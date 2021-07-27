Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Wu-Tang Clan Fans Are… INTENSE

Late Night Open Thread: Wu-Tang Clan Fans Are… INTENSE

by | 12 Comments

      Matt McIrvin

      Wasn’t there some clause reserving the right for the Wu-Tang Clan to steal it back in a heist involving Bill Murray? How do these developments affect that?

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      does anything in this phone call represent an illegal threat?

      Justin Baragona@justinbaragona
      Holy shit! Michael Fanone shared with CNN a deranged voice mail that he received during his testimony today.
      “You’re a punk f*ggot, you’re a lying fuck! … too bad they didn’t beat the shit out of you more. You’re a piece of shit!”
      This is demented and despicable!

      I hope at the very least the call is traceable and the caller made public.

      Mary G

      In a similar vein, this also makes me happy:

      Inbox: DOJ seizes the Epic of Gilgamesh from Hobby Lobby pic.twitter.com/kUEDCBcnv4— Matt Ford (@fordm) July 27, 2021

       

      We knew this outfit was a front for rich grifty rich people. The real news here is that they got merchandise from somewhere that isn't China.— BeaglesResist, House of Pfizer 🌈 (@BeaglesResist) July 28, 2021

      HumboldtBlue

      @Mary G

      I saw the very satisfying story about Gilgamesh earlier.

      guachi

      I’ll drop this feel-good Olympic story here rather than in the last thread so as not to detract from that important discussion.

      Anna Kiesenhofer of Austria won the women’s road cycling gold medal. Sole Austrian entrant, not a professional, no coach. Was in a five woman break right from the start. Last woman standing from that break with 40km of the 137km race remaining. Soloed the rest of the way to the gold as the peleton dithered and lost track that she was even still ahead. Beat the heavily favored Dutch riders as well as strong German, Italian, and American teams.

      Breakaways like this, especially in single stage races, just don’t work. It’s almost unheard of.

      Benw

      I am surprised and saddened to find out that many people, including the US govt, think the Wu-Tang Clan is something to fuck with.

