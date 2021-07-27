Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, July 26-27

Winter is coming. So, in many states, is the first day of school:


If you don’t recognize the name — it’s the antiseptic sold as Betadine:

If the GOP Death Cult isn’t actually trying to kill people, maybe they should rethink their strategeries:

    6Comments

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY stats:

      New COVID cases:

      Back to 33 new cases yesterday, and a total of 229 new cases for the week. 53 of the cases are children 0- 9 and 10-19. The single highest number of cases by age group is the 30s, with 41 cases.
      2% test positivity.

      Deaths still at 1346.

      61.5% have at least 1 jab, 58.3% are totally vaccinated.

      WereBear

      Thanks to the person who shared the tweet last night: about people seeking vaccinations in Missouri wearing disguises.

      I predicted this to Mr WereBear weeks ago: might even have been pre-Delta, which only put wheels on this still-ongoing crisis.

      Because, in their shriveled raisin hearts, Wingnuts are always about themselves, and hypocrisy is an operational status.

      Mary G

      I had a bit of a meltdown yesterday with the teen, who is a needle phobic drama lover and the last unvaccinated member of my household and indeed all my local friends. He cited a bunch of bullshit disinfo from TikTok and Instagram about men’s balls falling off and I told him he was listening to lies from Republicans and Russians and I am back to being as stressed out as I was at the start of all this because cases are going up and the delta variant is so contagious and it’s no help to me that most vaccinated people have only a mild case. Told him my doctor said I should put him in a motel and he can come back six weeks after the first shot. His mom and girlfriend and I have been at him for months and I have just had it. I don’t get angry often, but I kind of lost it. Hope it works. I told him he must wear a mask in the house. I did not sit around for nearly 17 months to come down with it now.
      Johns Hopkins’ map has LA and Riverside Counties back to dark purple; Orange and San Diego still yellow/orange. For now.

      Baud

      @Mary G:

      He cited a bunch of bullshit disinfo from TikTok and Instagram about men's balls falling off and I told him he was listening to lies from Republicans and Russians I was going to rip his balls off myself if he doesn't get vaccinated.

       

      How it should have gone down.

