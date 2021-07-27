Winter is coming. So, in many states, is the first day of school:

BREAKING: California will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or weekly testing for all state workers and health care employees.

New York City also says it will require its municipal workers to get vaccinated or face weekly COVID-19 tests. https://t.co/BhwhdyX83c — The Associated Press (@AP) July 26, 2021





Interest in getting a COVID vaccine seems to have ticked up as measured by Google searches pic.twitter.com/H8yuhuohOB — Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) July 26, 2021

It took 227 days since FDA authorized the first coronavirus vaccines, but today felt like a U.S. tipping point on vax mandates — doctors, nurses, California, NYC, and Veterans Affairs all calling for or imposing them. https://t.co/C4ShSarlta — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) July 26, 2021

Scientists model 'true prevalence' of Covid19 throughout pandemic. Two Univ of Washington researchers developed a statistical framework that incorporates key Covid data—such as case counts & deaths—to model prevalence of the disease in the US https://t.co/a7PjMK3kQe — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 27, 2021

DOJ made clear today that federal agencies can not only ask employees about vaccination status, but can make being vaccinated a condition of working there.https://t.co/udnHNWTlq6 https://t.co/xr64DCCl5K — David Burbach (@dburbach) July 27, 2021

"Senior Biden officials are carefully monitoring the impact of the delta variant on Britain…So far Biden officials are encouraged by the hospitalization and mortality rates in the U.K., which have stayed relatively low even as case rates have soared." https://t.co/sIFwKZT2wG — Shashank Joshi (@shashj) July 26, 2021

The Biden administration releases guidance and resources to support people experiencing long-term effects of Covid-19, known as "long Covid," as the condition shapes up to be a major, long-term public health issue https://t.co/Sln2qRDOM1 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) July 27, 2021

US to maintain Covid foreign travel restrictions https://t.co/2Hx7lkjZWg — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 26, 2021

=====

One of the worst things about having so many @UN agencies in Geneva (e.g. @WHO @UNICEF @WTO @UNAIDS @GlobalFund ) is that EVERYBODY shuts down for the full month of August.

Yeah, and there's only a #COVID19 #pandemic going on…

Enjoy the beach, you jerks.https://t.co/XxXwPqy5yg — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) July 27, 2021

India reports 29,689 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since March 17 https://t.co/vXW9hgXfxB pic.twitter.com/E8rQXCoGe9 — Reuters (@Reuters) July 27, 2021

COVID-19 surge starting to ease in Indonesia capital, data shows https://t.co/GONoPQrwaz pic.twitter.com/cxhmOWx22Y — Reuters (@Reuters) July 27, 2021

Olympic host Tokyo asks for more hospital beds as COVID-19 infections rise -media https://t.co/KJdlhL3SQT pic.twitter.com/HARnUyZxMg — Reuters (@Reuters) July 27, 2021

Tokyo reports high of 2,848 new COVID-19 cases, exceeding its record from January with the Summer Olympics well underway. https://t.co/ShaKDLyqll — The Associated Press (@AP) July 27, 2021

#Tokyo2020 organizers reported seven news Games-related COVID-19 cases, including two athletes. The latest daily cases have brought the total number since July 1 to 155. For the latest updates from the #Olympics https://t.co/ehrXQo1P8Z pic.twitter.com/0n2rJpSOM2 — Reuters (@Reuters) July 27, 2021

Australia's Victoria state said it will lift a strict lockdown after curtailing the spread of COVID-19, while neighboring New South Wales faces an extension of restrictions after daily new cases spiked to a 16-month peak https://t.co/5xfluX3ah5 by @Colpackham and @renjujose pic.twitter.com/6Ye10RogIe — Reuters (@Reuters) July 27, 2021

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has lifted a ban on liquor sales and relaxed other pandemic restrictions, reporting that a recent spike in coronavirus cases has passed its peak. The country is accelerating its vaccination drive. https://t.co/5iK19a0zTr — AP Africa (@AP_Africa) July 26, 2021

Why are so many pregnant women dying from Covid in Brazil? https://t.co/idFwKwPhyl — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 27, 2021

When will business travelers return? Airlines are hoping the lucrative group of flyers will be back in force by the fall but that optimism is being tempered by the rise in COVID-19 cases fueled the delta variant. Read @airlinewriter https://t.co/HK7pjgryGX — AP Business News (@APBusiness) July 26, 2021

=====

If you don’t recognize the name — it’s the antiseptic sold as Betadine:

Nasal spray preliminary research: An intranasal spray made up of povidone-iodine as the active ingredient, kills SARSCoV2 within 90 seconds. The spray also kills SARSCov2's closest cousins, SARSCoV & MERSCoV. Povidone iodine is also known as iodopovidone https://t.co/CXjuQfHdNo — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 26, 2021

Second Covid mRNA vaccine dose found safe following allergic reactions to first dose. New research, led by allergists at Massachusetts General Hospital, is published in JAMA Internal Medicine https://t.co/gnhH1T9d0D — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 26, 2021

The invasion and spread of #SARSCoV2 variant B.1.1.7 in the UK was shaped by factors including human movement and lockdown timing. The findings show the importance of considering behavioral and epidemiological data when interpreting variants' growth rates. https://t.co/cVB1ALHds6 pic.twitter.com/GCcPW9kMAs — Science Magazine (@ScienceMagazine) July 27, 2021

Debunking Covid claims about cremations and vaccine statisticshttps://t.co/EiKYHIC7ub — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 26, 2021

=====

Actual number of U.S. coronavirus cases may be more than double the official tally – Los Angeles Times https://t.co/HY0lpMke4L — Political Poet (@mdnij34) July 26, 2021

If the GOP Death Cult isn’t actually trying to kill people, maybe they should rethink their strategeries:

As coronavirus surges, GOP lawmakers are moving to limit public health powers https://t.co/XI3VqZ0SZD This is the most thoughtful analysis of ph powers in the COVID pandemic. Worth a read — Lawrence Gostin (@LawrenceGostin) July 26, 2021

refusing to take the vaccine to own the libs, then trying to portray the unvaccinated population as a failure of the biden administration, whomst could have seen this coming. — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) July 26, 2021

Opinion | The unvaccinated are testing our pandemic luck – and have only themselves to blame when they get sick.https://t.co/jLlXhFbSBo — Eugene Robinson (@Eugene_Robinson) July 26, 2021

Over 16 months after summer music festivals were silenced by the coronavirus pandemic, a more infectious variant is showing up to this year’s gatherings like an unwelcome gate-crasher. https://t.co/e2DkQQA4Qt — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 26, 2021

The largest city on Georgia’s coast has seen an “alarming rise” in cases. https://t.co/DszVWfLVWf — HuffPost (@HuffPost) July 27, 2021