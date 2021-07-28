The International Olympic Committee has ‘huge respect and support’ for American gymnast Simone Biles, who pulled out of Tuesday’s team event at the #Tokyo2020 Games, IOC spokesman Mark Adams said https://t.co/1eQR2lLeqI pic.twitter.com/DKI8GvC8Rn — Reuters (@Reuters) July 28, 2021

“Progress”, in a way: Young women can no longer be forced by the IOC or their coaches to break themselves for other peoples’ entertainment.



Notably, she never really competed again. https://t.co/48zeV74DtZ — Jane Coaston (@janecoaston) July 27, 2021

karolyi forced kerri strug to vault on a broken ankle and was complicit in the sexual assault of the gymnasts he was charged with training do NOT “but kerri strug” this — Jeanna Kadlec (@jeannakadlec) July 27, 2021

I can’t stop thinking about how Simone Biles said that part of why she didn’t retire is bc she worried that if she did, as the only survivor of Larry Nassar’s abuse who is still an active elite gymnast, it would make accountability for USAG less likely — Jules Amin (@jules_amin) July 26, 2021

This interview Simone Biles did with the NYT was so sad. On the physical toll the sport takes on her: https://t.co/Vtc97WYGBR pic.twitter.com/tsa614nq5e — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 27, 2021

A new world, and a better one!