You are here: Home / Sports / Simone Biles at Tokyo 2020: Never Another Keri Strug

Simone Biles at Tokyo 2020: Never Another Keri Strug

“Progress”, in a way: Young women can no longer be forced by the IOC or their coaches to break themselves for other peoples’ entertainment.

A new world, and a better one!

    1. 1.

      Barbara

      I wanted to beat Bela and Marta Karolyi with a stick for what they did to Kerri Strug. As I said below, she wasn’t a hero, she was their meal ticket. It later came out how much physical abuse was part and parcel of the Romanian system that spawned the Karolyis, so I am sure they saw Strug’s treatment as nothing out of the ordinary, even “for her own good.” Hardly. They also turned a blind eye to sexual abuse, and that’s the BEST that can be said about them. Who knows what they really knew or suspected and did nothing about.

      So yes, Biles did the right thing, to avoid injury, and really, to give her other teammates the best chance to medal on their own terms, which they did. It didn’t conform to the NBC narrative, which is why NBC provided greatly curtailed coverage of the final without all the drama of a made for tv delay in coverage of the final round, and basically only showed the American and Russian team in prime time. Even though there was an incredible contest going on for the bronze between Italy and GB, two teams that have not been known for their gymnastics programs.

      The morning, live gymnastics coverage on NBC Sports online is much better, shows more athletes with commenters who are just as knowledgeable.​​

    2. 2.

      Steeplejack

      Bumped up from downstairs—a good explainer on Simone Biles:

      Hi, your friendly neighborhood former gymnast and diver here to attempt to explain the mental phenomenon Simone Biles is experiencing: the dreaded twisties. 💀

      — Catherine Burns (@WittyNameChoice) July 28, 2021

    3. 3.

      Antonius

      I really couldn’t be more pleased at athletes effectively saying,

      “I am not your dancing bear. I am a person.”

    4. 4.

      Old School

      Simone Biles has pulled out of Thursday’s event (all-around) but hasn’t yet made a decision about next week’s individual events.

    5. 5.

      Baud

      It’s pretty clear from the clips that she was going to hurt the team if she completed. Apart from her own health, her decision helped them get a silver.

    6. 6.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      They need to bring back bare knuckle boxing to the Olympics if they just want a blood sport.

    7. 7.

      Kelly

      @Steeplejack: Read that, it sounded familiar. I’ve been white water kayaking since the 1980’s. When flipped 99% of time I can roll back upright on pure muscle memory, even timing my roll to take advantage of the waves while upside down in swirling water. But then every once in a while I get completely disoriented, fail and have to swim out. Worst case I’ve tweaked my shoulder from an awkward attempt.

    8. 8.

      rp

      It’s so stupid that this is an issue. (A) If she’s got the “yips,” she’s potentially risking serious, serious injury by competing. (B) By the same token, she might have cost the US a medal if she competed and made a major mistake. And (C) she’s already won a bunch of golds and is the consensus GOAT. If she had decided to retire and not compete in these olympics no one would have said a word. So it’s weird to hold this against her.

    9. 9.

      Barbara

      @Baud: ​ That seems to be lost on a lot of people. It also annoys me to think that Biles had some kind of duty to win the gold for them when, hello, they are also world class gymnasts who had a realistic chance to win even without Biles albeit things were likely to be much closer.

      Some of us gymnastics watchers wondered whether Biles was going to be at her best, because she made “uncharacteristic” mistakes at both the US Women’s championships and the Olympic Team selection meet.

    12. 12.

      Steeplejack

      @Kelly:

      Same thing from my sketchy career as a (springboard) diver in high school. And water is a lot more forgiving than a gym floor.

    13. 13.

      Gin & Tonic

      My younger daughter competed in gymnastics up until she finished high school, so she understands the extraordinary difficulty of what Biles does better than most. She feels that all televised Olympic events should include a “normal” person – to her meaning in good athletic shape but not trained – so everyone can get some idea of how far removed those athletes are from the rest of us.

    14. 14.

      Nelle

      @Antonius: It reminds me of Nicole Hannah-Jones writing, in her note on rejecting U of NC’s tardy and reluctant tenure offer, that she wasn’t in that game (she had been told that if she rejected tenure, those who blocked her tenure in the first place would win).

      Over and over, we get caught in the framing of others.  Ralph Warnock challenged the focus on Manchin and Sinema and the filibuster.  Why, he wondered, wasn’t the question of why the Republicans were against voting rights being asked?

      I hope more and more people are stepping outside the framing that is being offered for their lives.  Simone Biles isn’t alive for our entertainment or some USA medal count.  The German gymnasts and the Norwegian volleyball players are there to be ogled in skimpy uniforms.  Shift the frame.

    15. 15.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      Having dealt with everything from music to dance with my own children AND seeing clients go through major drama over the demands of competitive gymnastics, cheer and volleyball, my conclusion is that Bela Karolyi was the norm and not the outlier.

      Coaching demands for time, perfect performance and abject supplication over team rules and culture are insane, especially considering the expense and effort made. Those assholes go as far as the following:

      1. Thanksgiving Weekend practices and competitions, some on the morning of Thanksgiving itself, all “mandatory”;

      2. Mandatory practices 12/24 with some competitions 12/26 and beyond;

      3. Spring Break competitions and practices, sometimes multiples within the week;

      4. Constant mandatory Saturday or Sunday practices or meets;

      5. Overbearing summer schedules;

      6. Zero consideration or flexibility for travel plans or meeting some visitation needs, with pressure on the child about “their commitment” if they ask for a break;

      7. After local practice death in August, HS football instituted a thermometer rule – one coach actually put the thermometer in an ice bucket. That same coach was practicing 6 hours a day in August, and 4 hours when school resumed; kids weren’t getting home until 8:30 or 9:00 PM – by the beginning of September, one honors sophomore felt he was falling behind and asked for a night off to catch up on homework, so he was berated by the coach over his level of commitment to the program (to his credit, the kid quit on the spot).

      Etc., etc., etc…..

    16. 16.

      Immanentize

      @Nelle: Well said. And never underestimate many Americans’ endless appetite to criticize Black athletes. Especially Black women athletes.

      Compare the treatment of Naomi Osaka and Roger Federer when each bowed out of the French Open.

    17. 17.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Gin & Tonic:

      Absolutely. When you watch a swimming event, what strikes me is that there might be a 3/4 second difference between gold and 8th place.

    18. 18.

      Kristine

      I’ll never forget the SI story about Mary Lou Retton in which it was stated how Retton gobbled–pretty sure that was the word–ibuprofen because of the joint pain. A teenager, and she already suffered from arthritis. Gymnastics is a brutal sport that needs to undergo some serious reassessment. Kids are broken at an early age and crippled for life.

    19. 19.

      Nelle

      @Immanentize: That should have been “aren’t there to be ogled.”  I got interrupted by my son telling me that he got a negative result on his covid test.  All adukts are vaccinated, but first the 2 yr old, tgen the 4 yr old, and now he have all had fairly high fevers the last few days.  And i had been taking care of the girls.  So I’m relieved.  And i skipped proofreading.

    20. 20.

      Ken

      @Gin & Tonic: She feels that all televised Olympic events should include a “normal” person

      That sounds like an SNL skit premise.  The real sprinters finish the hundred meters in under 10 seconds, then the SNL cast member comes chuffing across the line at 1 minute 13 seconds.

    21. 21.

      zhena gogolia

      OT, but so good, plus I can’t believe that the Olympics are at the top of the NYT front page instead of Fanone, Dunn, Hodges, and Gonell.

      Cap Hill pool report: In response to a question about Kevin McCarthy saying a mask mandate is against the science, Pelosi responded, "He's such a moron."— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 28, 2021

