The International Olympic Committee has ‘huge respect and support’ for American gymnast Simone Biles, who pulled out of Tuesday’s team event at the #Tokyo2020 Games, IOC spokesman Mark Adams said https://t.co/1eQR2lLeqI pic.twitter.com/DKI8GvC8Rn
— Reuters (@Reuters) July 28, 2021
“Progress”, in a way: Young women can no longer be forced by the IOC or their coaches to break themselves for other peoples’ entertainment.
Notably, she never really competed again. https://t.co/48zeV74DtZ
— Jane Coaston (@janecoaston) July 27, 2021
karolyi forced kerri strug to vault on a broken ankle and was complicit in the sexual assault of the gymnasts he was charged with training
do NOT “but kerri strug” this
— Jeanna Kadlec (@jeannakadlec) July 27, 2021
I can’t stop thinking about how Simone Biles said that part of why she didn’t retire is bc she worried that if she did, as the only survivor of Larry Nassar’s abuse who is still an active elite gymnast, it would make accountability for USAG less likely
— Jules Amin (@jules_amin) July 26, 2021
— Jane Coaston (@janecoaston) July 27, 2021
This interview Simone Biles did with the NYT was so sad. On the physical toll the sport takes on her: https://t.co/Vtc97WYGBR pic.twitter.com/tsa614nq5e
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 27, 2021
A new world, and a better one!
Gymnastics-Biles praises ‘brave’ team mates for stepping up https://t.co/uFOiQ9c9wj pic.twitter.com/nSTMmzwuVa
— Reuters (@Reuters) July 28, 2021
Simone Biles has been praised for prioritising ‘mental wellness over all else’ after she pulled out of the Olympic women’s team final.
“You’ve made us so proud.”#bbcolympics
— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 28, 2021
