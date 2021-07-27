Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

This really is a full service blog.

It’s been a really long fucking year.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Just a few bad apples.

I really should read my own blog.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Yes we did.

Good luck with your asparagus.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

You are here: Home / Politics / Domestic Politics / Tuesday Afternoon Open Thread

Tuesday Afternoon Open Thread

by | 68 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Well, goddammit. Mask-free was nice while it lasted. The CDC will update mask guidance today, and according to CNN, officials will urge “vaccinated people in certain areas of the country to resume wearing masks because of Covid-19.” That definitely includes the COVID hotspot where I live, so fuck you very much to all the oppositional defiant-disordered anti-vax assholes in Florida.

The CDC is also advising all K-12 students to wear masks in school when they return, so cue the deranged anti-maskers who shriek “child abuse” at parents who are trying to protect their kids. Fox News producers must be giddy because they’ll have something to talk about besides the insurrection hearing.

Speaking of which, I watched a good bit of today’s hearing. Wow. On a personal note, I was disturbed to realize I have the same exact eyeglasses as Liz Cheney. I hope she only wears that pair when she’s doing good rather than evil.

I got nothing else. Open thread!

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Betsy
  • Betty Cracker
  • bluefoot
  • Booger
  • Brachiator
  • brettvk
  • Cameron
  • charluckles
  • dr. bloor
  • gene108
  • germy
  • hueyplong
  • Immanentize
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • JPL
  • Kay
  • Ksmiami
  • lowtechcyclist
  • mali muso
  • Matt McIrvin
  • MattF
  • Mike in NC
  • Nelle
  • Old School
  • Percysowner
  • PsiFighter37
  • Ruckus
  • Scout211
  • Soprano2
  • Technocrat
  • The Thin Black Duke
  • trollhattan
  • West of the Rockies
  • zhena gogolia
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    68Comments

    1. 1.

      Betsy

      It’s so discouraging.

      Time for the responsible folks to start treating the antivaxers like the disease-carrying imbeciles they are.

      I see that French president Emmanuel Macron issued an order doing just that, and putting the burden back on those with oppositional defiant disorder. Very satisfying to see.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Scout211

      And according to CNN, the CDC will also announce that vaccinated people can spread the virus.

      A health official says, based on the latest data, officials believe vaccinated people only represent a small amount of coronavirus transmission and the overwhelming majority of spread is still by unvaccinated people. But they know breakthrough cases can happen and emerging data suggests some vaccinated people can spread it, which is the driving factor behind Tuesday’s decision, as they continue to study it.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Soprano2

      You and me both, Betty, you and me both. I glared toward the general vicinity of the “Covid isolation room” when I walked through the ER to visit my mom last night. They’re the reason she spent more than 24 hours in a kind of room in the pediatric ER. At least it was kind of like a room; it had a door. The hospital she’s in just did a complete remodel of their ER, and one thing they did was add a pedes ER for kids. They’re using it mostly to hold adults now, though, at least until this latest idiocy is over. At least 15 people here died of Covid over the weekend; totally unnecessary deaths at this point.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Soprano2

      deleted duplicate comment

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Betsy

      @Scout211: This, of course, will be quoted out of context and spread around on social media by the stupid and  simplistic as “evidence” that vaccines don’t work, etc.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      charluckles

      Spouse and I were having a fury inducing discussion this morning about kids going back to school in masks…because a-holes refuse to get vaccinated.  It’s a self-centered view given what is happening in the rest of the world, but we could have been largely done with this pandemic by the time school started.  Another malignancy from the party of Trump that our systems and media seem incapable of or unwilling to deal with.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      trollhattan

      Be like Vermont. 68.3% vaccinated.

      Do not be Alabama. 34.3%.

      California rates “meh” at 53.3%. Considering we’re 1/9 of the US population we need to improve a ton.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      mali muso

      Been wearing a mask into public places like the grocery store, etc. even though I’m fully vaxxed.  Guess I won’t be giving that up anytime soon.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      MattF

      One bad thing that hasn’t been much remarked on is that the rise of the highly infectious Delta variant means the fraction of vaccinated required for herd immunity is higher— maybe much higher. Don’t know how much higher, but I’ve seen 90% mentioned. Which is about as likely as rainbow-farting unicorns.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      JPL

      @PsiFighter37: I thought the guidelines were over two…   Grand imp  won’t be three until next year, and his school doesn’t require that he wear one.   The older children do though.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Mike in NC

      Last couple of trips to Publix had about 10% of customers still wearing masks, so they’re either not vaccinated or not taking chances.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      The Thin Black Duke

      On the road to Virginia for my Mom’s funeral. Stopped at a Subway’s. Except for the poor, overworked woman making the sandwiches, nobody is masked. So it goes.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      germy

      new @AnnieLowrey just dropped and it's a banger https://t.co/zJnd8v1ctG pic.twitter.com/84W1JtRaMU— b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) July 27, 2021

      a thought i've had recently (and i'm sure it is not original at all) is that the left's legislative/policy program should be as much about relieving administrative burdens and increasing state capacity to provide services as it is about creating new programs— b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) July 27, 2021

      technocratic excellence and government efficiency, but for good— b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) July 27, 2021

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Matt McIrvin

      This is clearly correct and overdue. The only time I haven’t been wearing masks in indoor public spaces was for several days in late June when I was in Newburyport, where daily case counts at the time were consistently zero.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Cameron: Mask wearing has been almost gone in my area of Massachusetts and New Hampshire even as case counts creep up again. I’m one of the few.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Old School

      @Mike in NC: I have my doubts that many people who are still wearing masks in stores are unvaccinated.  My assumption is that it is those of us who are being extra careful while already having both shots.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Percysowner

      I just started not putting my mask on last week. It’s no big deal to go back to putting it on. Fortunately I have a lot of disposable and non-disposable masks on hand.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      gene108

      I will never stop wearing a mask in public indoor spaces. I don’t care if COVID ends. I will still mask up. Masking cuts down on transmission of other air born stuff like the flu virus, and common cold.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      brettvk

      I’m in the SW MO hotspot that’s garnered so much national media attention, and I’ve withdrawn from public interaction as much as possible so am down to about what I had this winter. When I go out for grocery pickups I see about a third of people going into the store are masking, which is frankly more than I expected. I think the publicity is making a dent. I haven’t yet experienced any negative feedback from my own mask when I have to enter a public space

      ETA: I have switched from a lesser mask to a N95. Yes, I’m a little paranoid.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Betty Cracker

      @The Thin Black Duke: There are non-wingnut people on Twitter saying it wasn’t right to shout down the presser and chase the idiots off. Fuck that noise, I say. Greene, Gaetz, etc., manipulate the media to get outsized attention for their kooky crusades. I’m for any nonviolent intervention that removes their structural advantage.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Brachiator

      I saw a news story about some restaurant in Huntington Beach, California putting up a sign that they would only serve the unvaccinated.

      These are the fools making things worse.

      Also, these are the kinds of people that political mischief makers hope come out for the California recall election in September.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      gene108

      @Old School:

      I have my doubts that many people who are still wearing masks in stores are unvaccinated. My assumption is that it is those of us who are being extra careful while already having both shots.

      I am close to 100% certain unvaccinated people are not wearing masks in public.

      The only unvaccinated people that wear masks in public are probably people with underlying conditions that prevent them from wearing mask.

      Everyone else wearing a mask are vaccinated people being extra careful.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Betty Cracker

      I quit wearing a mask in mid-May (except for at the airport and on the airplane during a recent trip), so having to resume the practice really pisses me off. Especially since it’s 1000 degrees and humid as hell.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      lowtechcyclist

      @germy: A good piece, what I’ve read of it so far.

      The IRS is capable of doing practically everyone’s taxes for them; they’ve already got the info. And they should, because unemployed people not filing any taxes because they don’t make enough income makes it hard for them to receive other assistance.

      The IRS could send everyone a filled-out form and say, “if you need to make corrections, do so and return the corrected version; otherwise we’ll treat this as your return.”

      The reason it doesn’t happen is that (a) the tax-prep folks are (big shock) strongly opposed to it, and (b) there’s not much of a push for it: it’s always about 93rd on people’s lists of things that need to be done to make this country be a better place.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Ruckus

      @trollhattan
      A lot of that percentage depends upon the area of CA. Some are far higher and some far lower. I’ll leave it to your imagination as to the political generalities in which of those areas…..

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Technocrat

      The CDC’s “no-mask” guidance really was premature. Not because the vaxx isn’t amazing and effective, but because it wasn’t (and still isn’t) widely distributed enough. When they lifted the mandate two months ago (!) my wife still hadn’t scored an appointment for her second shot.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      zhena gogolia

      I am still trying to recover from the courageous, moving, brilliant testimony of those four officers this morning.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Ksmiami

      Parting shot… the Republican Party is the most serious terrorist threat the American people face. Start saying it like this..

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Betty Cracker

      @Technocrat: At the time, the guidance was for vaccinated people only, and apparently the CDC didn’t believe vaccinated people would be disease vectors on a serious scale. Maybe that’s changed. I cut the CDC some slack because this is all so new and they are trying to balance a lot of different factors.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Betty Cracker:

      I quit wearing a mask in mid-May (except for at the airport and on the airplane during a recent trip), so having to resume the practice really pisses me off. Especially since it’s 1000 degrees and humid as hell.

      We’ll be in Florida the last half of August (perfect time for it, I know), and if I have to run to the store, I’ll be wearing an N95 mask.

      Speaking of airports, when our June flight home was canceled after we were already through security and we had to spend most of a day in Airside C at Tampa International, I found two places there where I didn’t have to wear a mask.

      TPA has outdoor smoking areas on the air side of security (they’re fenced in on the sides and overhead as well, so you can’t use them to dodge security), and they have similarly situated service dog relief areas that are also outside.  There was enough air flow at each one that secondhand smoke and doggie bathroom smells weren’t that much of a drawback when we needed a break from mask-wearing.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Booger

      Fanone: “…representative (long pause) of the worst America has to offer.”

      Silence.

       

      Damn he’s good.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      bluefoot

      Betty Cracker: Maybe the glasses are like Clark Kent/Superman. Liz Cheney wears them depending on which alter ego is predominant at the time.

      I’ve seen mask wearing ticking back up here in my part of MA. My company just put out a notice saying our return to office date and policies may change depending on the delta variant and positive rates…so I should start shopping around for a new office chair for home….

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Nelle

      @lowtechcyclist: That was how it was done when we lived in New Zealand.  Coming back to the States was a stunner in terms of the extra paperwork, for taxes and health insurance/health care.  How much time is wasted every year on that here?  It really lowers the quality of life.  I also note more and more of that sort of work is pushed off on the citizen/consumer that begins to be unpaid work.  A wrongly decided insurance claim may take four or five months worth of regular calls to try to resolve (the last one was finally resolved when I called the CEO office suite of a hospital.  I had a sullen person call me and say, the senior management is making me decide this in your favor just because we made a mistake and lied about it).  I had threatened to bill them for the time that it took me to get it straightened out.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Technocrat

      @Betty Cracker: I read their guidance the same way – vaccinated only. They were pretty explicit about it. The wild card was how many unvaccinated people would follow the implied honor system.

      Easy to be an armchair CDC Director though.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Betty Cracker

      @lowtechcyclist: I had no idea TPA still had smoking areas and never knew about the dog relief area either, though of course there would have to be one! The dogs can’t hold it forever! :)

      Back when I still smoked and used to fly a lot more than I do now, TPA had this hideous fish tank-like enclosed glass smoking area. If you went in for even one second, you’d reek like an ashtray!

      Maybe I’m a homer, but TPA is THE best airport, IMO. So much more convenient than any other I’ve used.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Ksmiami:

      Parting shot… the Republican Party is the most serious terrorist threat the American people face. Start saying it like this..

      Yeppers.  They’re Covid traitors, climate traitors, 1/6 traitors, and who knows what else.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Brachiator

      @lowtechcyclist:

      The IRS is capable of doing practically everyone’s taxes for them; they’ve already got the info. And they should, because unemployed people not filing any taxes because they don’t make enough income makes it hard for them to receive other assistance.

      I am not sure that what you say about unemployed people is entirely correct. Anyway, the IRS could not do this effectively without a significant budget increase. They are already having problems processing tax returns and they really screwed up processing returns that need to be adjusted because of the partial exclusion of unemployment compensation. They also have the extra work of handling stimulus payments and the advance child tax credit.

      The reason it doesn’t happen is that (a) the tax-prep folks are (big shock) strongly opposed to it, and (b) there’s not much of a push for it: it’s always about 93rd on people’s lists of things that need to be done to make this country be a better place.

      This is only partly true. Conservatives like Grover Norquist are on record saying that they want to make people file tax returns because it makes the process painful and feeds anti tax and anti government sentiment.

      The IRS has a free file program. But it is not always easy to find out about it. Laws were passed to prevent the IRS from directly providing this service, so a few of the tax prep companies are contracted to provide the service. One of the biggest providers, the TurboTax people, is exiting the program in October. This is unfortunate because their product was easy to use.

      Some of these products do not include state returns. Many do not handle returns for people making over $72,000.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Soprano2

      @brettvk: Just pray you don’t have to go to the Mercy ER, it’s a nightmare. Cox is surely the same right now. The nurse told me they had 40 patients in the Mercy ER waiting for beds in the hospital.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Betty Cracker

      I haven’t been following the news all that closely lately, so I didn’t realize today’s hearing was an opening act and that  public testimony won’t resume until possibly after the August recess. Don’t know if that’s good or bad. 

      Reply
    64. 64.

      dr. bloor

      @Technocrat:

      Easy to be an armchair CDC Director though.

      You couldn’t pay me enough to run the CDC in a country full of infants incapable of grasping “the vaccine is incredibly effective” and “you should still be masking up in public spaces” are not contradictory statements.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Kay

      I really embraced mask wearing and treated it as an accessory, which frankly I think more people should have done.

      I have a “favorite mask” – it’s black with a pleat.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      trollhattan

      @West of the Rockies:

      The Central Valley cities seem to be the prime culprit, because coastal cities all have pretty high percentages.

      Rural counties, to your point, are really lagging further, but don’t have enough people to drag the entire state significantly.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.