Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Call the National Guard if your insurrection lasts more than four hours.

I don’t care how fun he is after a few whiskies. fuck that guy.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Let there be snark.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

This blog will pay for itself.

The math demands it!

Consistently wrong since 2002

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

The revolution will be supervised.

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

It’s been a really long fucking year.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Tuesday Evening Respite Open Thread

Tuesday Evening Respite Open Thread

by | 20 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Some ‘readership capture’ I’ve been stocking up:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anne Laurie
  • Bill Arnold
  • Cermet
  • cmorenc
  • dmsilev
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Hob
  • JustRuss
  • Lapassionara
  • Math Guy
  • Mike in NC
  • MomSense
  • NotMax
  • sab
  • tom
  • UncleEbeneezer

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    20Comments

    3. 3.

      Cermet

      As for the current world, despite Covid and AGW rising, it is a far better world than I recall as a child; while this won’t last, definitely enjoy it while it does last for a few more years of getting better.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      cmorenc

      Re: the Dutch cycling clip –

      • Denmark (at least Kobenhavn) is another great example of a fundamentally bike (and pedestrian)- friendly place, with streets designed to facilitate and prioritize safe bicycling and walking.
      • Raleigh, NC is sincerely trying to better-facilitate bicycling, but alas the car culture and sprawl are extremely formidable obstacles that far too often make commuting outside people’s very immediate street neighborhood forbiddingly dangerous.  I would not dream of trying to ride a bicycle on any of the major feeder streets in Raleigh, such as Falls of the Neuse or Six Forks – your are at too great a risk of being run down by driving-while distracted 50-55 in a 45 in a hurry to wherever, angrily impatient when they are held up even briefly by cyclists.
      Reply
    6. 6.

      UncleEbeneezer

      If you aren’t watching For All Mankind on AppleTV, holy shit are you missing out!

      We just binged the first season in a week (woulda been faster but I was working a bunch).  It’s an alternate history drama about the Space Race, done by the guy who did Battlestar Galactica and Deep Space Nine and it is really amazing.  The cinematography, action, performances, costumes are all really great.  But what I really love about it is: 1.) the characters turn out much different than you think and 2.) the show feels slow but somehow a lot still happens in each episode.  Only 4 episodes in it feels like you have come SO FAR from where it started.  Also it has some really great women characters.  Probably the best show we’ve watched since The Queen’s Gambit.  I can’t believe this show isn’t mopping the floor with Emmy nominations because much as I love them, it’s even better than Handmaid’s Tale, The Crown, Mare of Easttown and several other award-winning shows.  Like Snowfall, this show is criminally overlooked in discussions of prestige tv series.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      sab

      @cmorenc: I live in NE Ohio. My city is very hilly (700 ft changes in altitude within city limits.) I grew up in Florida (extremely flat) and rode my bike everywhere. Netherlands seems the same. In NE Ohio that isn’t really feasible unless you are training for the Tour de France. Normal people cannot function on a bike here, except peddling around on top of their particular neighborhood’s own hill.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      tom

      @sab: ​
        e-bikes (bikes with electric assist) are becoming more common and less expensive, and I think will go a long way in overcoming problems with hilly terrain.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      MomSense

      @sab:

      His wife Terry was the costume designer for the first four seasons of the series.  On her blog she hosted an ongoing discussion of her designs, inspiration, research, process, materials, among a small group of makers.  It was absolutely fascinating and I really miss it.

      ETA She used to describe Battlestar as a period piece.  Changed my whole mindset.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @sab: Ah…interesting.  We watched the first season of Outlander but got kinda bored sometime during S2 and never went back to it.  We mainly watched for the scenery, costumes and eye candy talent but it always felt a bit silly for us.

      The Right Stuff was one of my boyhood faves, so I knew For All Mankind would be right up my alley, though it’s actually much better than I thought it would be.  Loving it.  I hear S2 is even better.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Bill Arnold

      Found the full quote about “out of the box” vs “out of my mind” days:
      Dave Crisalli, a wisecracking former Navy officer and propulsion engineer

      “The phrase I’ve used,” Crisalli told me when I met with him and Garboden in Oxnard, “and I use it with Rocketplane, is ‘there’s a difference between thinking out of the box and being out of your mind.’ And, you know, it’s not that either one is bad; it’s just that when you get up any given morning, you gotta know whether this is an ‘I’m out of my mind today’ day, or whether it’s an ‘I’m out of my box today’ day.”

      (Dunno if link is legal but google found it.)

      Reply
    16. 16.

      NotMax

      @UncleEbeneezer

      Have been a fan of Michael Dorman since first encountered his acting/screen presence nearly a decade ago in the Aussie series Wild Boys. Don’t have Apple+, though, so shall have to wait until the current alternate history space series trickles out elsewhere later on, once the bloom is off the rose so to speak.

      I understand that it wasn’t prosthetics, that he really did pack on the 40-some extra pounds of avoirdupois his character was written as carrying around as Mankind progressed.

      As a side note, have heard nothing but good things about the Nordic noir Wisting, also now being shown in the U.S. on other services to which I don’t happen to subscribe.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      dmsilev

      @Mike in NC: I think it’s already been renewed for a third season. I thought the second season was good, but maybe not quite up to the level of the first.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Anne Laurie

      @sab: Normal people cannot function on a bike here, except peddling around on top of their particular neighborhood’s own hill.

      Bikes are not for everyone (I’ve had mild vertigo all my adult life, although I occasionally look at adult tricycles websites) or for every trip.   They’re good alternatives for a lot of people, for most trips — and in crowded urban areas, every not-private-car trip counts.  Similarly, as demand increases, electric bikes are getting better all the time!

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Hob

      I haven’t watched the Cat People series but I know one of the episodes is about the Acro-Cats cat circus act and the person behind it. Having participated in Acro-Cats as a stagehand (like, continuously bribing one of the cats with treats so it won’t stop doing the trick it’s supposed to be doing – I also had to similarly bribe a chicken who is part of the act) I can say that it’s a ridiculously enjoyable weird little event and Samantha is a memorable character.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @NotMax: Ooh, Wisting looks right up our alley.  We’ve been looking for something good and Nordic/Scandanavian (we loved Beartown, The Bridge, Borgen…). Don’t have Acorn though so Wisting will have to wait.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.