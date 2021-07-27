On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

lashonharangue

As soon as my spouse and I were vaccinated we started looking for where we could travel. It turned out that Costa Rica, while having various restrictions still in place, was open to tourists. Rather than insisting on test results or quarantining, Costa Rica mandates purchase of health insurance that specifically covers hospitalization for Covid and to cover hotel stays if quarantining becomes necessary. So we purchased the insurance and booked a trip there to see as much of the wildlife as we could over a two week trip in June. Going during the rainy (low) season combined with reduced tourism due to Covid meant we got to see things with much smaller crowds.

We only spent one night in San Jose on the day we arrived. The next morning our van ride took us east over the mountains and down to the Caribbean coast. Our destination was Tortuguero. However, there are no roads to get there. After driving past banana fields we arrived at a small river. There we and our guide boarded an otherwise unoccupied 12 person water taxi. We motored slowly for an hour through the jungle to get to our hotel next to Tortuguero National Park. The next morning we got up early for a guided kayak trip into the park. The kayaks were loaded onto a water taxi and we went a short distance to where we and the kayaks were dropped off.