@BennieGThompson on @January6thCmte: "We could come back before the end of the August recess." pic.twitter.com/u4CBQfmOod — CSPAN (@cspan) July 27, 2021

A House select committee heard testimony from four law enforcement officers, who were attacked as they defended the U.S. Capitol from armed supporters of President Donald Trump. Here are some of the key moments from today: https://t.co/pjeuP4KOwB pic.twitter.com/pG2kOdJ83l — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 27, 2021

Officer Harry Dunn: If a hitman is hired and he kills somebody, the hitman goes to jail. But not only does the hitman go to jail, the person who hired them does. There was an attack carried out on January 6th. And a hitman sent them. I want you to get to the bottom of that. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) July 27, 2021

Appearing before a House panel, four police officers who defended the Capitol on Jan. 6 recalled the violence they endured while fighting against Donald Trump’s supporters. Here are highlights of their testimony. https://t.co/9pobHBP1H9 — The Associated Press (@AP) July 28, 2021

NEW: DOJ says that former dept officials can provide unrestricted testimony to Congress Trump's efforts to coerce law enforcement into overturning the election, setting up a potential court battle if Trump sues to block testimonyhttps://t.co/ZeyopTj9Ac — Katie Benner (@ktbenner) July 27, 2021

Leader McConnell will work from early in the morning until late in the evening. He will make many calls and have many meetings. https://t.co/z0ujSp8WtX — Schooley (@Rschooley) July 27, 2021

Pretend it's Hillary Clinton's emails or something. Do to Kevin McCarthy and the GOP what you did to her & the Dems every single time you see them. We all know it's in your power to do so bc we saw it firsthand. — Centrism Fan Acct ?? (@Wilson__Valdez) July 27, 2021

Rather than ask McConnell/McCarthy for reactions to something they don’t want to talk about, to which they’ll feign ignorance, reporters’ first Q to them should be something like “why don’t you think X is important enough for you to read/watch?” Bypass the functional “no comment” — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) July 28, 2021

Opinion: The heroes of Jan. 6 expose the lies that Republicans keep telling us https://t.co/ozJEaOXh1p — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 28, 2021

Opinion: As Jan. 6 hearings begin, Republicans side with the terrorists https://t.co/uckJAnyqgW — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 28, 2021

For good reason Pelosi kept Jordan off the 1/6 committee. It was worse than I thought: What did Jim Jordan know about the insurrection and when did he know it? | Sidney Blumenthal | The Guardian https://t.co/tOGFupmEst — John W. Dean (@JohnWDean) July 27, 2021

Very key. From testimony today it's clear that the pipe bombs at the DNC and RNC – even tho they didn't go off – played a major role in scrambling/disrupting the response. Case remains unsolved. Whose bombs were they? https://t.co/6XW2jjLuMr via @TPM — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) July 27, 2021

The question of the day: CNN's @jaketapper Tapper: Why aren't national police unions 'speaking out on behalf' of Capitol cops? And the answer tells you everything you need to know. — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) July 27, 2021

I asked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi about her reaction to Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy saying he didn’t watch today’s hearing. “Anytime you mention his name, you're not getting an answer from me. Don't waste my time,” she told me. — Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) July 27, 2021

For the record the January 6th hearings have already been incredibly powerful and important. Almost as if Nancy Pelosi is much smarter than your average D.C. journalist. Who’d a thunk it??????? — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) July 27, 2021

pulling his members from Jan. 6 committee is going to haunt Kevin McCarthy. boy, did he get played by Pelosi. he walked right into her trap — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) July 27, 2021

btw, this committee will work into 2022 the Senate 1/6 Commission would’ve had a much tighter deadline, but GOP rejected that well played — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) July 27, 2021