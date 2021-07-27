Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: The Road Goes Ever On

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: The Road Goes Ever On

by | 55 Comments

    55Comments

    4. 4.

      MagdaInBlack

      @satby: Not one to be messed with, is she? Unless you want your head handed to you. 😊

    5. 5.

      Baud

      Progressive DC groups have been invited to dinners at the vice president’s, press junkets with the president, and friendly face time with the chief of staff. All it has cost them is the ability to criticize the president and steer the agenda

      Some people want to move beyond their teenage years and act like adults.

    8. 8.

      Geminid

      .    That’s a promising Morning Consult poll: Democrats leading in “confident” and “excited” Republicans leading in “angry” and “frustrated.” I bet a lot of the Republicans’ anger and frustration is directed towards their own party and it’s leaders. I don’t see that changing much by next November.

    12. 12.

      Baud

      Simon Biles out of team competition.  Ouch.

    22. 22.

      debbie

      @Spanky:

      Talking about the group competition, NPR reported she grimaced when her foot came down off the mat. They assumed she was peeved at that infraction, but it seems they were wrong.

    23. 23.

      Geminid

      @Matt McIrvin: More seriously, these confident Democrats know what’s at stake. No one in Virginia is relaxing now that it has turned blue, and Democrats are as motivated as ever for this year’s state elections. Not over confident, but determined.

    26. 26.

      MomSense

      @Baud:

      Oh no!  She is always flying sooooo close to the sun.  She terrifies and amazes me and I just wish her every good thing in this world.

    28. 28.

      Baud

      @MJS:

      The hearing on Capitol Hill is set to start at 9:30 a.m. ET with opening statements from Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., NBC News reported.

    29. 29.

      Kay

      @Geminid:

      BROADLANDS, Va.—The race for Virginia governor has emerged as the nation’s first prominent test of voter reaction to the debate around critical race theory, with the GOP nominee seeking to tap into visceral pushback, largely among Republican voters, to the idea that America is structurally tilted in favor of white people.Glenn Youngkin, a private-equity executive and political newcomer, is one of many GOP candidates nationwide to call for a ban on teaching the disputed academic framework in schools. The outcome of Mr. Youngkin’s race this November will give clues to the power that the issue holds ahead of the country’s midterm elections next year.

      I knew it was focused on Virginia. Three of the four leaders on the Koch-funded CRT panic org – Parents Defending Education- are Right wing Virginia-based education people. It’s a “national” org so that’s weird.

    31. 31.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      I have to say the amount of pronouncements about 2022 election being a done deal for the Republicans is quite remarkable considering it’s a year and half out.

    32. 32.

      Baud

      Politico

      California voters most likely to participate in the September recall election are virtually split over whether to oust Gov. Gavin Newsom from office, according to a survey released Tuesday.

       

      The poll — conducted by University of California, Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies and cosponsored by the Los Angeles Times — showed that 47 percent of likely voters support recalling the Democratic governor, while 50 percent oppose the effort. That difference falls within the poll’s margin of error.

       

      Among all registered voters in California, however, only 36 percent support the recall and 51 percent favor retaining Newsom, the survey reports. The election is scheduled to take place Sept. 14.

    35. 35.

      NotMax

      FYI.

      More than 20 years after the idea was first proposed, only to be struck down by officials who valued corporate profits over the national interest, a federal agency has imposed mandatory cybersecurity requirements on privately owned companies.

      The regulation, issued [July 20] by the Transportation Security Administration, in consultation with the Department of Homeland Security, requires owners and operators of critical pipelines—chiefly those carrying natural gas and hazardous liquids—to “implement a number of urgently needed protections against cyberintrusions.”
      [snip]
      The TSA issued similar pipeline guidelines in 2018, but it stressed, “This document is guidance and does not impose requirements on any person or company.”

      By contrast, the July document states very clearly that it is laying down requirements.

      So far, only the pipeline industry is affected, but the National Security Archive—a private research group based at George Washington University—noted in a report on [July 22] that the new regulation marks a “pivot” from the “hands-off” approach of previous administrations, suggesting that “the federal government will no longer shy away from imposing cyber standards on private entities in critical infrastructure sectors.” Source

    38. 38.

      Gin & Tonic

      @MomSense: That young woman has lived under pressure that would ruin most of us, and with immense grace. If she ever wants to say “fuck you all, I’m going home” she’s fully entitled, IMO.

    45. 45.

      Nora

      It takes a special kind of perspective to look at those bar charts, see the democrats leading in most of the indicators, and focus on the one line where the republicans have the edge.

    46. 46.

      debbie

      I had yesterday off. First thing I see this morning is an email confirming someone tested positive back on July 15. One, thanks for the timely notice. Two, glad I’ve applied for a medical accommodation.

    47. 47.

      Gin & Tonic

      @raven: My daughter competed (not at that level, of course) up through high school. Going to meets was a weird mixture of boredom and terror.

    48. 48.

      Geminid

      @Kay: A lot of “movement” consevatives bought properties in Loudon County back in it’s exurban days, and I think it has been a magnet for right wingers since. I wasn’t surprised when they made a show of force at the school board meetings.

      Youngkin is somewhat of a hybrid Republican, trying to straddle the divide between the establishment and radical wings of the Virginia party. He is quite outspoken about the dangers of CRT and teachers unions, but very reticent when it comes to issues like women’s rights and gun safety.

    50. 50.

      Geminid

      @Nora: It’s not even an edge, when you consider how much of that anger is focused on other Republicans. There is a lot of centrifugal force in that party.

    52. 52.

      citizen dave

      @NotMax: As far as the electric side there are already significant, mandatory cyber standards and practices.  The natural gas industry needs some cyber standards for sure, along with maybe independent operators, etc.  Back in the 2014 polar vortex we learned that a lot of the gas industry in Houston simply didn’t work on weekends, even during such extreme events.

    53. 53.

      Kay

      @Geminid:

      That’s interesting. I hear compliants a lot here from conservatives that their children are more liberal than they are – when I took my oldest child to look at colleges the conservative parents at one school we looked at said it outright at a meeting for prospective students, that colleges were liberal and that concerned them. I was annoyed because I thought the admissions person let them take over the meeting- we spent half of the hour and a half alloted listening their complaints which were always phrased as fake questions, which drives me fucking crazy. Just pontificate. Don’t stick a quesiton mark at the end.

      A lot of the anecdotal “proof” that CRT is being taught in schools is accounts from conservative parents that their children tell them “that’s racist” or “you’re a racist”.

    54. 54.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      @Kathleen: Yeah NPR’s coverage of the 1/6 Committee was pretty discouraging this morning – they spent a ton of time “discussing” Gym Jordan’s BS framing. Like everything Republicans say, no matter how obviously untrue, self serving and ludicrous, always gets treated as though there were a legitimate point hiding in there somewhere that we can tease out if we just give it enough air time. I mean, why not just not interview anyone who is obviously operating in bad faith? That’s an option you could implement but never do.

    55. 55.

      Amir Khalid

      @Baud:

      The story doesn’t say whether the bike involved was a bicycle or a motorcycle. That’s a pretty big detail to leave out.

