Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

The willow is too close to the house.

Yes we did.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

The revolution will be supervised.

Don’t bother to argue with people harriet tubman would have shot.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

Call the National Guard if your insurrection lasts more than four hours.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

It was down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

People are complicated. Love is not.

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

There will be lawyers.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Nevertheless, she persisted.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / Trump Crime Cartel Open Thread: Will Tom Barrack Flip On His ‘Best Friend’?

Trump Crime Cartel Open Thread: Will Tom Barrack Flip On His ‘Best Friend’?

by | 3 Comments

But then again: Bonesaws!

  • CaseyL
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • RaflW

    1. 1.

      RaflW

      TFG has some sort of bizarro power to get a wild level of loyalty from people who have to know he’d as soon shiv them as have dinner with them (or better yet, have the dinner, let them pay the check, and then screw em over).

      Semi-relatedly, George P. Bush debased himself by being “the only Bush that Trump likes”, did some hideous swag to that effect in his ‘run’ for office, and yet indicted-but-at-large Ken Paxton just got the short-fingered thumb up from Don for the next outing to fleece the rubes.

    2. 2.

      CaseyL

      @RaflW:  TFG is offering, by example, the chance to be and do whatever they want. That so many are eager to play shows the extremity and depravity of their debasement.

    3. 3.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I’ve been waiting for so long for so many people to flip on The Beast…

      The Weisselberg case has gone awfully quiet in the last ten days or so

