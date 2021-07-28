On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

🐾BillinGlendaleCA

In June of last year in my post on these pages of the Palisades, commenter BishopBag recommended that I should shoot in Little Lakes Valley northwest of Bishop. I looked at the location and thought it would be a good site for a Milky Way shot with the stars reflected in one of the lakes, Long Lake being the best candidate. Unfortunately, the California wildfires of late summer and early fall made the trip impossible last year. UncleEbeneezer brought us photos from Little Lakes Valley last November.

I made the journey up to Little Lakes Valley earlier this month with several other photographers from the local photography Facebook page. The goal was to photograph the Milky Way in it’s vertical position, reflected in Long Lake. While getting that shot was a failure due to increasing cloud cover drifting in from the south and a slight breeze disturbing the reflection, I did get a couple of photos of the Milky Way as it swept across the southern skies of Long Lake. The hike to Long Lake was a reward in and of itself, with a number of lakes along the way with some amazing views.