 6.5 million confirmed #COVID19 cases on the African continent – with more than 5.7 million recoveries & 166,000 deaths cumulatively. View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: https://t.co/FKav40Cbdd pic.twitter.com/52yYSQZOuN — WHO African Region (@WHOAFRO) July 28, 2021

Stretched Senegalese hospitals overwhelmed by third COVID wave https://t.co/PTCa6rWKqk pic.twitter.com/6q9YpdsbdF — Reuters (@Reuters) July 29, 2021

Already, states and countries are adding new restrictions and mask rules. Travelers should expect more of the same. https://t.co/fospVRd0Va — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 28, 2021

=====

According to @ScottGottliebMD on @MorningEdition today the hang-up @US_FDA for full approval of #COVID19 #vaccines is the cold storage requirements & relevant labelling instructions for private MD offices and transport in hot areas. https://t.co/tORk7B06Hh — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) July 28, 2021

Maryland plans to release covid-19 data on vaccinated and unvaccinated populations https://t.co/z5SVOW8Urw — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 28, 2021

"Please, please, please: stop obsessing over antibody titers. They are not enough to justify a booster."

Wanna know why? Read this primer. https://t.co/lWwd8iCSAn — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) July 29, 2021

Life cycle of the pandemic coronavirus from the journal Nature pic.twitter.com/WcfJwVyiCR — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 28, 2021

=====

JUST IN: Vermont has become the first state in the nation to surpass the milestone of vaccinating 70% of kids ages 12 to 17 with at lease one dose. @GovPhilScott and his administration has made in-person schooling a priority and thanks to vaccines, schools will be much safer. pic.twitter.com/5XjkpgwcVI — Benjy Renton (@bhrenton) July 28, 2021

Mississippi cites an 'astounding' rise in Covid cases as #DeltaVariant spreads. Health officials say ICUs are full and outbreaks are occurring all over the state https://t.co/6iuCpz7P2A — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 29, 2021

Kim Reynolds publicly lauded anti-vaxx activists who helped her ban any Iowa school from using masking to slow COVID spread. She refuses to use *any* state incentives to push vaccination rates higher to fight delta. But yeah, sure, it's a few Mexican ag workers who are to blame. — Kedron Bardwell (@KedronBardwell) July 28, 2021