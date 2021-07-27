Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tokyo 2020 Open Thread: Simone Biles, Still the GOAT

Tokyo 2020 Open Thread: Simone Biles, Still the GOAT

17 Comments

Sports 

Here’s the problem with establishing yourself as the best at your chosen profession — the best mechanic, the best cheesemaker, the best accountant, the best gymnast: Maintaining that standard over weeks and months and years takes its toll, even if we can’t see it. The customers, the public, know only that standard, and the job is to continue to deliver, full stop. That is a burden, regardless of the trade. At the wrong time, it can become crippling.

So here was Simone Biles, unquestionably the greatest gymnast on the planet, crippled — on the stage she owns, performing the tasks she had trained a lifetime to pull off, in the moment that mattered. Her job was to lead the U.S. women’s gymnastics team to another gold medal, this one at the Tokyo Olympics. When it came time to do that, the best to ever do what she does decided she was more hindrance than help. She stepped aside, pulled on a white sweatsuit and cheered on her teammates — to silver, not gold.

“It’s been really stressful this Olympic Games,” Biles said afterward. “Just as a whole, not having an audience. There are a lot of different variables going into it. It’s been a long week. It’s been a long Olympic process. It’s been a long year. Just a lot of different variables, and I think we’re just a little bit too stressed out. But we should be out here having fun, and sometimes that’s not the case.”…

“I usually persevere and push through things,” Biles said. “But not to cost the team a medal.”

She did not say what her plans were moving forward in Tokyo. The individual all-around final is Thursday, followed by finals for the vault, floor exercise, uneven bars and balance beam in the week ahead. Biles has qualified for all of them…

… [H]ere’s the thing: It’s okay for Biles just to be amazing. Let her greatness stand on its own. We can be wowed and celebrate her without also expecting her to single-handedly revive gymnastics after a sexual abuse scandal, while also leading little Black girls to balance beams all over the nation.

It was beautiful to watch Sunisa Lee, the first Hmong American to compete for Team USA, gracefully go ham on the uneven bars after Biles bowed out of competition. And just as inspiring to witness Jordan Chiles, another Black woman on the squad, step in for Biles and step up in two events. If they woke up in time Tuesday morning, little girls of color saw two stars performing on the world’s stage. That representation goes a long way when fueling a dream.

Years ago, this happened for the sport’s biggest star.

“I remember when Gabby Douglas won, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, if she can do it, then I can do it,'” Biles said during a promotional event in 2020.

Now, Biles embodies the dream more than any other hero on the Olympic stage. She’s supposed to be some sort of Moses, leading girls who look like her to the promised land where they will be free to do Yurchenko double pikes without the fear of someone mispronouncing their names or trying to touch their natural hair…

    17Comments

    1. 1.

      japa21

      The pressure on her, both from the fans and the coaches and herself is tremendous. But she said something that I think is very important. Some of the greatest athletes perform their best in front of people. They pull the energy of the people in the stands into themselves. She may very well be one of those people.

      She is also someone who has enough self-awareness to know when she can be a liability.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      NotMax

      It’s sad but whether she’s the best, the second best or the fifty-fifth best is beside the point.

      No medal is worth inviting permanent damage.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Elizabelle

      @NotMax:   Thank you for recommending Amazon Prime’s Follow the Money.  In the middle of the 9th episode, and just love it.  Would be up for watching another season.  Very well written; good characters.

      Leaves Amazon after July 31; ten episodes, and the story moves.

      Re Simone Biles:  I think we put too much pressure and expectations on our athletes.  Being part of NBC’s marketing juggernaut cannot be good, either.  I got sick of the United Airlines commercials.

      The Olympics is who was the best in competition.  That day.  Another day, another result.  When you’re at that level of competition.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Leto

      @Gin & Tonic: this. When she was doing her vault, they showed her head/eyes/arm position in relation to “spatial awareness”. Gymnasts have to have that in order to do all the twists/flips/etc in the air, and on that vault pass you could see it in her face/arm positioning that she didn’t know where she was. She’s been speaking, recently, how she’s second guessing herself, not taking the same risks like she would just a few years ago. Idk if this is something that will pass, or if this permanent. I’m simply going to celebrate her amazing body of work and be glad that she understood when to pull out for her team, and for herself.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      James E Powell

      I follow sports, so I’m not surprised by the a hole comments about Biles all over twitter. Also not surprised at the a holes who are making said comments. The world is full of a holes.

      Nobody wanted Biles to win gold more than Biles wanted to win gold.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      James E Powell

      @Elizabelle:

      I didn’t notice “Follow the Money” and I note that it is leaving Prime in five days! Pressure!

      I have enjoyed many of @NotMax’s recommendations and I have not thanked them enough for them.

      Thank you @NotMax!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      prostratedragon

      After all this time I’d hoped Ms
      Biles had a clear grasp of both physical and mental states needed to perform her feats with such exhilarating freedom. Glad to see that she does, and hope to see her later if but only if that tone is restored.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @japa21: ​  Having the self-knowledge and the courage to say no is pretty unusual.
      @Gin & Tonic: ​  If she had an injured shoulder that would have prevented her from performing at her best and would have dramatically increased the likelihood of further injury would anyone be saying this? Why say it now?​​

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Brachiator

      @NotMax:

      Here’s the problem with establishing yourself as the best at your chosen profession — the best mechanic, the best cheesemaker, the best accountant, the best gymnast: Maintaining that standard over weeks and months and years takes its toll, even if we can’t see it.

      Of course, the thing is that often The Best, from Michael Jordan to Simone Biles, effortlessly slip on the mantle of greatness and display the glory of achievement without a thought to any burden. This awareness of their greatness and ability to revel in their own power, is simply another thing that separates them from lesser athletes.

      It is also a testament to Biles that she is wise enough to know when to step aside. And I can easily imagine when a selfish or foolish coach might have tried to goad Biles into continuing and cause disaster for herself and her team.

      No medal is worth inviting permanent damage.

      There have been athletes who took that risk and sometimes made it work.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Martin

      There’s a more subtle story here that is being told, but not really amplified.

      Biles indicated that she wasn’t planning on competing this Olympics but didn’t want her legacy to be defined by being a victim of Larry Nassar. In many ways, she’s only here because USA Gymnastics (among so many others) failed her, and she’s taking control of her own story. While that’s generally good, it goes MUCH better when the people who failed you are now supporting you, and I don’t see that anyone is actually doing that.  She’s still the golden goose, and everyone knows it, and nobody will let her forget it. And everyone is making things extremely clear who is in control.

      ‘Hey, we’re worried about Covid’. “Too bad, go entertain us”

      ‘Hey, we’d like to desexualize these outfits.’ “Too bad, you’re here to earn medals.”

      Good for her for putting herself first. Still seems pretty clear she still doesn’t have the kind of support she deserves, though.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Adam Serwer @AdamSerwer  44m
      Obviously this is a dumb remark, but more interesting is that every Trumpist pundit understands the ravenous appetite their audiences have for belittling the tremendously successful black people they see on television, and rushes to meet every opportunity to do it

      Jason Campbell @JasonSCampbell

      Charlie Kirk calls Simone Biles a “selfish sociopath” and a “shame to the country” “We are raising a generation of weak people like Simone Biles”

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Omnes Omnibus: I’ve had a long day and seem to be completely missing your point. I think she dropped out of the team competition because she felt she could hurt herself. I don’t think I implied anything else.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Martin

      @prostratedragon: I suspect she doesn’t though. Physically, sure. But mentally, this didn’t start today. She’s been talking about it for a while. Something has been building that didn’t get the kind of care it needed, and it boiled over when the pressure was highest.

      That’s actually pretty damaging. It draws even more focus to it, and unless people are atypically understanding, it’s often met with  unhelpful reactions because their only real investment in her was her competitive dominance, and she took that away from them  right at the moment they were most demanding it.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Gin & Tonic: I’ve read an awful lot of people today who suggested that she made a selfish decision.  If that was where you were going, I was pushing back.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Martin

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: This seems like a great opportunity for people who never previously cared about gymnastics or Olympics to opine about how the black girl cost the US a gold and what a disgrace that is.

      I guess Charlie beat Tucker and Ben Shapiro to the punch.

      Reply

