Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Shocking, but not surprising

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Are you … from the future?

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

Consistently wrong since 2002

This is a big f—–g deal.

This blog will pay for itself.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Don’t bother to argue with people harriet tubman would have shot.

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

Just a few bad apples.

People are complicated. Love is not.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

Too inconsequential to be sued

I’m only here for the duck photos.

No one could have predicted…

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Wednesday Evening Open Thread: Big News (If We Can Keep It)

Wednesday Evening Open Thread: Big News (If We Can Keep It)

by | 96 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Benw
  • Betsy
  • Betty
  • bluehill
  • Cacti
  • Chetan Murthy
  • debbie
  • dmsilev
  • dopey-o
  • dr. bloor
  • Edmund Dantes
  • Elizabelle
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • Geminid
  • Hkedi [Kang T. Q.]
  • Immanentize
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Kent
  • L85NJGT
  • Mary G
  • Mike in NC
  • MomSense
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Patricia Kayden
  • Peale
  • satby
  • Steeplejack (phone)
  • Uncle Cosmo
  • WaterGirl
  • WhatsMyNym
  • Wvng
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    96Comments

    5. 5.

      zhena gogolia

      So all the Sinema panicking earlier today had no basis? I need you guys to explain stuff to me.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Betty

      @zhena gogolia: What I saw is that she is objecting to the size of the reconciliation bill which Manchin has agreed to ( apparently with special projects for West Virginia).

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Immanentize

      We are eating a grilled, local raised, London broil steak with twice cooked duck fat fries and garden green beans.

      Fight me.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @zhena gogolia:

      So all the Sinema panicking earlier today had no basis? I need you guys to explain stuff to me.

      Two separate bills. This is the smaller, narrower bipartisan deal. Sinema is pre-objecting, hopefully just posturing, against the larger, I believe as-yet-unwritten, reconciliation bill that includes broader, human infrastructure. Pelosi says she won’t bring the former, the one we’re talking about here, to a final vote until the latter passes the Senate.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      zhena gogolia

      I have decided to give up TCM in order to get basic cable with no Fox News. I cannot give another penny, even indirectly, to that fascist organization, with Carlson and Ingraham ridiculing the officers who testified yesterday.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Hkedi [Kang T. Q.]

      Yeaaaah…..  I’ll believe it when the bill actually passes the senate.   How many times have the Republicans in the senate blown up a “Bi-partisan” deal at the last second?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      dr. bloor

      @zhena gogolia: She’s stonewalling the follow-up $3.5T package, not the one they passed today.
      Comparatively speaking, today was the easy part of the two-step.​
       

      Edit: Or, what everyone else already said.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Betsy

      @Immanentize: Well, *I* just made a shepherd’s pie with grassfed ground beef, sweet corn, local onions and tomato broth, and local golden mashed potatoes, so, it’s on.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Baud: has anyone raised the possibility that Sinema is a deep fake? created in a lab in a subbasement of Politico, or more likely Axios, out of old shredded David Broder columns? or maybe Richard Cohen? They finally quietly fired that asshole, right?

      Reply
    27. 27.

      zhena gogolia

      @Baud:

      Somebody has to explain to me how to get TCM on streaming without having it on cable. Everything I’ve seen has it tied to your cable package. But I’m not exactly tech-savvy, in case you hadn’t noticed.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Edmund Dantes

      And it’s also unless they changed a lot robbing Peter to pay Paul. Big chunks of that spending is coming from currently unspent Covid money.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      zhena gogolia

      Wow, I waited all day for a politics thread, and now it comes at dinner time. See you later.

      Act 4 of Uncle Vanya tonight. Act 3 was pretty bad. They only really got Act 2 right so far. We’ll see.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      dr. bloor

      @zhena gogolia: ​
      The money might be better thrown towards a senator who is actually interested in leveraging power for cash and their constituents–and who has far less to worry about with Minority Leader McConnell than Majority Leader McConnell. Murkowski? Collins looking to refurbish her “centrist” credentials? Romney after reading Moody’s analysis of the impact of the bill?

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Betsy

      I’m thrilled that there’s no mention of highway expansions— instead, focusing on transit, rail, fixing what we’ve got (bridges, especially), and clean energy.

      * * Climate leaders don’t widen freeways * *

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Elizabelle

      @zhena gogolia:   I want to hear if we can get TCM purely streaming, too.  I’d be up for that.

      Maybe that’s a way to get to Fox.  Write to the cable providers and tell them, I am cancelling your whole service because I do not want to pay for Fox News in the basic package.

      Money is the only thing that talks to some jerks.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Kristin Wilson @kristin__wilson 2h
      McCarthy on the floor: “The vaccination rate for the members of Congress is over 85%.”
      Which means roughly 15% of the House isn’t vaccinated, and we know all the Democrats are.
      That’s 65 Republicans, give or take.

      that math is a hippo violation

      also, too, this.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Elizabelle

      @Baud:   Thank you.

      Does anyone have Sling?  Looks like one could get a basic package with TCM add-on for $41/month.

      Anybody?  How was the service?

      Reply
    41. 41.

      dr. bloor

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: Except she’s not really a fake.  My memory is vague, but my introduction to her was being against Net Neutrality.  She’s loopier than I imagined she would be, but this isn’t terribly surprising.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Wvng

      No one has yet mentioned that Pelosi has said the House won’t take up the Senate’s bill (should it pass) until the Senate passes the $3.7T reconciliation bill that Sinema has said she won’t support. If that is true then at the moment we are nowhere.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Immanentize

      @Geminid: I cannot tell you how great tasting twice-cooked duck fat fries are. First at 320. Then 350. It is a plus to be a horder in the kitchen

      Reply
    44. 44.

      L85NJGT

      the odd political fight over medicaid expansion:

      “The governor remains opposed to the expansion of Medicaid in Florida,” a DeSantis spokesman said in March.

      Since then, Florida has, in fact, asked for more money for Medicaid. But DeSantis seems more interested in hiding the source of the money than obtaining it: Last week, Florida asked the feds for $1.1 billion for Medicaid to be taken from the American Rescue Plan funds.

      ….and another one:

      But he avoided using the words Medicaid expansion, saying, “I certainly don’t want to get bogged down by a moniker — saying I’m against this without looking at something when, if you really look at it, you may not be against that,” Hosemann said. “You may just be against some moniker.”

      So how many degrees of separation do we need here?

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Mary G

      @Elizabelle: I have Sling. I watch it as much as I do Prime or Netflix, which isn’t much, but it has some regular channels for emergencies (local NBC, MSNBC). I watched Jan 6 on it.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Patricia Kayden

      Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) issues statement asking US House Select Committee on Jan 6 to call Mark Meadows and GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy as future witnesses— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) July 28, 2021

      Reply
    54. 54.

      dmsilev

      @Kent:

      Weird how Trump coming out against it seems to have been the catalyst that got them finished.

      I read somewhere that he is all pissy because (a) that’s his natural state of being but also (b) because he somehow knows that Infrastructure Week became a running joke at his expense and Biden is getting done what he could not.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Cacti

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: Sinema won her House seat as a liberal in a left-leaning district that includes Arizona State University.

      As soon as she won statewide office, she became a Republican-friendly centrist.

      I don’t think her principles run any deeper that getting herself into higher office.  And the Dem voters back home that she flipped the bird to are feeling none too friendly towards her these days.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Steeplejack (phone)

      @zhena gogolia:

      Yikes! That’s pretty stern stuff for an old-movie hound (as opposed to an old movie hound). I wonder if you can get a subscription to TCM just by itself—that is, without Fox News.

      . . . Hmm, did a quick search, results unpromising.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Cacti: I donated the federal maximum to her campaign back in 2018.  If she has a primary opponent, I’ll be donating to [hopefully] her.  Sinema can get fucked.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Kent: ​

      Weird how Trump coming out against it

      Like I’ve said, very few elected Republicans are loyal to Trump personally, and not all that much of the base. What they are loyal to is Cleek’s Law, white supremacy, and the long, long-standing Republican belief that Democrats winning an election is inherently cheating. This often looks like loyalty to Trump, but it’s not. A few are. McCarthy seems to sincerely lick Trump’s shoes, and he’s House Minority Leader, which exaggerates things.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      MomSense

      @Immanentize:

      So envious.  My mom decided to cook dinner tonight and as she has gotten older her palate has gotten sweeter.  Pretty sure she dumped a bunch of sugar in this casserole.
      This probably means she has been hating the food I’ve been fixing for her.

      UGH The guilt is constant with family.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      dmsilev

      I very much enjoyed reading this article, and now I’m hungry for pasta:

      What is cacio e pepe and how did it take over the world?

      In 2010, chef Evan Funke spent 23 days in Rome eating cacio e pepe.

      “I saturated myself in order to understand this dish because I was so intrigued by it and flabbergasted by its simplicity,” he said.

      Cacio e pepe is traditionally made with just four ingredients: Pecorino Romano cheese, black pepper, pasta and pasta water. It’s named for two of them. Translated from Italian, cacio e pepe means cheese and black pepper.

      The allure of a dish made with so few ingredients is indeed rooted in its simplicity, in its intensity of flavors and textures. When made just right, the cheese melts into the reserved pasta water and clings to the pasta, creating a creamy sauce. The black pepper is abundant and sharp, with an unforgettable, addictive bite that hits like a shot of pure dopamine.

      In Rome, Funke ate everything from the worst iteration to the most “life-changing dogmatic versions,” made with tonnarelli, spaghetti, spaghettini, rigatoni and every pasta in between. He encountered creamy cacio e pepe and dry cacio e pepe. At times, an abundance of pepper made him want to choke. Some restaurants ground their own pepper; others used dust so fine it looked like it came out of the red McCormick box in your mom’s pantry.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Steeplejack (phone)

      @Baud:

      The problem is finding a package that includes TCM but not Fox News. Hulu + Live TV and AT&T TV both include Fox News. I don’t think you can “divest” it from their packages. Might be able to, but it would take some figurin’.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Geminid

      @Cacti: Kysten Sinema did win a newly created Arizona district in 2012 as a Democrat, but I am not sure she ran as a liberal. Sinema joined the Blue Dog Caucus her first session in Congress. So she had identified as a “centrist” for some years before her Senate run.

      Also, I think the District was not left leaning. At least, Sinema’s win in 2012 was very narrow. I think the district is now represented by former Phoenix mayor Greg Stanton, a possible challenger to Sinema in 2024.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Baud

      Re: Sinema. Is she prepared to blow up the economy? Because didn’t McConnell say the GOP won’t vote for the debt ceiling increase?

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Betsy

      @Immanentize:  I think you’ll find that that American versions are usually made with beef, probably because lamb is so expensive here and much less eaten than in the Original Isles. But I have to agree the name refers to the real thing.

      (was delighted when in the UK to find that the fish and the lamb were always the cheapest entrees on the menu)

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Shit’s gettin’ real

      Deadline Hollywood @DEADLINE 3h

      EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has become the first major Hollywood studio to implement a blanket policy mandating vaccinations for the casts of all of their U.S. productions, as well as those who come into contact with them on set

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Betsy: When made with beef, it’s cottage pie.

      but I suspect it’s a bit like arguing that there’s no such thing as a vodka martini, or California champagne

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Geminid

      @Baud: Sinema did not say she would vote against any reconcilition infrastructure package, just that $3.5 trillion was too much. So in the end it could be that za packafe is passed that does not have everything Biden is asking for. But it also will not have a provision prohibiting any further infrastructure spending this decade.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      satby

      @Immanentize: We are eating a grilled, local raised, London broil steak with twice cooked duck fat fries and garden green beans.

      Fight me.

      I had an Oscar Mayer hot dog cooked in the air fryer. Try to suppress your envy.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      dopey-o

      @zhena gogolia:

      I have decided to give up TCM in order to get basic cable with no Fox News. I cannot give another penny, even indirectly, to that fascist organization …..

      I’ll bet that Turner Classic Movies has an app that will stream via Roku / Apple TV / Etc if you pay them a monthly subscription. I can’t wait until Faux is just a bad memory.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      Betsy

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: Well yes, in AU and UK.  Here in US, what’s named shepherd’s pie (at least in popular cookbooks) is usually beef although it’s a formal misnomer.  I always wondered about that when I was a kid or had a beef version at a “pub”.
      🥸

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.