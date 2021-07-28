Anne Laurie posted this in her COVID roundup, but I wanted to call it out:

Texas Children's confirms that it has some COVID kids on ventilators and in ICU – proof children are not immune to serious outcomes with the virus. https://t.co/hJddM7nfVx — Houston Press (@HoustonPress) July 27, 2021

This Politico deep dive on Dunning-Krueger COVIDiocy at the Lake of the Ozarks makes me think these red state fucks will never get vaccinated. Example:

Known for its Cajun cuisine, Shorty Pants was brimming with customers on a recent weeknight. A live band took requests to the delight of dancing guests who twirled to Journey or played air guitar to AC/DC. A group of 12 sitting nearby celebrated birthdays by downing a round of shots. Inside, McNay sat along with a half a dozen other customers who likewise lamented, what they viewed as, a breathless push for vaccines. Two bartenders floated in and out of the conversation, dropping comments like “what’s Covid?” to laughter. Just recently, a beloved cook at the restaurant had died from the virus, they said. But that hadn’t changed the thinking around vaccinations. The cook, they reasoned, likely had other underlying complications. “We don’t know what else was wrong with him,” said Murry Ferris, who frequents Shorty Pants with his wife Jane. By contrast, Murry said, he and his wife exercise vigorously and regularly. Even so, Jane Ferris said the vaccine hadn’t been studied long enough and she didn’t want to be a “guinea pig.”

Even if all eligible persons were vaccinated today in these hotspots, they wouldn’t reach full immunity in time for school. What a choice for a parent: risk your child’s life by sending them to school, or risk your income and their future by keeping them home.

I really don’t see the political downside of much tougher action at the federal level, no matter how much whining it causes in red states. Also, I’m not ready to ding the FDA for not approving the vaccine for kids, or to criticize the wording of our outreach, or any other of the many critiques I see in the media. We wouldn’t be seeing stories about kids on vents if all the vaccine available had been used. The bottom line is that refusers won’t listen, and the only way to empty out hospitals and to protect children is to use some level of coercion to get shots in arms.