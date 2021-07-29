Yesterday there was a “breakthrough” on finding yet another horcrux to unlock the infrastructure bill. I thought I’d look at the details, so I went to the front page of the hometown newspaper (the Post) to find nothing above the fold, or even down the page. It’s not one of their top 5 viewed stories. It’s spit in the ocean, a teardrop in a rainstorm, a whisper at a fireworks show. Good, because the less attention these spoiler assholes get, the better.

Of course, Politico covered it (but it is the 4th out of 5 most-read stories at this moment). If you’ve ingested something poisonous and need an emetic, just click here to read the quotes from preening Republicans. As usual, Politico buried the lede under fluffery, but if you read down a few paragraphs, you’ll find that Pelosi is still committed to not even considering this bill until reconciliation is passed by the Senate.

As sure as the sun comes up in a few months, when a multi-trillion dollar bill is passed via reconciliation, today’s smugly satisfied Republican assholes will be foaming at the mouth at the horror of it all. After venting their fauxrage, they will head home to local media and brag about the bridges and roads being built because of their vote on this bill. They will have it both ways, politically: they’ll show that they’re not heartless monsters who don’t want to rebuild the country (just look at our bill!). And they’ll argue that they’re fiscally responsible. As an added bonus, they ran down the clock and made it more likely that one of the Democratic octogenarians in the Senate will become incapacitated.

I understand that, in the larger picture, this was necessary to get things done in our anti-democratic Senate. But, as with colonoscopies and dental cleanings, just because something is necessary doesn’t mean that it’s enjoyable.

Updated to add: LOL at this: