The largest investment in:
– Public transit in history
– Passenger rail since the creation of Amtrak
– Repairing our nation’s bridges since the construction of the interstate highway system
– Clean energy transmission in history
That’s the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal. pic.twitter.com/Me8QypHNDW
— President Biden (@POTUS) July 28, 2021
I’ve always believed we’re at our best when we’re one America, coming together to get big things done.
The cynics said a bipartisan bill wasn’t possible. They doubted our ability to strike a bipartisan deal on infrastructure.
We proved them wrong.
— President Biden (@POTUS) July 28, 2021
We’ve reached a historic deal on infrastructure, folks. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal is the largest infrastructure bill in a century. It will grow the economy, create good-paying jobs, and set America on a path to win the future.
— President Biden (@POTUS) July 28, 2021
