Some ‘readership capture’ I’ve been stocking up:
A delightful new Netflix series, “Cat People” follows individuals in different parts of the world who have built a life around cats, and gently pulls back the layers of judgment and cliché that these humans contend with, @Sarcher writes. https://t.co/l5yR3aDfLJ
— The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) July 21, 2021
Four-legged stars ruled the red carpet at a Czech premiere of a movie about rescued dogs, based on a surprise hit book whose stories have helped finance a new shelter for fellow canines ?? pic.twitter.com/bXFfTO1xcE
— Reuters (@Reuters) July 23, 2021
Tips from the Netherlands on how to build a nation of cyclistshttps://t.co/XyocCm8X5y pic.twitter.com/tEI4dkIZ5c
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 24, 2021
Astrophotographer in Idaho captures falling meteor fireball earlier this monthhttps://t.co/vAMjxHAe9Q pic.twitter.com/plP4rtWgpS
— Black Hole (@konstructivizm) July 24, 2021
“There’s a difference between thinking out of the box and being out of your mind. And you know, it’s not that either one is bad. It’s just that when you get up any given morning you gotta know [which is it].”
– rocket scientist Dave Crisalli
— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) July 23, 2021
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings