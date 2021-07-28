At this point, 2/3 of a year since the vaccines were released, this could be the whole country:

Vermont was the first state to partially vaccinate at least 80 percent of residents 12 or older. The current rate of more than 83% compares with the nation’s 66.6% one-dose rate — according to the CDC — for the same age group. More than 67% of the state’s roughly 624,000 residents have been fully vaccinated, compared with about 49% for the US overall. The state has maintained one of the country’s lowest infection rates — currently at 1.6% for a seven-day average, according to the health department’s Covid-19 dashboard. Vermont has had 259 Covid-19 deaths.

“It’s the lowest number of deaths on the continental US,” said Levine, sitting in front of a bobblehead of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

It feels like all I write about anymore are these god damned vaccines and how stupid people are to not get them, but it is just so frustrating. Things could go back to normalish, people would stop dying in such large numbers, we’d stop destroying our health care workers and spending billions on needlessly hospitalized people, and on and on if people would just get fucking vaccinated.

And I say this as someone who wishes lockdown would continue forever, as it really has been the best of times.