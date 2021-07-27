Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Civil Rights / Criminal Justice / The 1/6 Select Committee Begins Its Work (Part One of… Many)

The 1/6 Select Committee Begins Its Work (Part One of… Many)

by | 13 Comments

Due to start at 9:30am EDT, per CBS: (warning — graphic descriptions of the officers’ injuries)

The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot will hold its first hearing Tuesday, with testimony from law enforcement officers who defended the building that day.

Officers were severely outnumbered, and CBS News has reported that, in total, more than 150 officers were injured during the attack.

The impact persists: Months after the attack, at least 17 police officers remained out of work with injuries sustained on January 6, and some have described ongoing psychological trauma. Two officers died after the assault.

The committee has called four officers to testify Tuesday, all of whom have been vocal about the violence they experienced. The committee said they would deliver testimony in their personal capacities, not representing their departments…

Capitol Police Private First Class Harry Dunn, who is also scheduled to testify Tuesday, said he was assaulted and called slurs during the mob attack, which occurred after President Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally.

Dunn joined Fanone at the meeting with McCarthy last month. He said, “We did ask for some commitments to take the special Select Committee seriously. I think we all want the same thing, ultimately, but how we go about getting it, I guess is where the hiccup is.”…

Chairman Bennie Thompson:

As the longtime chairman of the Homeland Security Committee, Thompson is accustomed to dealing with grave matters of national security. But his stewardship of the Jan. 6 panel will be a test unlike any other, as he tries to untangle the events of a violent insurrection that many House Republicans increasingly play down and deny.

“We have to get it right,” Thompson said. If the committee can find ways to prevent anything like it from happening again, “then I would have made what I think is the most valuable contribution to this great democracy.”

Thompson, 73, is a liberal fixture in Congress and longtime champion of civil rights, the only Democrat in the Mississippi delegation, hailing from a majority-black district in the state’s western half. He has avoided the limelight during his more than 15 years on the Homeland Security Committee, notching achievements with careful bipartisan outreach.

Several Democrats and Republicans said Thompson was the right choice to lead an investigation that is certain to be partisan and fraught.

“I’ve dealt with Bennie for 15 years, and we disagreed on a lot, but I don’t think there was ever a harsh word between us,” says former Republican Rep. Pete King of New York, who was the chairman and top Republican on the Homeland Security Committee for years opposite Thompson. “Bennie is low key, he manages his side well. He was a good guy to work with. He was strong and knew what he wanted, but there was very little drama.”

New York Rep. John Katko, who is now the top Republican on the Homeland Security Committee, gave a similar assessment. Thompson is “a good man, a patriotic American” and a “productive partner,” Katko said in statement.

Pelosi chose Thompson as chairman after he crafted legislation with Katko that would have created an independent, bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack. That bill won almost three dozen Republican votes in the House only to flame out in the Senate, where the opposition of Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell was decisive…

When the House select committee exploring the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol begins its investigation Tuesday, it will have to do more than just gather and synthesize information about the insurrection. It will also have to fight every day to defend the investigation itself, against a party determined to discredit it, to spread disinformation and to prevent any real accounting…

… What Republicans really don’t want to see illuminated is not just what happened that awful day, but the forces that produced it — the same forces that still threaten the stability of our democracy.

That’s because they see those forces — the anger and hatred, the rejection of the American system of resolving differences, the celebration of violence as a means of achieving political ends, the way social media has become such a potent instrument to spread and organize extremism — not as problems to be solved but as resources for achieving their own political goals

    13Comments

    1. 1.

      prostratedragon

      As should have been expected:
      Trump officials can testify in Jan. 6 inquiries, Justice Dept. says

      “The extraordinary events in this matter constitute exceptional circumstances warranting an accommodation to Congress,” he wrote, noting that the information sought by Congress was directly related to the question of whether Mr. Trump tried to use the Justice Department to advance his “personal political interests” by subverting the results of the election.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I think about this a lot

      Clyburn suggested his inner office was targeted by the mob because there was “activity outside of my inner office where most people don’t know where that is.”

      “The office with my name on the door was not touched. But the office where I do most of my work in, they were on that floor and outside that door,” the South Carolina Democrat said.

      As Majority Whip, Clyburn has a large ceremonial office that the rioters passed right by, but a group of them found his office in a building that is, people were saying at the time, really easy to get lost in.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      MontyTheClipArtMongoose

      all fair on the psychological aftereffects of the insurrection on the (non-collaborationist) capitol police there that day, but what of the psychic hit that the yung magas took seeing el jefe maximo felled by vicepresidente cerebro debilitado? do we care as little about their mental wellbeing as we care about their economic anxiety?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      JPL

      This is so difficult to watch, because we know it can happen here.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      hells littlest angel

      Every time I see the video I want to see every one of those hateful motherfuckers executed.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      JPL

      Awful.

      The seditious four should  watch that film, before expressing concern about those who were arrested.   At this point I would not be surprised if Marjorie Taylor Greene called them political prisioners.   fkfkkfk

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      I think that Washington Post opinion is over things thinking this. 1/6 is what happens with people who spent all their childhoods watching too much big time wrestling.  The violence was an end to self and that’s why it was so ineptly planned, done in cosplay and came with it’s own audience.  It’s dangerous idiocy that got people killed and needs to be stopped.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Tony Jay

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      Cue angry Republican reps running in front of TV cameras to denounce the radical leftist Democrats for claiming that certain (named) Representatives and their (named) staff members met with (named) Insecurrectionist leaders at (named) Washington area restaurants in the days before January 6th to brief them on how they could enter the capitol building, what obstacles would be in their way and where in the building they could find their (named) targets.

      Uh…. those are pretty specific denials considering the Democrats haven’t made any accusations yet. Going back to the names you’ve given us…

      Cue angry Republican reps running in front of TV cameras to denounce the Fake News Media for putting words in their mouths.

      What a performance they’re going to put on. You can smell the scalded bumcheeks from this side of the Atlantic.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Betty Cracker

      @Cameron: She definitely has, along with fellow nutbars Gaetz and Gosar. Trump also came close to doing calling the insurrectionists political prisoners, and if that hasn’t become an article of faith within the Republican Party by the end of the summer, I’ll be surprised.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Betty Cracker

      Poor Officer Dunn looks nervous. As a person who hates public speaking, I have empathy for him.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      rp

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques: Yes! I’ve made this point to a number of friends over the last 4 years…everything you need to know about Trump and his supporters can be gleaned from pro wrestling. See also Fantasyland by Kurt Anderson.

      Reply

