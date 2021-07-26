Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This is the day, when things fall in place

Hmm, seems like today’s news is that the vaccinated have lost patience or we’re fed up with the non-vaxxed. Josh Marshall (paywall), David Frum (published Friday — worth a read for some interesting framing that Democrats would never use), Brian Stetler and I assume many others who haven’t been discovered are noting a change. Some of this is the extra credit that comes from exceeding the soft bigotry of low expectations of Fox hosts, who made a few positive noises about vaccines. Of course, they never really meant it and Hannity, for example, quickly backtracked.

This piece by Eric Boehlert sums up the media’s role as enablers quite well:

As the United States careens towards its third Covid-19 surge, driven entirely by Americans who refuse to get vaccinated, the press continues to portray the selfish, partisan dead-enders as misguided and merely reluctant.

The coverage stems from a five-year media crusade to normalize Trump supporters and constantly extend “sympathy.” Today, that means coddling the offenders, especially white, Southern ones, who are infecting communities by refusing to take a miraculously safe and effective vaccine that’s been available for eight months.

I never thought that being nice would get refusers to take a vaccine. It’s clear that what will work is requiring vaccinations for classes of workers, most obviously healthcare workers, as a coalition of 56 healthcare organizations just advocated. And the VA just announced that all of their healthcare workers must be vaccinated. Another good tactic is one that San Francisco bar owners are implementing — requiring proof of vaccination or a recent COVID test to sit inside.

The (non-COVID) vaccination requirements for school-age children are fairly harsh (due, in most part, to anti-vaxxers trying to skirt them): no vaccination, no school. It’s time to be similarly harsh with adults. And we should do it quickly and completely, because Republicans are going to whine about whatever we do, so why bother with half measures?

    23Comments

    1. 1.

      rikyrah

      This breaks my heart. This should not have been her burden to shoulder.

      Jules Amin (@jules_amin) tweeted at 10:02 PM on Sun, Jul 25, 2021:
      I can’t stop thinking about how Simone Biles said that part of why she didn’t retire is bc she worried that if she did, as the only survivor of Larry Nassar’s abuse who is still an active elite gymnast, it would make accountability for USAG less likely
      (https://twitter.com/jules_amin/status/1419493174016413697?s=03)

      Reply
    2. 2.

      rikyrah

      California and New York are always first.

      Government entities – at least in Blue States – will begin to fall like dominoes.

       

      Coming to a Government Employer Near You.

      That’s right…bring down the hammer.

       

      The Associated Press (@AP) tweeted at 1:00 PM on Mon, Jul 26, 2021:
      BREAKING: California will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or weekly testing for all state workers and health care employees.
      New York City also says it will require its municipal workers to get vaccinated or face weekly COVID-19 tests. https://t.co/BhwhdyX83c
      (https://twitter.com/AP/status/1419719251137552384?s=03)

      Reply
    4. 4.

      C Stars

      Ugh, I just found out my step sister is a vaccine refuser. She works as a food server.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Scout211

      In California, it’s not just state employees but all healthcare workers, in public and private healthcare settings.

      https://www.kcra.com/article/gov-newsom-covid-19-vaccine-effort-july-26/37131018

      Monday [Newsom] announced that all state and health care workers will need to verify they’ve been vaccinated against the coronavirus or undergo regular testing.

      If state and health workers continue to choose to remain unvaccinated, they will be subject to testing at least once a week, California health officials said in a call with reporters. Vaccines are not being mandated, but the state said it’s encouraging local government and other employers to adopt a similar vaccine verification protocol.

      The verification system applies to both public and private health care facilities. The new policy for state workers will take effect Aug. 2 and testing will be phased in over “the next few weeks,” Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said in a news release. The new policy for health care workers and congregate facilities will take effect Aug. 9, and health care facilities will have until Aug. 23 to come into full compliance.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Old Man Shadow

      Announce an expiration date for the government’s coverage of COVID care for the unvaccinated, watch insurance premiums go up on the unvaccinated, see if that convinces anyone.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      MattF

      A case where owning the libs has backfired. It would be amusing, except for the part about significant numbers of people dying.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Betty Cracker

      I just read the TPM piece linked above, and this bit strikes me as true:

      As a party [Republicans have] leaned into valorizing vaccine resistance and banning any private or governmental efforts to place the burden of the consequences of non-vaccination on those who choose not to be vaccinated.

      They thought that would supercharge their already happy prospects for 2022 by riding an anti-vax or anti-vax mandate wave. And now they’re thinking they may have miscalculated.

      This is why they changed their tune, and it’s happening everywhere. Even that moron Sarah Huckabee Sanders wrote a dumb op-ed in an Arkansas paper about choosing to get vaccinated. But once you brand yourself, it’s not so easy to undo that.

      FL Gov. DeSantis is among the chorus of Republicans now making mouth-noises to encourage people to get the safe and effective vaccines. But he has branded himself as anti-vax — indelibly, IMO — with innumerable political stunts. I hope it comes back to bite him on the ass. Hard. 

      Reply
    13. 13.

      cain

      If you were nicer to these people they’ll only turn around and demand things like pass anti-abortion laws or some other buillshit in order for them to take this vaccine and they would still renege and say we weren’t sufficiently nice.

      In other words, everything they say are all bullshit. They want us to bow before them.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      dr. bloor

      @Betty Cracker: ​
       

      I’m tempted to spearhead a ratfucking campaign that brands DeathSantis et al as bought and paid for by Deep State, but I’d rather see people listen to them and get poked.

      Not to mention, someone else has undoubtedly beaten me to it.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      ET

      I will be very interesting how the talk changes once the vaccines are officially approved (possibly in August). I assume there will be a fair bit of moving of the goal posts from those who are using that as an excuse and that it won’t make any difference to the hard core group. But I assume that it when it has been given the final seal it will be made mandatory for places like the military which haven’t made it mandatory yet.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      CaseyL

      I can almost –  almost, if I squint hard enough – see a “point” for anti-vaxxers who just generally hate Western medicine and believe Ancient Lore is the way to go.  They’re morons, but at least they’re philosophically consistent morons.

      The GQP weaponizing anti-vaxxism, and their adherents who go in boots and all for it, are motivated  by spite (their voters) and political ambition (them).  It’s just so beyond any moral/ethical calculus it’s in a range of Pure Evil all by itself.  But then, that’s become SOP for those people.  No redeeming qualities whatsoever.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Betty Cracker

      @cain: One persistent demand that reveals the whiny and petty nature of these wretched choads is the insistence on giving Trump credit for the vaccines. Seriously, I’ve read at least three op-eds in national dailies that claim vaccine resistance can only be overcome by publicly praising Trump for development of the vaccines. It’s so mind-bogglingly stupid. For one thing, Trump has been publicly taking credit for the vaccines at every opportunity for months, so if that were true, the MAGA morons would be the most vaccinated motherfuckers on the planet.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      smith

      I guess we should have realized that cajoling, pleading, and bribing the refusniks would do nothing but make them feel important and special while basking in the light of our concern. Why would they want to give in, and lose all that attention? Enough carrots, time for some sticks.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      JoyceH

      @CaseyL:

      I can almost –  almost, if I squint hard enough – see a “point” for anti-vaxxers who just generally hate Western medicine and believe Ancient Lore is the way to go.  They’re morons, but at least they’re philosophically consistent morons.

      Consistent? Really? Problem is that the same people who cast themselves as Prudent Skeptics (the vaccine is too new, was developed too quickly, etc) also seem to be the ones who will take a horse worming pill because of something they saw on Tik-Tok.

      Reply

