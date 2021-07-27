Another day, another story pointing out the obvious- unvaccinated people are assholes and everyone is pissed off at them:

As coronavirus cases resurge across the country, many inoculated Americans are losing patience with vaccine holdouts who, they say, are neglecting a civic duty or clinging to conspiracy theories and misinformation even as new patients arrive in emergency rooms and the nation renews mask advisories. The country seemed to be exiting the pandemic; barely a month ago, a sense of celebration was palpable. Now many of the vaccinated fear for their unvaccinated children and worry that they are at risk themselves for breakthrough infections. Rising case rates are upending plans for school and workplace reopenings, and threatening another wave of infections that may overwhelm hospitals in many communities. “It’s like the sun has come up in the morning and everyone is arguing about it,” said Jim Taylor, 66, a retired civil servant in Baton Rouge, La., a state in which fewer than half of adults are fully vaccinated. “The virus is here and it’s killing people, and we have a time-tested way to stop it — and we won’t do it. It’s an outrage.”

The article goes on to say more coercive measures may not work, but who fucking cares? No coercion has failed miserably. Half the country is sociopaths aren’t aren’t going to do the right thing no matter what happens, unless you force them. I call this the Sandy Hook Postulate and it should be obvious to everyone. Several dozen kids were murdered with a gun no civilian has any need to own, and half the American country said “Ehh, fuck it. We like guns.”

So just do it. Bring back mask mandates, require all state and federal workplaces to be vaccine mandated for employees, and corporate America will follow along.