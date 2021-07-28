– Public transit in history – Passenger rail since the creation of Amtrak – Repairing our nation’s bridges since the construction of the interstate highway system – Clean energy transmission in history

I’ve always believed we’re at our best when we’re one America, coming together to get big things done.

The cynics said a bipartisan bill wasn’t possible. They doubted our ability to strike a bipartisan deal on infrastructure.

We proved them wrong.

— President Biden (@POTUS) July 28, 2021