This Could Be the Entire Country

At this point, 2/3 of a year since the vaccines were released, this could be the whole country:

Vermont was the first state to partially vaccinate at least 80 percent of residents 12 or older. The current rate of more than 83% compares with the nation’s 66.6% one-dose rate — according to the CDC — for the same age group.

More than 67% of the state’s roughly 624,000 residents have been fully vaccinated, compared with about 49% for the US overall.

The state has maintained one of the country’s lowest infection rates — currently at 1.6% for a seven-day average, according to the health department’s Covid-19 dashboard. Vermont has had 259 Covid-19 deaths.
“It’s the lowest number of deaths on the continental US,” said Levine, sitting in front of a bobblehead of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

It feels like all I write about anymore are these god damned vaccines and how stupid people are to not get them, but it is just so frustrating. Things could go back to normalish, people would stop dying in such large numbers, we’d stop destroying our health care workers and spending billions on needlessly hospitalized people, and on and on if people would just get fucking vaccinated.

And I say this as someone who wishes lockdown would continue forever, as it really has been the best of times.

    2. 2.

      hrprogressive

      The “carrot” of “You can go maskless if you get your shots!” was clearly a massive, massive, foolish error.

      Time for the “stick’ of, as bluntly as possible:

      “No shot? No society”

      Shoulda been the case 2 months ago. Needs to be the case now. Period.

    3. 3.

      Wag

      Thank you for this.  I completely agree with everything you say.

      And thanks too for BJ.  Anne and her daily Covid updates are a godsend, and OTR keeps me sane.

      my favorite site on the interwebs.

    4. 4.

      Morzer

      I say this as someone who wishes lockdown would continue forever

      Has Cole ever considered founding a monastery, possibly one devoted to pets and gaming?

    8. 8.

      emmyelle

      All hail Vermont, with its 68 people per square mile. I mean, seriously, kudos to them for their vaccination rate. But I want a shout-out to the Commonwealth of my birth and current residence, Massachusetts. With 9 million doses given and 64% of the population fully vaccinated, our dense-ass state, at about 850 people per square mile, is a better example of what the rest of the country *could* be. In the whole effin’ commonwealth, we right now have 163 people in the hospital, 36 in ICU.

      The 600-ish cases today are still too many as far as i am concerned. But if the whole goddam country were like us, well. OK, everyone would drive like ass, but we would be kicking this thing

      Life is pretty good here right now.

    9. 9.

      Lapassionara

      I think more stories about life in Vermont might be helpful. I for one am pretty tired of life under COVID, and I bet others are too. If people could see what their future could look like with enough people getting vaccinated, maybe they would go get the jab.

    13. 13.

      Scout211

      I am pleasantly surprised that national and local news reporters have now changed from interviewing all the anti-vaxxers they could find and letting them spew their nonsense and conspiracy theories to now interviewing former anti-vaxxers who now are very sick and are discovering that COVID is real and they should have gotten a vaccination. It’s a subtle change, but in the right direction

      https://www.kcra.com/article/self-proclaimed-ex-anti-vaxxer-hospitalized-covid-19-urges-vaccinations/37159106

      Baird has been in the ICU for the past three weeks. He has been sharing his story on social media, taking his friends into the hospital room with him, as he fights for his life.

      “I will use my voice to help others realize this is real,” he said.

      A stark contrast to his prior beliefs. Baird said before he got sick, he believed in the anti-vaccination propaganda.

      “I was an idiot. I didn’t get the shot, I believed in all the hoopla,” he told KCRA 3.

      His mind has been changed.

      “It’s not going to stop you from getting COVID, don’t be stupid. It’s just going to prevent you from fighting minute-by-minute to be with your loved ones,” Baird explained.

       

    14. 14.

      Mary G

      All these supposedly left wing people on Twitter bitching about the CDC “WWAKKHHHFFFKKKLLLING ON MASK WEARING” make me want to tear out some vocal cords with my bare hands. The virus changed, so the advice changed. The end.

      I am so rattled I’m wearing a mask in my own house.

