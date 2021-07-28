Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Tuesday / Wednesday, July 27-28

The United States has in recent weeks donated millions of vaccine doses to countries such as Bangladesh, Bhutan and South Korea. Supplies to India, however, are stuck pending conclusion of some “legal requirements”, according to the global COVAX vaccine platform through which such doses are routed.

India’s drugs regulator gave emergency use authorisation to the Moderna vaccine in June, as the United States readied donations for India. Fellow U.S. companies Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson have not formally sought permission for the use of their shots in India.

But India has not met requests for granting the manufacturers indemnity from lawsuits…

India’s health and foreign ministries did not respond to requests for comment on the indemnity issue.

Vaccine alliance Gavi, which co-leads the COVAX facility, said legal protections for vaccine suppliers were mandatory.

“All facility participants must have signed indemnity agreements with the manufacturers in question in order to receive doses through COVAX – which would also be true for doses received via bilateral deals,” a Gavi spokesperson said in an email…

India has administered 441 million total vaccine doses, the largest of any country after China. But only 10% of its adult population of about 944 million people has been inoculated with both doses, with 47% receiving at least one shot.

    21Comments

    2. 2.

      Chris T.

      Re Helen Branswell tweet @ top:

      With the Delta variant, #Covid19 upped its game. Sounds like we’re going to have to up ours.

      But Republicans have been saying “up yours” for years!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      mrmoshpotato

      Texas Children’s confirms that it has some COVID kids on ventilators and in ICU – proof children are not immune to serious outcomes with the virus.

      This is heartbreaking.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Baud

      AL to America: I tried to get out, but you pulled me back in.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      JMG

      Wore a mask outside a few times in the last couple days, not because of covid, but because of the air quality alert due to smoke from the Western wildfires blanketing Massachusetts. It helped.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Soprano2

      Well, there are are no ICU beds in SWMO, that’s for sure!

      That Politico article (puts head in hands). I’m so tired of us making the news for ignorance. I don’t think people in Springfield get hassled for wearing masks, that’s so dumb, but I believe it happens in smaller towns. She should ask them to pray for her since she has cancer.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      MagdaInBlack

      I always appreciated these updates, but I think I appreciate them more now, for some reason I can’t quite put my finger on. Thank you.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      A Ghost to Most

      Christian supremacists are willing to die to own the scientists, and willing to take children with them.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      NotMax

      FYI.

      American Airlines on Monday said it might have to add stops to certain flights because of fuel delivery delays at some small and midsize airports and asked pilots to save fuel when possible, the latest headache during a surge in summer travel.

      The carrier said airlines, including American, have experienced the delays due to a lack of truck drivers, trucks and fuel supply.

      “American Airlines station jet fuel delivery delays initially affected mostly western U.S. cities, but are now being reported at American stations across the country. Delivery delays are expected to continue through mid-August,” John Dudley, managing director of flight operations, told pilots in a memo, which was reviewed by CNBC.
      [snip]
      Many international destinations require negative Covid-19 test results or proof of vaccination for entry or are closed to visitors altogether. That has driven up demand for U.S. travel this summer, particularly flights to smaller airports near outdoor tourist attractions.
      [snip]
      Airlines urged employees to take leaves of absence or buyouts to reduce labor costs during the pandemic last year but travel demand rebounded faster than many airline executives expected and carriers are scrambling to hire and train workers. Source

      Reply
    11. 11.

      p.a.

      As furious as I am at the willingly unvaxed and at the social system that prevents those who want to but can’t get vaxed, I’m more angry at the media drivers of this stupidity; they’ll NEVER be held to account, while there is a small chance the pols behind this might be.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      This is like the moment during the Black Plague when half of Europe discovered quarantine, while the other half doubled down on leeches

      Actually what this reminds me of is the gays demanding the Bath Houses remain open after the City Health officials wanted them shut down because group sex was spreading AIDs.

      And speaking of unsafe group sex….

      A year ago, Backwater Jack’s made national news after photos went viral of partiers packed inside the pool area, ignoring guidelines to avoid crowds and keep a distance from others. Today, as revelers laugh and toss back drinks in shallow pool water, some 600,000 deaths later, they aren’t just forgoing masks, they are forgoing the vaccine.

      Got wonder about the instances of  AD and AIDs there too. I will bet masks aren’t the only protection they are forgetting.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Brachiator

      Want a vaccine reservation in South Korea? Try waiting 111 hours. Once a model of fighting the pandemic, the country has been slow to vaccinate its people, even as it’s being hit by the worst-ever wave of infections

      It’s just sad that some countries squandered the advantage that strong early measures gave them. It’s like dropping the baton in an Olympic relay race.

      “Two bartenders floated in and out of the conversation, dropping comments like “what’s Covid?” to laughter. Just recently, a beloved cook at the restaurant had died from the virus.”

      I don’t get this at all. I’ve read that some anti vaxx idiots believe that reports of Covid-related deaths have been falsified. Do these bartenders believe that the cook is hiding out at home collecting unemployment checks?

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Quantumman

      AL. Thanks for doing this.  Your report is first thing I read in the AM.  This is so informative. Better than news and official sources here in TN.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      WereBear

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques:

      Got wonder about the instances of  AD and AIDs there too. I will bet masks aren’t the only protection they are forgetting.

       
      On my to-read list is the audiobook described here:

      Dr. William Cooke, BA’94, MA’95, MD’01, was the only physician in Austin, Indiana, in 2015 when the rural southern Indiana town became the epicenter of the national opioid crisis and the worst drug-fueled HIV outbreak in U.S. history.

      “I chose the title ‘Canary in the Coal Mine’ to serve as a warning that populations with inequitable distribution of resources strikingly correlate with clusters of disease, disability and early death,” he said. “But I also wanted to provide a message of the hope and healing that is possible when we work together to address these socioeconomic factors that determine our communities’ health, security and prosperity.”

      https://news.iu.edu/stories/2021/04/iu/inside/23-dr-william-cooke-book-canary-in-coal-mine.html

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      The more I think about that Political aricle, being a pool full of dunk people ,…ewwww that’s disgusting.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      WereBear

      @Brachiator:

      I don’t get this at all. I’ve read that some anti vaxx idiots believe that reports of Covid-related deaths have been falsified. Do these bartenders believe that the cook is hiding out at home collecting unemployment checks?

       
      They believe what they want to believe. Literally.

      Cult of Trump. Experts have been saying it since 2016.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Suzanne

      Shaming a woman with cancer for wearing a mask. My God.

      These people are liars. They don’t “just care about their freedom”, they don’t “want to just be left alone”. They’re mean and stupid bullies — thugs, if you will — and they hate anyone who’s not as dumb and cruel as they are. I bet they go to church, too.

      Reply

