Well, goddammit. Mask-free was nice while it lasted. The CDC will update mask guidance today, and according to CNN, officials will urge “vaccinated people in certain areas of the country to resume wearing masks because of Covid-19.” That definitely includes the COVID hotspot where I live, so fuck you very much to all the oppositional defiant-disordered anti-vax assholes in Florida.

The CDC is also advising all K-12 students to wear masks in school when they return, so cue the deranged anti-maskers who shriek “child abuse” at parents who are trying to protect their kids. Fox News producers must be giddy because they’ll have something to talk about besides the insurrection hearing.

Speaking of which, I watched a good bit of today’s hearing. Wow. On a personal note, I was disturbed to realize I have the same exact eyeglasses as Liz Cheney. I hope she only wears that pair when she’s doing good rather than evil.

