A Tree Fell in the Forest

Yesterday there was a “breakthrough” on finding yet another horcrux to unlock the infrastructure bill. I thought I’d look at the details, so I went to the front page of the hometown newspaper (the Post) to find nothing above the fold, or even down the page. It’s not one of their top 5 viewed stories. It’s spit in the ocean, a teardrop in a rainstorm, a whisper at a fireworks show. Good, because the less attention these spoiler assholes get, the better.

Of course, Politico covered it (but it is the 4th out of 5 most-read stories at this moment). If you’ve ingested something poisonous and need an emetic, just click here to read the quotes from preening Republicans. As usual, Politico buried the lede under fluffery, but if you read down a few paragraphs, you’ll find that Pelosi is still committed to not even considering this bill until reconciliation is passed by the Senate.

As sure as the sun comes up in a few months, when a multi-trillion dollar bill is passed via reconciliation, today’s smugly satisfied Republican assholes will be foaming at the mouth at the horror of it all. After venting their fauxrage, they will head home to local media and brag about the bridges and roads being built because of their vote on this bill. They will have it both ways, politically: they’ll show that they’re not heartless monsters who don’t want to rebuild the country (just look at our bill!). And they’ll argue that they’re fiscally responsible. As an added bonus, they ran down the clock and made it more likely that one of the Democratic octogenarians in the Senate will become incapacitated.

I understand that, in the larger picture, this was necessary to get things done in our anti-democratic Senate. But, as with colonoscopies and dental cleanings, just because something is necessary doesn’t mean that it’s enjoyable.

Updated to add: LOL at this:

    1. 1.

      Brendan in NC

      And now Krysten Sinema has emerged from the shadow of Joe Manchin to say she won’t support the 3.5 trillion reconciliation bill. She got tired of being out of the spotlight.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Brendan in NC: I saw a poll the other day that showed her favorables among AZ Democrats absolutely plummeting.  She’s gonna get primaried.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Shalimar

      @Brendan in NC: Let’s see how it works out.  The normal way is they take out $200 billion in spending, add in $100 billion just for Arizona, and Sinema gets totally onboard with the new $3.4 trillion bill.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Another Scott

      Yeah, the GQP will try to do those things, but the press is seemingly finally realizing that their preening about “fiscal responsibility” is just mouth noises.  Especially since they’ve been saying (at least as of a few weeks ago) that they won’t support any increased taxes on the wealthy to pay for anything.

      And the courtier press will both-sides the hell out of it, as usual.

      We know what to expect.  We just need to keep pushing forward and get the legislation on Biden’s desk.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Shalimar: or do some creative accounting so she can say she pared the bill down without actually cutting anything? I suspect she’d be pretty easy to trick

      also, as to what’s in the bill:

      Josh Freed @jsfreed
      Okay, everyone, we’ve been crunching the BID numbers to see what’s in this deal and how it’ll impact clean energy and climate. Warning, this is a long

      Reply
    7. 7.

      germy

      i have never before in my life seen a picture where the vibes were so supremely off

      What exactly is going on in that photo, other than Sinema dressed like Wilma Flintstone and clutching at the guy’s arm?

      I’m at a point where I simply can’t keep up with all the bullshit.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Steeplejack

      Re update:

      I’m glad you posted that photograph. I have been trying to find the video I saw last night of Kyrsten Sinema with Rob Portman.

      First, as usual, Sinema was dressed for Sunday brunch or drinks at her favorite beach bar, not work. Second, in the video, she ostentatiously consulted her Apple watch while Portman was talking and broke in to say that she was getting a call “from the White House” that she had to go and take.

      I am sick of her and her preening.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      MattF

      Saying it’s ‘performative’ doesn’t convey the stupidity. Better word?

      ETA: I saw the Apple Watch. There’s a moral in there, I suppose.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Another Scott

      @Steeplejack: Isn’t she recovering from some sort of running injury (was running a marathon during a break and something happened)?  When the bipartisan group was at the White House she was sitting in a wheelchair or something at the photo outside.

      tl;dr – she’s probably just hanging on him for physical support.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply

