Anger at the Unvaccinated

Anger at the Unvaccinated

Another day, another story pointing out the obvious- unvaccinated people are assholes and everyone is pissed off at them:

As coronavirus cases resurge across the country, many inoculated Americans are losing patience with vaccine holdouts who, they say, are neglecting a civic duty or clinging to conspiracy theories and misinformation even as new patients arrive in emergency rooms and the nation renews mask advisories.

The country seemed to be exiting the pandemic; barely a month ago, a sense of celebration was palpable. Now many of the vaccinated fear for their unvaccinated children and worry that they are at risk themselves for breakthrough infections. Rising case rates are upending plans for school and workplace reopenings, and threatening another wave of infections that may overwhelm hospitals in many communities.

“It’s like the sun has come up in the morning and everyone is arguing about it,” said Jim Taylor, 66, a retired civil servant in Baton Rouge, La., a state in which fewer than half of adults are fully vaccinated.

“The virus is here and it’s killing people, and we have a time-tested way to stop it — and we won’t do it. It’s an outrage.”

The article goes on to say more coercive measures may not work, but who fucking cares? No coercion has failed miserably. Half the country is sociopaths aren’t aren’t going to do the right thing no matter what happens, unless you force them. I call this the Sandy Hook Postulate and it should be obvious to everyone. Several dozen kids were murdered with a gun no civilian has any need to own, and half the American country said “Ehh, fuck it. We like guns.”

So just do it. Bring back mask mandates, require all state and federal workplaces to be vaccine mandated for employees, and corporate America will follow along.

    2. 2.

      VeniceRiley

      Completely on board for this approach. At this point, I wouldn’t care if we mandated “number oh da beast!” vaccine tattoos.

    4. 4.

      Damien

      Quite honestly, the only reason I’m wearing a mask is for the off chance that I might have an asymptomatic infection around someone who literally can’t get the vaccine for immune or age reasons.

      But if I’m around a straight up vaccine refuser? I’d cough pure coronavirus INTO THEIR MOUTHS and let them die, because I guarantee that if they’re a stupid asshole about this then they’re stupid assholes about everything, and the earth has more than enough assholes

    5. 5.

      Anonymous At Work

      Vaccination status should be treated like smoking status: an option that allows insurers to discriminate in price and coverage. Make unvaccinated responsible for their insurance premiums and watch their numbers fall.

    7. 7.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      require all state and federal workplaces to be vaccine mandated for employees, and corporate America will follow along.

      as was so often the case during the campaign, Biden is already doing what people are telling him to do

      Kylie Atwood @kylieatwood
      Big news: President Biden will announce on Thursday a requirement that all federal employees & contractors be vaccinated against the coronavirus, or be required to submit to regular testing and mitigation requirements, per a source with direct knowledge @Phil_Mattingly reports.

    8. 8.

      Mark

      I didn’t think the vaccine passports were a good idea but obviously I made the classic mistake of not believing people were this stupid.

    9. 9.

      Kent

      Insurance needs to stop paying for this.  A week’s stay in the ICU on a ventilator costs about $100,000 and puts lots of other people at risk.  Ask anyone in the front line medical profession what they think at this point.  They are fucking DONE with this bullshit.

    10. 10.

      Cmorenc

      I am all for instituting a sufficient web of workplace vaccine requirements for employment that shrink the area where its sustainable to remain stubbornly resistant to vaccination. That does create a risk of creating a black market for bogus vaccination certificates but the requirement could be backed up with mandatory testing to prove it

    11. 11.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Mark: I imagine something like that is coming, but from Applebee’s, theater chains and airlines. Maybe state governments.

      “The following proofs of vaccination are accepted for admission…”

    12. 12.

      Kent

      @Cmorenc: Every state maintains a vaccine database that could be checked if necessary.

    16. 16.

      Another Scott

      As I said in the COVID thread this morning – don’t punch down.

      Yes, require vaccinations, or frequent testing.

      Yes, require masks indoors.

      Yes to the public health measures.

      But make it so that it is so easy to get a vaccine that people who work 3 jobs or are homebound or … are reached as easy as the rest of us. We’re not there yet.

      Saying (as too many are doing now that Macron and some GQP governors are doing it) “it’s all the non-vaccinated’s fault” is buying into a destructive frame. Too many powerful people (with agendas like making sure Democrats fail; increasing chaos; etc.) are still pushing the nonsense. They need to feel a backlash and repercussions or they’re going to keep doing it. Abandoning normal people who have been lied to isn’t good for us.

      What Would Biden Do??

      My $0.02.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    17. 17.

      Martin

      More coercive measures will definitely work. Hell, they’ll tell you that directly. Sure, you’ll get 2% or so that stick it out, but you can definitely get it pretty darn close to 100%.

      I mean, one of their arguments is ‘if this was really so dangerous, why aren’t they mandating the  vaccine’, and they’re right on that.

      I think one of the fairer criticisms of liberals is not matching action to rhetoric. That’s hardly unique to liberals – witness every 2A advocate who justifies the 2A to put down tyranny and then every time they scream about tyranny (Obama, Stop the Steal) they never do shit about it – but Democrats would probably get further if they learned to connect these things better. Is voter suppression a threat to democracy? Oh, let’s go work on infrastructure. Even if it’s a function of timing, not connecting action to the call really undermines the call as being somewhat unserious.

    18. 18.

      zhena gogolia

      I hope somebody frontpages some of the powerful testimony from Fanone, Hodges, Gonell, and Dunn this morning.

    19. 19.

      Ruckus

      @Mark:

      If half the people are dumber than the median then in a 2 party system is stands to some reason that one of those parties is stupider that the other one. We have pretty solid proof that this is true all you have to do is look around at those who won’t get vaccinated because _______________. Fill in the blank yourself, it’s more satisfying.

    23. 23.

      Leto

      Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera ‘beyond frustrated’ by low vaccination rate of his players Washington coach Ron Rivera said that while his team is more than 50% vaccinated, \”We’re not where we want to be.\”

      RICHMOND, VA. — Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera said he’s “beyond frustrated” with his players’ lower vaccination rate and worries about the potential impact it will have on their team.

      Rivera said more than 50% of Washington’s players have been vaccinated against COVID-19 as they reported to training camp Tuesday.

      “We’re not where we want to be,” he said.

      But Rivera, who was diagnosed with a form of skin cancer last August and underwent treatments during the season, said he’s immunodeficient. “With the new variant, who knows?” Rivera said of the Delta variant. “When I’m in a group and the group’s not vaccinated or there’s a mixture, I put the mask on, and I do that for health reasons because nobody really knows. I have to do that. And I just wish and I hope that our guys can understand that.”

      Everyone is getting tired of these assholes.

    25. 25.

      Adam L Silverman

      I’m just going to leave this right here:

      https://www.cdc.gov/quarantine/aboutlawsregulationsquarantineisolation.html

      Legal Authorities for Isolation and Quarantine

      Federal isolation and quarantine are authorized for these communicable diseases
      • Cholera
      • Diphtheria
      • Infectious tuberculosis
      • Plague
      • Smallpox
      • Yellow fever
      • Viral hemorrhagic fevers
      • Severe acute respiratory syndromes
      • Flu that can cause a pandemic

      Federal isolation and quarantine are authorized by Executive Order of the President. The President can revise this list by Executive Order.

      Isolation and Quarantine

      Isolation and quarantine help protect the public by preventing exposure to people who have or may have a contagious disease.

      • Isolation separates sick people with a quarantinable communicable disease from people who are not sick.
      • Quarantine separates and restricts the movement of people who were exposed to a contagious disease to see if they become sick.

      In addition to serving as medical functions, isolation and quarantine also are “police power” functions, derived from the right of the state to take action affecting individuals for the benefit of society.

      Federal Law

      The federal government derives its authority for isolation and quarantine from the Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution.

      Under section 361 of the Public Health Service Act (42 U.S. Code § 264), the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services is authorized to take measures to prevent the entry and spread of communicable diseases from foreign countries into the United States and between states.

      The authority for carrying out these functions on a daily basis has been delegated to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

      CDC’s Role

      Under 42 Code of Federal Regulations parts 70 and 71, CDC is authorized to detain, medically examine, and release persons arriving into the United States and traveling between states who are suspected of carrying these communicable diseases.

      As part of its federal authority, CDC routinely monitors persons arriving at U.S. land border crossings and passengers and crew arriving at U.S. ports of entry for signs or symptoms of communicable diseases.

      When alerted about an ill passenger or crew  member by the pilot of a plane or captain of a ship, CDC may detain passengers and crew as necessary to investigate whether the cause of the illness on board is a communicable disease.

      State, Local, and Tribal Law

      States have police power functions to protect the health, safety, and welfare of persons within their borders. To control the spread of disease within their borders, states have laws to enforce the use of isolation and quarantine.

      These laws can vary from state to state and can be  specific or broad. In some states, local health authorities implement state law. In most states, breaking a quarantine order is a criminal misdemeanor.

      Tribes also have police power authority to take actions that promote the health, safety, and welfare of their own tribal members. Tribal health authorities may enforce their own isolation and quarantine laws within tribal lands, if such laws exist.

      Who Is in Charge

      The federal government

      • Acts to prevent the entry of communicable diseases into the United States. Quarantine and isolation may be used at U.S. ports of entry.
      • Is authorized to take measures to prevent the spread of communicable diseases between states.
      • May accept state and local assistance in enforcing federal quarantine.
      • May assist state and local authorities in preventing the spread of communicable diseases.

      State, local, and tribal authorities

      • Enforce isolation and quarantine within their borders.

      It is possible for federal, state, local, and tribal health authorities to have and use all at the same time separate but coexisting legal quarantine power in certain events. In the event of a conflict, federal law is supreme.

      Enforcement

      If a quarantinable disease is suspected or identified, CDC may issue a federal isolation or quarantine order.

      Public health authorities at the federal, state, local, and tribal levels may sometimes seek help from police or other law enforcement officers to enforce a public health order.

      U.S. Customs and Border Protection and U.S. Coast Guard officers are authorized to help enforce federal quarantine orders.

      Breaking a federal quarantine order is punishable by fines and imprisonment.

      Federal law allows the conditional release of persons from quarantine if they comply with medical monitoring and surveillance.

      In the rare event that a federal order is issued by CDC, those individuals will be provided with an order for quarantine or isolation. An example of a Quarantine Order for Novel Coronavirus (print-only) pdf icon[PDF – 5 pages] is provided. This document outlines the rationale of the federal order as well as information on where the individual will be located, quarantine requirements including the length of the order, CDC’s legal authority, and information outlining what the individual can expect while under federal order.

      Federal Quarantine Rarely used

      Large-scale isolation and quarantine was last enforced during the influenza (“Spanish Flu”) pandemic in 1918–1919. In recent history, only a few public health events have prompted federal isolation or quarantine orders.

      Specific Laws and Regulations Applying to Quarantine and Isolation

      Visit the Specific Laws and Regulations Governing the Control of Communicable Diseases page.

    26. 26.

      NotMax

      The country seemed to be exiting the pandemic

      Um, beg to strenuously disagree. The country seemed to be beginning to tamp down the pandemic.

    27. 27.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Bill Arnold: I am frankly amazed that in stand your ground states, like Floriduh!, someone hasn’t stood their ground against some dipshit who won’t wear a mask or won’t wear it right or decides to purposefully cough on someone asking them to wear a mask.

    28. 28.

      Adam L Silverman

      @VeniceRiley: I initially misread that as “number on the breast” and my thought was “going trashy biker babe is a bit extreme, but nothing else has worked, so…”

    29. 29.

      Martin

      @Adam L Silverman: I’ll leave this here as well:

      Jacobson v. Massachusetts, 197 U.S. 11 (1905), was a United States Supreme Court case in which the Court upheld the authority of states to enforce compulsory vaccination laws. The Court’s decision articulated the view that individual liberty is not absolute and is subject to the police power of the state.

      Look, there’s a time for asking, and a time for demanding. We’ve done the time for asking. It wasn’t enough. Time for phase 2.

    30. 30.

      hrprogressive

      @Adam L Silverman: ​
       

      Because the people most likely to “Stand Your Ground” are the assholes most likely to be anti-vaxx and anti-mask.

      If it were me, however, I’d be carrying everywhere, and if these assclowns wanted to harass me, well.

      You can believe in violence not being the solution to problems, and the right to defend one’s person simultaneously. That would be me.

    34. 34.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Damien: My mother went to an Indivisible meeting two weekends ago. Everyone in attendance had to provide proof of full vaccination. Four days after the meeting they sent an email around: a husband and wife in attendance had gone to a wedding the night before and he had just tested positive for COVID though he is asymptomatic/has mild symptoms. They’d gone to get tested after they were notified that several other people at the wedding had tested positive for COVID after the wedding. Today she got an email from the Indivisible group that held that meeting that another attendee had tested positive, but was also asymptomatic.

    35. 35.

      PhoenixRising

      Stop me if my sister the NP has already bragged about this (I’ve been out in the wild since our family reunion in early July): We ran a test. Mandates will definitely work, because low pressure convenience works.

      It’s not that hard to get shots into the reluctant Appalachians you know. Just stand between them & the fried chicken table, subtly nudging them toward the cousin holding a syringe loaded with J&J’s best. Every family has a nurse, just about. She inoculated more vulnerable older adults at that firehouse than the county health department got to all week.

      Yes, I’m done worrying about one of them dumb hillbillies saying his last goodbye on facetime, face down, but yelling at them doesn’t seem to work. Mandates will make it easier to go along with what they know they ought to have done anyhow.

    37. 37.

      debbie

      @NotMax:

      Not so long ago, after steadily declining numbers, the daily new case rate in Ohio fell to below 100. Today, they reported more than 1,300 new cases in the last 24 hours.

      So, yeah, we were getting a grip.

    38. 38.

      Martin

      Oh shit. Woman chasing Matt Gaetz down the street repeatedly screaming ‘are you a pedophile’ in his ear gives me so much energy.

    40. 40.

      dnfree

      I have been having this increasingly irate discussion with a (right-wing evangelical Christian) relative in his mid-forties. We have a daughter who is immune-compromised in his age group. He insists on his right to be “skeptical” and to get his medical information from YouTube. I’ve just had it. HAD IT. Christian but can’t bring himself to care about anyone else.

    41. 41.

      hrprogressive

      I legitimately thought the rescinding of the mask mandate/recommendation was a bad idea, even though I had just hit Fully Vaxxed™ and could have theoretically done so.

      I do my own grocery shopping now compared to last year, but I do it in an N95 and a double layered fabric mask, and I do it as soon as the stores open so my potential exposure to accumulated aerosols ought to be lower.

      In June, I was legitimately considering starting to maybe engage in at least outdoor social activities again, but the Delta Wave changed my mind.

      Maybe we’ll follow the steep drop offs seen in the UK and India. Maybe this’ll be the worst one.

      We just don’t know yet.

    43. 43.

      Adam L Silverman

      @hrprogressive: I once completely blew a job interview for a faculty position as a professor of conflict resolution when, after discussing the concept and the various forms – arbitration, mediation, toleration, avoidance, non-violent self help – I finished up with the final bit about violent self help. I wasn’t advocating it, but the hiring committee looked like I’d just strangled someone in front of them.

    44. 44.

      jl

      Thanks to Cole for a nice righteous rant.
      The US needs a two pronged approach, one for those who are already willing or persuadable to get vaccinated, but don’t have good access. Another for the die-hard fanatics who are irretrievably lost to Tucker and Trumpster nonsense. Both are sizeable groups, and we need to tailor approach to get as many of both groups vaccinated. First group needs more access and carrots, the second may need a big stick.

      Perfectly fine or ordinary people like us to get angry and yell. But, for public health officials, both groups are problems that need to be solved, and how they solve them may not be satisfy our thirst for punishment of wrongdoers and jackasses.

    45. 45.

      Martin

      @Adam L Silverman: I had a dentist appt this morning that I was running late for. I grabbed my vaccination card which my wife had stuck in a waterproof lanyard from some conference I attended, so I just threw it around my neck.  Everyone at the dentist loved that I was just wearing it. I may just wear it out all the time, just to make a point.

    48. 48.

      sab

      @Martin: Trump stacked the courts, and we know the Robert’s Supreme Court in Its last iteration had norespect for prwcedent. Do you think it has improved under Trump’s appointees?

