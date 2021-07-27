"Earlier today, the United States sold the sole copy of the Wu-Tang Clan album 'Once Upon a Time in Shaolin'" … forfeited by Martin Shkreli.
Photo of the album here. pic.twitter.com/fHcCjNuq88
— Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) July 27, 2021
Shkreli's forfeiture order was for $7.4 million.
— Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) July 27, 2021
I sort of feel like the appropriate U.S. government treatment for an unreleased Wu-Tang Clan album would have been to declare it a national park, let anyone who wanted to stream it for free, and find other ways to pay back Shkreli’s victims. https://t.co/l8Vna3dRtb
— Mike Madden (@MikeMadden) July 27, 2021
So, who just bought that rare Wu-Tang Clan album? The government won’t say, claiming a “confidentiality provision” in the contract prevents disclosure of buyer and price…
We’ll see about that… #FOIA pic.twitter.com/J1mJvHyytl
— Mike Sisak (@mikesisak) July 27, 2021
Free tour of the place, big hullabaloo. I'll fly in to do it all personally. Be a hero.
— Jason Scott (@textfiles) July 27, 2021
