Hmm, seems like today’s news is that the vaccinated have lost patience or we’re fed up with the non-vaxxed. Josh Marshall (paywall), David Frum (published Friday — worth a read for some interesting framing that Democrats would never use), Brian Stetler and I assume many others who haven’t been discovered are noting a change. Some of this is the extra credit that comes from exceeding the soft bigotry of low expectations of Fox hosts, who made a few positive noises about vaccines. Of course, they never really meant it and Hannity, for example, quickly backtracked.

This piece by Eric Boehlert sums up the media’s role as enablers quite well:

As the United States careens towards its third Covid-19 surge, driven entirely by Americans who refuse to get vaccinated, the press continues to portray the selfish, partisan dead-enders as misguided and merely reluctant. The coverage stems from a five-year media crusade to normalize Trump supporters and constantly extend “sympathy.” Today, that means coddling the offenders, especially white, Southern ones, who are infecting communities by refusing to take a miraculously safe and effective vaccine that’s been available for eight months.

I never thought that being nice would get refusers to take a vaccine. It’s clear that what will work is requiring vaccinations for classes of workers, most obviously healthcare workers, as a coalition of 56 healthcare organizations just advocated. And the VA just announced that all of their healthcare workers must be vaccinated. Another good tactic is one that San Francisco bar owners are implementing — requiring proof of vaccination or a recent COVID test to sit inside.

The (non-COVID) vaccination requirements for school-age children are fairly harsh (due, in most part, to anti-vaxxers trying to skirt them): no vaccination, no school. It’s time to be similarly harsh with adults. And we should do it quickly and completely, because Republicans are going to whine about whatever we do, so why bother with half measures?