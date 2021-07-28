Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: The First Jan. 6 Select Committee Meeting

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: The First Jan. 6 Select Committee Meeting

by | 47 Comments

I usually try to give you guys something positive to start the day, but let’s be honest: What else would we political junkies be talking about?

(Okay, I have another Simone Biles post scheduled for later today… )

    1. 1.

      debbie

      Here, Gym was all over the local news last night, saying what the police went through was horrible, but it was Nancy’s fault because she’s in charge of security. I hope the committee bats down this lie very soon.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Baud

      Anytime you mention his name, you’re not getting an answer from me. Don’t waste my time,” she told me.

      ❤️

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Gin & Tonic

      I was on a long car ride yesterday, and had the hearings on the radio. I’m very glad that Officer Dunn quoted the exact words that were thrown at him; I’m sad that they will not be repeated in the media precisely.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Anne Laurie

      @Gin & Tonic: I’m very glad that Officer Dunn quoted the exact words that were thrown at him; I’m sad that they will not be repeated in the media precisely.

      To be honest, I think it’s effective when mainstream media uses the ‘bleep’ squeal for both the F-word and the N-word.  There’s still too many Americans need to be reminded they’re both obscenities that respectable people wouldn’t be caught using!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      hells littlest angel

      The first meeting of the January 6 Committee was absolutely the most positive thing that happened yesterday.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Immanentize

      I am thinking/hoping that the obvious disdain that the GOP is showing to the people who protect them and the Capitol every day, and the lack of fellow police union/fraternal brotherhoods support, might be suggesting to the Capitol Police and DC Police how much their blue lives really matter.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      germy

      @prostratedragon:

      when I clicked on your youtube link, it was already at the 52-second mark.  I’m curious, how do you do that?

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Just Chuck

      @Anne Laurie: 1/6 was obscenity, the past four years were obscenity, injustice and suppression are obscenity.  Radio stations constantly clutching their pearls over f-bombs is an antique vestige of FCC obscenity regulations treating us like we’re all dim children.

      But it’s not like I can get worked up over it,  seeing as how streaming media doesn’t suffer the same regulations.  That and less “both sides” coverage: at least when I watch Colbert, I know his spin is for comedic effect and not whitewashing.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      germy

      Gaetz and Gosar and Gohmert and Taylor Green did a press conference at the exact time the police testimony was going on?  (The press conference that was disrupted by hecklers.)

      Reply
    18. 18.

      NotMax

      @debbie

      Yuppers. That bleeping is so standard makes the rare occasions when it is not done stand out all the more and magnifies the shock value.

      In this case, bleeping the testimony would have been an obscenity.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Gin & Tonic

      @germy: If you right click on a YouTube video, among your options are “Copy video URL” or “Copy video URL at current time.”

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Betty Cracker

      With few exceptions, the Beltway press sucks and deserves every bit of derision heaped upon it. I think local press political coverage is miles better, at least in my area. But there’s an ongoing story that shakes my faith in the local dailies too because they seem to be protecting Republicans.

      It’s a long and involved story, so I won’t bore you with all the details. But the TLDR version is this: a former GOP statehouse lawmaker turned political consultant (Frank Artiles) appears to have recruited and illegally paid several “independent” candidates to run and siphon votes from Democratic candidates to swing state-level elections to Republicans.

      Artiles is in a heap of trouble, and it looks like top Republican consulting and dark money groups were involved too. In one race, Artiles recruited an “independent” candidate with the same last name as the Democratic incumbent state senator. The race was decided by 32 votes, so the fraud almost certainly cost state Dems a senate seat, throwing the election to a Trump-adjacent candidate who used to run “Latinas for Trump” in South FL: Ileana Garcia.

      But the local papers covering the story almost never reveal the names of the Republicans sitting in the statehouse who benefited from this election fraud scheme. I understand there may not be evidence that they were in on the scam, but isn’t it an important aspect of the story that at least one of these people and possibly others obtained power via election fraud?

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Just Chuck

      Silly question, is it properly “committee” or “commission”?  Or is it always that a committee is formed from a commission?

      Reply
    23. 23.

      hueyplong

      I can remember my grandfather (last holdout for Nixon in the family) saying that the last straw for him about Nixon was when the recordings revealed his “potty mouth.”  [Apparently the substance of Nixon’s crimes didn’t make much of a dent.]

      For that reason I’ve always been in favor of not bleeping bad actors’ actual words.

      Admittedly, the likes of my grandfather have been gone for a long time so maybe it doesn’t really matter.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Anya

      CNN’s
      @jaketapper
      Tapper: Why aren’t national police unions ‘speaking out on behalf’ of Capitol cops?

      As if Jake Tapper doesn’t know the answer to that question. It’s because their gang members share the same ideology with the attackers. Their brethren stormed and violently attacked the capital

      BTW, Greenwald was particularly unhinged on twitter yesterday. He seemed to be bothered by the police officers testimony. This is why I thought, it must’ve been very effective.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Immanentize

      @Just Chuck: Generally, when we are talking about legislatures, a “committee” is made up of members. A “commission” is usually not made up of members, but may be chosen by members.

      The proposed Jan. 6 commission (stopped by McConnell) was to be chosen by member/leaders but would have no Congressional members on it. This was the form of the 9/11 commission.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      geg6

      @Anne Laurie:

      I could not disagree more.  Bleeps are a way to whitewash what happened.  It was very shocking to my normie friends to hear the garbage being spewed at those brave officers on broadcast and basic cable tv stations.  They were repulsed and outraged  by the venom of those assholes.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      zhena gogolia

      @Just Chuck:

      This is a committee. They tried to set up a commission, with members who were not part of Congress, but the Repubs in the Senate voted it down.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      MattF

      And… as for any argument that it’s all politics… Well, politics matters. And if you don’t claim ownership of a particular subject at issue, then someone else will.

      Now I can get back to waiting for that HVAC repair technician.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Woodrow/asim

      Bleeping is also about respecting that many in the Black community don’t need to hear that shit on the Nightly News, when it’s said in disrespect.

      As someone who was listening, it was important to get the actual language on the record. And that’s as far as it needs to go.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      prostratedragon

      @germy: At the end of the url, append (without the quotes) ‘ &t=xs ‘ where x is the number of seconds at the mark you want. So this was url&t=52s.
      Stumbled on it from a video that had queue markings.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @jnfr: During the live testimony, MSNBC let it through unbleeped — no 7-second delay. The evening shows, though, were inconsistent, as you point out.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      germy

      @MattF:

      Now I can get back to waiting for that HVAC repair technician.

      Two months ago we had a plumber visit, and he was courteous enough to wear a mask.

      Today we have another plumber scheduled (same company) and I’m hoping he observes the same protocol.  I should call the company to make sure he does.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      SFAW

      @Woodrow/asim:

      As someone who was listening, it was important to get the actual language on the record.

      Do you mean the written record, or the audio? [Not trying to be a smartass, just trying to parse your comment.]

      Reply
    47. 47.

      MattF

      @germy: The company sent me a text that saying the tech will be masked and I should maintain social distance. Also, I finally recalled the name of the company that did the installation, so if the estimate for repair is high, I can get an alternative bid.

      Reply

