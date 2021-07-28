Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

This blog will pay for itself.

The revolution will be supervised.

I’m only here for the duck photos.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Are you … from the future?

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

This blog goes to 11…

It was down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

Nevertheless, she persisted.

Don’t bother to argue with people harriet tubman would have shot.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

It’s been a really long fucking year.

This is how realignments happen…

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Just a few bad apples.

This fight is for everything.

This really is a full service blog.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Kids on Vents to Own the Libs

Kids on Vents to Own the Libs

by | 68 Comments

This post is in: 

Anne Laurie posted this in her COVID roundup, but I wanted to call it out:

This Politico deep dive on Dunning-Krueger COVIDiocy at the Lake of the Ozarks makes me think these red state fucks will never get vaccinated. Example:

Known for its Cajun cuisine, Shorty Pants was brimming with customers on a recent weeknight. A live band took requests to the delight of dancing guests who twirled to Journey or played air guitar to AC/DC. A group of 12 sitting nearby celebrated birthdays by downing a round of shots.

Inside, McNay sat along with a half a dozen other customers who likewise lamented, what they viewed as, a breathless push for vaccines. Two bartenders floated in and out of the conversation, dropping comments like “what’s Covid?” to laughter. Just recently, a beloved cook at the restaurant had died from the virus, they said. But that hadn’t changed the thinking around vaccinations. The cook, they reasoned, likely had other underlying complications.

“We don’t know what else was wrong with him,” said Murry Ferris, who frequents Shorty Pants with his wife Jane. By contrast, Murry said, he and his wife exercise vigorously and regularly. Even so, Jane Ferris said the vaccine hadn’t been studied long enough and she didn’t want to be a “guinea pig.”

Even if all eligible persons were vaccinated today in these hotspots, they wouldn’t reach full immunity in time for school. What a choice for a parent: risk your child’s life by sending them to school, or risk your income and their future by keeping them home.

I really don’t see the political downside of much tougher action at the federal level, no matter how much whining it causes in red states. Also, I’m not ready to ding the FDA for not approving the vaccine for kids, or to criticize the wording of our outreach, or any other of the many critiques I see in the media. We wouldn’t be seeing stories about kids on vents if all the vaccine available had been used. The bottom line is that refusers won’t listen, and the only way to empty out hospitals and to protect children is to use some level of coercion to get shots in arms.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anonymous At Work
  • Another Scott
  • Barry
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • brendancalling
  • burnspbesq
  • Charluckles
  • Constance Reader
  • Delk
  • different-church-lady
  • dm
  • dr. bloor
  • Emma from Miami
  • ET
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • gene108
  • Geo
  • germy
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Kay
  • Ken
  • Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes
  • lowtechcyclist
  • marklar
  • Mart
  • Mike in NC
  • opiejeanne
  • Peale
  • Quiltingfool
  • rikyrah
  • rp
  • satby
  • scav
  • Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony
  • smith
  • Steeplejack
  • Ten Bears
  • topclimber
  • Villago Delenda Est
  • West of the Rockies

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    68Comments

    2. 2.

      Betty Cracker

      Agreed. Millions of our fellow citizens are just too goddamn stupid to get vaxxed in sufficient numbers absent coercion. Now we know this, so we have to proceed accordingly.

      Last week, there was a spate of media attention about how fed up the vaxxed are with the unvaxxed. Some folks (including me) made the connection between that and the Republicans’ sudden about-face on vaccination. It’ll be interesting to see how this plays out now that the death cult has pivoted again.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      gene108

      I am totally in favor of coercion. I doubt it comes from the federal government at this point.

      I think it will start with employer vaccine mandates.

      Then state & local laws requiring vaccines in more cases, like teachers, healthcare workers, first responders, etc.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Baud

      @Betty Cracker:

      Last week, there was a spate of media attention about how fed up the vaxxed are with the unvaxxed.

      I think the California recall election will tell us if this is true.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Madame Speaker is so out of fucks to give

      Taegan Goddard @politicalwire 19m
      Nancy Pelosi on Kevin McCarthy opposing wearing masks in the House: “He’s such a moron.

      I wonder how much of this is her signaling she’s gonna retire after this Congress

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      People who are refusing for what are basically political identity reasons will not get vaccinated… until they know multiple people who have been hospitalized or died. They can rationalize one guy who had some underlying conditions. They will start to get nervous when they know a bunch of people who are very, very sick. You can try to coerce them to do the right thing. They will either fight it or resent it. If you protect them from the consequences of their behavior, they won’t learn. They will just live to fight you harder.

      Right wing media is a disease. The fever has to break to make any future progress. I hate that they have done so much damage. I hate that more people, including people who have tried to do all the right things, are going to be sickened and some die. At this point with our current politics, I don’t see any other way.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      ET

      @gene108: I agree, private companies are going to start pushing this as soon as there is a bit more legal clarity.  The only control the federal government has in terms of vaccine mandates are federal employees and maybe on airplanes.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Villago Delenda Est

      @Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony: ​
      I’d add that the MSM is infested with a disease called Broderism: that “both sides” is a valid method of reporting news. It’s an inherently pro-GQp way to seem “objective”, but it is utterly insidious at undermining any notion of objectivity, because sometimes a fact is a fact, jack, and there’s no way around that unless your Chris Clitzilla or Chuckles the Toddler.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Baud

      The right is doing what the right does.  I’m more disappointed at how many young adults aren’t getting vaxxed.  I had higher expectations of them.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      different-church-lady

      Comedy is when someone else dies. Tragedy is when you suggest I do a minor thing that will keep someone else from dying.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Kay

      We have to keep schools open. Offer an online option if there’s demand but they cannot miss more school. The bottom quarter will never catch up.

      Take extraordinary measures but do not close schools again.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      germy

      While the delta variant is more contagious, the available vaccines still cover it well, about 80-90% effective (compared to 95% for the original variant). But even better, the vaccines are almost 100% effective at preventing severe disease, including hospitalization and deaths. New hospitalizations with the delta variant are almost entirely unvaccinated individuals. There is also a clear regional pattern here, with red states having lower vaccination rates and higher infection rates than blue states. There is no mystery what is going on here – anti-vaccination sentiments have been embraced by the political right. I see this in my own patients.

      https://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/were-losing-the-vaccine-race/#more-12826

      Reply
    17. 17.

      smith

      @Baud: For almost all of the pandemic so far, infection rates have been higher in 18-39-year olds than in older groups. We are looking at the possibility of an entire generation disabled to a certain extent by long covid. If the current estimate of 25% lasting health problems after covid is accurate, that’s a lot of people unable to work, and needing ongoing extra medical care that younger people wouldn’t ordinarily need.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Emma from Miami

      Let me say something heartless and utterly horrible: let them die. I do not mean withhold treatment or medical care, especially for children whose parents make the choice. But structure sane society around them. Put clear, logical mask mandates in place and enforce them. Whatever has been proven to work, use it. They are on their own on this.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      rp

      I don’t play fantasy football, but those who do can probably get a big advantage when drafting by tracking which teams and players are vaccinated. There are apparently a lot of holdouts, and those teams are going to have problems when players get sick or have to be quarantined. Idiots

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Mart

      Lake of the Ozarks swells on summer weekends with nasty ass rich white people. We know three unvaccinated folks with property and boats there. Two of them are not getting vaxxed as they already had it. I refuse to see them. The third used to repeatedly ask me to come have a beer at a St. Louis suburb watering hall. Noted it was closed for awhile. Googled and found the owner had died… from COVID. They think we are the Covidiots for not going out and enjoying life.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      burnspbesq

      Think it’s bad in the Confederacy now? Just wait until football (high school and college) starts up. Super-spreader events all weekend, every weekend, all over everywhere.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Mike in NC

      The local rag decided that today’s front page story was about a bunch of snowflakes who turned out last month to complain to a local school board about their kids being indoctrinated in “Critical Race Theory” (which was basically something that FOX News dreamed up so that Tucker Carlson could drone on about it for hours on end). The photo of these parents complaining about “Marxism” looked exactly like a bunch of goobers who were rejected from admission to a Trump hate rally.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      lowtechcyclist

      @ET:

      Looks like the Administration is going to announce federal contractors will be required to get a vaccine not as clear how applicable or not applicable it is to federal employees.

      Per your link, it seems pretty clear to me:

      President Biden will announce Thursday that all federal employees will be required to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or face repeated testing mandates, a White House official said

      Emphasis mine.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      burnspbesq

      @rp:

      WFT’s head coach, who is immuno-compromised from cancer treatment, was quoted in the last couple of days as being extremely disappointed in his squad, which is barely over 50 percent vaxxed.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Charluckles

      Lake of the Ozarks is Trump country to a point of hilarity. Ostentatious displays of wealth and decadence accompanied by never ending grievance and claims towards being the only true salt-of-the-earth hard working American patriots.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Steeplejack

      Good explainer on Simone Biles:

      Hi, your friendly neighborhood former gymnast and diver here to attempt to explain the mental phenomenon Simone Biles is experiencing: the dreaded twisties. 💀

      — Catherine Burns (@WittyNameChoice) July 28, 2021

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Another Scott

      Kinda relatedly, STATNews (from June 16):

      For Halden, who for decades had been a lonely evangelist for the emerging field of wastewater-based epidemiology, the story of Guadalupe illustrates the potential he believes it has to transform public health in the United States — by creating a near-real-time monitoring network that could identify not just Covid-19 and drug use within a community, but also other pathogens and even chronic conditions like cancer, Alzheimer’s, and mental health disorders. “We’ve seen from our data how important it is to have a fine enough resolution that you can catch clusters of infections in specific areas, like Guadalupe,” said Halden. “We could only have observed that by having this neighborhood-by-neighborhood network.”

      In the last year, the nation’s enthusiasm has finally caught up to his own. As the pandemic spread, hundreds of U.S. cities, states, prisons, universities, and private businesses leaped, sometimes clumsily, into wastewater surveillance. Federal investments in validating the science and building out a standardized national system followed. With vaccines driving SARS-CoV-2 underground, the question now is, what will governments, schools, and businesses do with all that surveillance infrastructure?

      Tempe, operating at an unprecedented level of granularity, represents the leading edge of what’s possible. But while the technology becomes more powerful for answering scientific questions and crafting public health interventions the more finely you slice and dice the sewershed, it also raises more privacy concerns. The American wastewater surveillance revolution might have started with SARS-CoV-2, but there’s no telling yet where it ultimately will lead.

      Accurate real-time data that doesn’t depend on individual action (if I’m not feeling good, do I get tested or do I stay home or do I power through it? – each answer generates different community health data) [edit] is essential.  That’s one reason why hospitalization data is so important (compared to cases and deaths which are data that isn’t as clean).

      We’re learning a lot, but we still need a systemic approach to fighting this pandemic (and preparing for the next). Yes, we let RWNJ politics drive too much opposition to sensible public health measures, but we can and should be doing much more than trying to get people to get vaccinated and wear masks (as vital as that is). That’s only part of the fight.

      We still don’t have an effective contact tracing and isolation system. If/when we get cases low enough to do it, will we actually do it? What’s the plan? What systems will be in place to pay people who can’t work, who have bills that need to be paid when they can’t work, etc., etc.? How can we truly crush the pandemic without such systems?

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      scav

      @Betty Cracker:  Not too stupid. Too mean — or at the limits of charity, too self-obsessed and self-image obsessed to care positively for others.
      But they are doing this with their brains. And with their hearts. This. Is. Them.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      brendancalling

      @Emma from Miami: this is how I largely feel with carve outs not only for the kids, but for BIPOC communities that have a history of victimization at the hands of the medical community. Although, FWIW, it seems that population IS getting vaccinated at a steady rate, and certainly higher than the deniers.

      But the rascal-riding, gun-toting, treasonous Trumpists and their ilk? Those beds should go to people who didn’t deliberately put themselves at risk.
      It’s cruel and awful to say, but their sociopathy is hurting all of us. 

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Anonymous At Work

      All federal employees and contractors, with limited and documented exceptions.  DoD with much more limited exceptions (i.e. “I have severe immunocompromising ilnesses” is not something you want in a DoD employee anyway).  Start using leverage with Dept of Education funding to get at teachers.  Start conditioning access to federal buildings and resources.

      The long and short is that lack of vaccination is a choice that negatively impacts both that person and those around them, and treating them as a threat to the general public’s well-being is how to mandate-without-legislation.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Betty Cracker:

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: LOL, go Nancy! She’s 80 years old, and I think she made a pledge not to run for speaker again, so she probably will retire. Damn, we’re going to miss her. She is irreplaceable!

      The thing is, she shouldn’t be irreplaceable.  They got here by having left the same people as the House leadership for decades.  They’ve started to rectify that by adding more people to the leadership team, but it’s going to take awhile for that to matter.  Meanwhile, it isn’t really clear who could do Pelosi’s job half as well as she is doing it.  I remember that before AOC won her primary a few years ago, the no-name she beat out was considered one of the top contenders for the Speakership* when Pelosi retired.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      marklar

      I’m teaching Intro to Psych this summer, and tonight we’re covering some of Festinger’s work on Cognitive Dissonance.  I think I’ll frame the class around the passage from Politico.

      Thanks!

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Ken

      @rp:  Fantasy football may need to set up scoring rules for when real teams can’t play because of COVID. I suppose it could be covered by the existing injury rules, which are basically “your guy couldn’t play? No score.”

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Baud

      @brendancalling:

      Although, FWIW, it seems that population IS getting vaccinated at a steady rate, and certainly higher than the deniers

       
      Good to hear. Although I’m inclined to give them a little more leeway, the emphasis is on little.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @lowtechcyclist: Joe Crowley was chair of the House Dem Caucus, so not a “no name” to the people who, you know, elect the Speaker of the House. The work of legislative leaders often goes on behind the scenes and not (ahem) always on camera.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Baud:

      The ideological philosophy of the right is driven by a single premise: that they can outlast us.

      I think that’s going to far.  The ideological philosophy of the right is now “Fuck you.”  Any individual may paint their personal hobby horses on top of it.  One of the major underscores of their panic and of voter suppression is that they are realizing they cannot outlast us and they’re flailing for ways to beat back the inevitable.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Quiltingfool

      I live near Lake of the Ozarks.  I’ve eaten at Shorty Pants (pre-Covid).  Not a bit surprised about the attitude towards Covid or the vaccine.  The people frequenting Shorty Pants and other lakeside bar/restaurants are NOT the poor folk; these are people who can afford a second home, a very expensive boat, and all the expenses those things required.  Now, the wait staff?  I’m hoping they are vaccinated and just play acting to get better tips.  If not, they may find out the meaning of “fuck around and find out.”

      See, people who work at these places have a five month window to make the bulk of their yearly income.  Wait staff can pull down $600 or more a week (4 days being a week).   About October, most will be working elsewhere, or, if lucky, will be moved to another restaurant that stays open year-round.  Most of the popular Lake bars are owned by one person, so shuffling workers around isn’t difficult.   So, these workers aren’t going to make a fuss about their own health.  And, most of them have no health insurance.  I look for a rash of go fund me accounts in the next month.

      Lake of the Ozark area is massively Republican.  This is a place where very well off folks who love the idea of no taxes (for them)  and the locals who are anti choice, pro gun nuts live in perfect harmony.   And both groups are racist to boot.  This delta wave is going to do some serious damage around here and nobody wants to believe that because we didn’t get hit hard last summer.

      play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      Here’s the announcement I’d make:

      “As of October 1, 2021 90% of unused vaccine stocks that are above the number needed for second doses will be transferred to suppliers overseas to be used by people who want this vaccine; furthermore, your government will no longer pay for anything related to its use – you will have to purchase it on the market as supplies come available. At the same time, unvaccinated people without medical exemptions will be prohibited from commercial air travel that crosses state lines, all federal buildings and properties including military bases, and will further be prohibited to operate federally regulated air, rail, sea and trucking operations. No questions will be entertained at this time.”

      Reply
    46. 46.

      opiejeanne

      @Charluckles: Lake of the Ozarks covers farmland that used to be in my mother’s family. For many years after it was “drowned”, taller buildings like the bank and hotel in Linn Creek were still visible from the shore where people picnicked.

      They were barely compensated for the land, with promises of jobs working on the dam and electricity for everyone in the area, which didn’t happen until the 1950s because the privately-owned dam’s owners could make more money selling the generated electricity to St Louis.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      dr. bloor

      @lowtechcyclist:

      They got here by having left the same people as the House leadership for decades. They’ve started to rectify that by adding more people to the leadership team, but it’s going to take awhile for that to matter.

      Factually incorrect.  The on-deck level of leadership in the party has been developing for years now.  The absence of headline-grabbing self-styled revolutionaries in that tier does not mean they don’t exist.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      In 2007, at Eschaton and places like that, there was a ‘dump Pelosi’ movement among the elder siblings of Rose Twitter after she said impeachment of Bush and Cheney was off the table. I used to ask who they wanted to replace her, Steny Hoyer or the evil RAHM!  Been so long I can’t remember who they proposed. Probably Kucinich, the middle sibling between Nader and Bernie, who last I checked was running for mayor of Cleveland on a ‘tough-on-crime’ platform.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Barry

      “Also, I’m not ready to ding the FDA for not approving the vaccine for kids, or to criticize the wording of our outreach, or any other of the many critiques I see in the media. ”

      The people in the FDA are likely anticipating a literal Inquisition from the GOP, the minute they get hold of either House of Congress.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Constance Reader

      “I really don’t see the political downside of much tougher action at the federal level,…”

      The red states will refuse to comply and the GOP will raise metric shit-tons of money and inspire greater voter turn-out because of “government overreach” and “communism”.  That’s the downside.  I don’t understand how anyone paying attention couldn’t see that.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Peale

      @Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes: Honestly, I think you’d get further by saying “On October 1, vaccines will now cost $500 so get them before the price goes up.” Then offer coupons for free vaccines after October 1. Then you can run with the “Every dose you take is a person in Mexico who dies” and get the crowd motivated by the ability to harm others. Between the 2 groups, we might get 5% increase in fully vaccinated adults.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      @lowtechcyclist: Joe Crowley was chair of the House Dem Caucus, so not a “no name” to the people who, you know, elect the Speaker of the House. The work of legislative leaders often goes on behind the scenes and not (ahem) always on camera.

      I’m good with ‘often behind the scenes.’  ‘Always’ is a whole ‘nother thing.  In a democracy, it’s not exactly democratic for someone that few have heard of to become one of the most powerful persons in government.

      I knew who Pelosi was for years before she became part of the House leadership. I only heard of Crowley when his name briefly got bandied about as the possible next Speaker.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Barry

      @burnspbesq: ​
       

      “Think it’s bad in the Confederacy now? Just wait until football (high school and college) starts up. Super-spreader events all weekend, every weekend, all over everywhere.”

      I had not thought of that.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Quiltingfool

      @opiejeanne: This is so true.  Folks who owned the bottom land got screwed royally.  Now, if you happened to be in the Duenke family, who bought or owned tons of ridge top land, which was useless for farming, you became multi-millionaires from selling their land for lake homes, resorts, etc.

      On the other hand, the electric company that owns the dam and all the acres of land covered by water pays property taxes on every bit of it.  School of the Osage gets huge amounts of tax money, and they have nice schools and pay their teachers very well.  Camdenton school district benefits from this, too.  Good schools, good pay.  It doesn’t hurt that there are million dollar lake homes, too.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Another Scott

      @Anonymous At Work:

      DoD with much more limited exceptions (i.e. “I have severe immunocompromising ilnesses” is not something you want in a DoD employee anyway).

      1) The DoD moves slowly, but it does move. Mandates are coming and will be enforced (I am willing to bet).

      2) The DoD has 2.8+M employees (civilian and military), some in their 80s (probably a few in their 90s), some (undoubtedly) with medical issues. They all can contribute.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      West of the Rockies

      Preaching to the choir, I know, but goddammit why do wingers take such orgasmic delight in clinging to idiocy, even when there are clear signs that they know they’re wrong? The unabashed arrogance, the supreme hubris… is stupefying.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      I used to ask who they wanted to replace her, Steny Hoyer or the evil RAHM!

      Yeah, that was the problem, even then.  And fourteen years later, she still may well be irreplaceable because nobody who isn’t 70+ has really had a chance to show what they can do.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @lowtechcyclist:

      really had a chance to show what they can do.

      If they need to be given a chance to show what they can do, maybe that don’t have what the job requires.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      opiejeanne

      @Quiltingfool: My husband’s cousin owns a condo and a big boat on Lake of the Ozarks. We stayed with them for a few days in July 2019, and were driven around the lake in the boat by her husband to view the houses of the ridiculously wealthy.

      We also witnessed what you described, as well as the poverty of the surrounding area, and not just poverty in the sense of having little money, although that was also apparent.  The poverty of a poor education, of a poor understanding of the world outside their hollers and their churches, fear of people in other countries or even other counties, all of this was apparent. Oh sure, they all had a pickup parked next to the double-wide, that sat next to the family home which was falling down in pieces around them.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      opiejeanne

      @Quiltingfool: My mom’s relatives who sold that bottom land cheap were not the sharpest tools in the drawer. They were all so closely related that one of my distant cousins had grandparents who were double first cousins, on both sides. Thank goodness my direct line had the good sense to travel five miles down the road to find a wife who wasn’t already a cousin

      I’m not sure the schools in the Macks Creek area put that money to such good use.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      lowtechcyclist

      @dr. bloor:

      Factually incorrect.  The on-deck level of leadership in the party has been developing for years now.  The absence of headline-grabbing self-styled revolutionaries in that tier does not mean they don’t exist.

      You mean like Pelosi herself was before she became part of the leadership?  She got a good deal of ink back then.  Guess she must’ve been one of those “headline-grabbing self-styled revolutionaries.”

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.