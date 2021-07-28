This is like the moment during the Black Plague when half of Europe discovered quarantine, while the other half doubled down on leeches — TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) July 27, 2021





‘That’s under consideration right now,’ President Joe Biden said when asked whether his administration is weighing a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for all federal workers https://t.co/WM6Pr7M7cA pic.twitter.com/d7waWm2vaf — Reuters (@Reuters) July 28, 2021

CDC recommends vax’d folks wear masks indoors in places with “substantial” and “high” transmission. “Substantial”: 50-100 cases per 100,000 people over seven days “High”: More than 100 cases If your county is orange or red on this map, it would qualify. https://t.co/nYNQ0Zacms pic.twitter.com/Co1ipTUbhJ — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) July 27, 2021

The US is now being well outpaced in vaccine distribution by China, the EU, and the UK, while India, Japan, and even Brazil are rapidly catching up. pic.twitter.com/AL84XGjQTR — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) July 27, 2021

With the Delta variant, #Covid19 upped its game. Sounds like we're going to have to up ours. @DrewQJoseph reports. https://t.co/7flXETEiku — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) July 27, 2021

The US reported +35,816 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the total closer to 35.3 million. The 7-day moving average rose to 54,082 new cases per day. Some crucial states like Florida did not report yesterday. pic.twitter.com/kI48XSjnwp — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) July 27, 2021

Hospitalization rates have spiked in 45 of the 50 US states in the past 2 weeks, as COVID cases rise. Many US states now have a vaccine surplus.#GraphicTruth @gzeromediahttps://t.co/LkHfuFlQxk — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) July 27, 2021

In a very short time the USA has flipped from about 70% Alpha variant #SARSCoV2 to 92% #DeltaVariant — which is why we're seeing surges in hospitalizations just about everywhere.https://t.co/aQMvNGWDZ5 — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) July 27, 2021

U.S. employers are putting COVID vaccine requirements into place. But what happens if workers refuse? Federal guidance out this week suggests the law is on the side of employers. https://t.co/MRzonlLb4W — The Associated Press (@AP) July 27, 2021

New @IMFNews

"#Vaccine access has emerged as the principal fault line along which the global recovery splits into 2 blocs: those that can look to further normalization this year & those that still face resurgent infections & rising #COVID death tolls."https://t.co/6sLOdsN8KM — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) July 27, 2021

Fresh coronavirus outbreaks are forcing factory shutdowns in countries such as Vietnam and Bangladesh, aggravating supply chain disruptions that could leave some U.S. retailers with empty shelves as consumers begin their back-to-school shopping https://t.co/5uEG7grdig — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 27, 2021

Indians turn to crowdfunding to pay Covid bills https://t.co/xQxl9s65Tw — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 28, 2021

Legal wrangles hold up U.S. vaccine donations to India https://t.co/kz7OWZCyTu pic.twitter.com/t3ikJqIr3D — Reuters (@Reuters) July 28, 2021

… The United States has in recent weeks donated millions of vaccine doses to countries such as Bangladesh, Bhutan and South Korea. Supplies to India, however, are stuck pending conclusion of some “legal requirements”, according to the global COVAX vaccine platform through which such doses are routed. India’s drugs regulator gave emergency use authorisation to the Moderna vaccine in June, as the United States readied donations for India. Fellow U.S. companies Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson have not formally sought permission for the use of their shots in India. But India has not met requests for granting the manufacturers indemnity from lawsuits… India’s health and foreign ministries did not respond to requests for comment on the indemnity issue. Vaccine alliance Gavi, which co-leads the COVAX facility, said legal protections for vaccine suppliers were mandatory. “All facility participants must have signed indemnity agreements with the manufacturers in question in order to receive doses through COVAX – which would also be true for doses received via bilateral deals,” a Gavi spokesperson said in an email… India has administered 441 million total vaccine doses, the largest of any country after China. But only 10% of its adult population of about 944 million people has been inoculated with both doses, with 47% receiving at least one shot.

Anger as Covid-ravaged Malaysia lifts pandemic measures https://t.co/guMuUykx9g — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 28, 2021

Thailand reports daily record of 16,533 new coronavirus cases https://t.co/imnwedMLsJ pic.twitter.com/GsUjllrQfk — Reuters (@Reuters) July 28, 2021

South Korea reported 1,896 new COVID-19 cases, its highest-ever daily increase, as the country struggles to subdue a fourth wave of outbreaks fanned by the more contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus https://t.co/8RE8ccni5u by @HeeShin pic.twitter.com/0TbPJzwQjj — Reuters (@Reuters) July 28, 2021

Want a vaccine reservation in South Korea? Try waiting 111 hours. Once a model of fighting the pandemic, the country has been slow to vaccinate its people, even as it's being hit by the worst-ever wave of infections https://t.co/lucOoQaKPI — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 28, 2021

Daily COVID-19 cases in Olympic host city Tokyo hit a record high for a second straight day, topping 3,000 for the first time since the pandemic began, local media reported, as the spike in infections puts pressure on hospitals https://t.co/z02CQXCjtm — Reuters (@Reuters) July 28, 2021

Vaccination Minister Taro Kono tells @AP the speed of Japan’s inoculation campaign is less urgent than getting shots to young people, who are blamed for spreading the virus. He adds Japan is “overshooting” its goal of a million shots a day. https://t.co/hmQisMP9aM — The Associated Press (@AP) July 28, 2021

The Australian city of Sydney extended a lockdown by four weeks after an already protracted stay-at-home order failed to douse a COVID-19 outbreak, with the authorities warning of tougher policing to stamp out non-compliance https://t.co/7Ye3pMM8gY by @renjujose and @byronkaye pic.twitter.com/CjYpsXcqmJ — Reuters (@Reuters) July 28, 2021

UK data comparing Delta wave pic.twitter.com/NAD0xWgNVk — Lewis (@Lewis2020_) July 27, 2021

U.S. to ship 4 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to Nigeria, 5.66 mln to South Africa https://t.co/SxtiOCnoc5 pic.twitter.com/jIc7sWiYGu — Reuters (@Reuters) July 28, 2021

Worried about "breakthrough infections" after you've been vaccinated against Covid? Here's what you should keep in mind. https://t.co/2kdplgboBm — NYT Science (@NYTScience) July 27, 2021

“There are a lot of reasons for concern for all of us in general. Cases have jumped for kids specifically.” Answers to some of your questions: https://t.co/pRORDc2kgW — Amy Joyce (@amyjoyce_berg) July 22, 2021

Why all the fuss: Louisiana, Nevada, Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Florida pic.twitter.com/06sDxpdHko — Infectious Diseases (@InfectiousDz) July 27, 2021

more states, and by that I mean all of them, should do this https://t.co/7AEkW9QFvc — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) July 28, 2021

Texas Children's confirms that it has some COVID kids on ventilators and in ICU – proof children are not immune to serious outcomes with the virus. https://t.co/hJddM7nfVx — Houston Press (@HoustonPress) July 27, 2021

Florida is in VERY big #COVID19 trouble. This isn't test-positives — it's hospitalizations. It's very sick people, and they are young. https://t.co/Vm8CI13e3e — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) July 27, 2021

This part of the story stopped me cold. just remarkably grim but also very illustrative of the forces at play here. https://t.co/KfZtUZdc96 pic.twitter.com/L1YqQXZ8vz — Sam Stein (@samstein) July 27, 2021