Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

This really is a full service blog.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

The willow is too close to the house.

We still have time to mess this up!

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

This blog goes to 11…

Good luck with your asparagus.

Yes we did.

This fight is for everything.

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

The revolution will be supervised.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Overtesting?

Overtesting?

by | 24 Comments

This post is in: 

I’ve been wondering about this:

Early in the pandemic, the United States had an undertesting problem. Now we are overtesting those who are immune and asymptomatic. A person with immunity to the coronavirus will fight off an infection. But during and after the person’s exposure to the virus, it’s common for a low number of virus particles to be detectable in the nose. In medicine, we call this virus a “colonizer” — a pathogen that does not cause illness or spread the illness. It’s an incidental finding. But in today’s world of routine coronavirus testing of vaccinated people, these positive tests are inflating the number of positive cases in a misleading way.

[…] The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has officially decreed that fully vaccinated people should not be tested for the coronavirus in the absence of symptoms. That’s because immunity works. Mounting evidence has demonstrated an extremely low risk of asymptomatic transmission by vaccinated people.

The piece uses the example of Israel, which has an 85% vaccination rate, where there are positive test results but both cases and hospitalizations have plummeted after the population was vaccinated.

But in communities and regions where vaccination rates are high, we should be rethinking our definition of a covid-19 “case.” When we’re dealing with a vaccinated person, what we call a “case” is often instead the detection of a virus warded off by antibody and T cell immunity. (This can be true even for the delta variant, highly transmissible though it may be.) Even dead viral particles can be detected by a PCR test. This pandemic has consistently required us to rethink the meaning of the data and shift our strategy accordingly. When it comes to immune people who are asymptomatic, it’s time for us to do it again.

This was written by two well-credentialed infectious disease specialists. The actionable suggestion in the piece is that the level of viral load be used to discriminate between “colonizer” positive results and positive tests that indicate the possibility of transmission.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alex
  • ant
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • Brachiator
  • Cameron
  • Cervantes
  • dr. bloor
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix
  • Han
  • henrythefifth
  • Matt McIrvin
  • MJS
  • randy khan
  • scav
  • Unique uid
  • Villago Delenda Est

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    24Comments

    1. 1.

      Cervantes

      I agree with this but be warned: fully vaccinated people can and often do get symptomatic infections, and let me tell you, what the experts call a “mild” case is not necessarily mild from the subject’s point of view. I was fully vaccinated in March. Two weeks ago, I suddenly developed the most wracking, horrific bone dry cough I’ve ever had. I could barely get an inhalation in edgewise. My head hurt, my eyeballs hurt, my scalp felt like it was coming off, my neck hurt and my whole body hurt. I didn’t eat anything for 36 hours and when i tried to force myself food tasted weird and disgusting. I was so knocked out I could barely get off the couch to take a leak. It took me a good ten days to get my wind back and my stamina. And my only risk behavior was trips to the  grocery store and the post office. Also, obviously, I never got tested and my case was never reported or counted. I’ll bet there are a whole lot of them like me. I’ve talked to physician friends, and there is no other plausible explanation for those symptoms. I had a so-called “mild”case of Covid-19. Fauci isn’t lying, I wasn’t hospitalized and I didn’t die, but you do not want that.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Matt McIrvin

      I read an article months ago arguing that we needed to be testing differently: there are rapid tests that can detect the level of virus in the nose sufficient to actually spread COVID–which usually only exists for a couple of days even in an infected person (though I don’t know how delta affects this). Screen people with those tests daily, and it would eliminate the need for long quarantines, and also avoid picking up a lot of breakthrough “positives” that are not actually dangerous while finding the ones who are. Just not testing vaccinated people seems like too blunt a change, given what we know now.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      MJS

      This makes sense to me. At some point we’re going to have to completely trust this vaccine, just as we completely trust other vaccines. Testing asymptomatic vaccinated people, and reporting positive cases, serves to confuse the issue, as does over promising what the vaccine actually does (i.e. significantly reduces, but doesn’t eliminate, your chances of getting Covid; virtually eliminates your chances of dying if you do get it).

      Reply
    4. 4.

      randy khan

      If you want to see this in action, check out the New York Yankees.  (Let me start by saying that I never have any sympathy for the Yankees, including in this case, because, well, they’re the Yankees.)  MLB tests a lot – if not every day, pretty close, and regardless of whether you’re vaccinated.  The Yankees have had two “outbreaks” this year even though the vast majority of the team and its staff is vaccinated, but nearly everyone who tested positive had no symptoms.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Matt McIrvin: Yes, the antigen tests were used widely around here in schools during the school year since they weren’t as invasive as the PCR test and could be read from a card in 15 minutes.  They should be available in stores (like pregnancy tests) at a low, subsidized price.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Han

      So this hits me a little personally right now. Last week I was informed that someone I was in a meeting with two days previously became symptomatic and tested positive the next day. They were vaccinated, as am I. I was refused a covid test as I’ve been vaccinated. But I have two kids at home that are too young for the vaccine, and we’ve been told since the beginning that you can be contagious before being symptomatic, and can even be contagious if you never develop symptoms. Why in these circumstances should I not be allowed to be tested? I ended up spending the last week masking up in my own home, just to be sure I wouldn’t pass it on to my vulnerable children.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Matt McIrvin

      One of the authors, Monica Gandhi, has been all-in on reopening in-person schools, and came under fire a while back for using stats on suicide and remote schooling in a way that psychologists thought was misleading. It makes me wonder if her prior preference for reopening is influencing these statements.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      I was under the impression that someone with a vaccine can be infected and be transmissible, jut their systems would be mild.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      henrythefifth

      We’re vaccinated, but our kids are to young to be.  My wife was ill last week and got tested (turned out to be something else).  But there are a lot of people like us.  People love to forget how many unvaccinated kids are out there, whose vaccinated parents want to protect them (and will get the kids vaxed when possible).

      Reply
    10. 10.

      bbleh

      Reminds me of the early debate over the infectious process (droplets vs aerosol) and preventive measures (masks, cleaning of surfaces): as our understanding of the disease — which let us remember didn’t exist more than about a year and a half ago — deepens, our classifications and procedures changed accordingly.  It’s frankly amazing that we have come as far and as fast as we have.

      But forget about trying to communicate this level of nuance to the public.  At least a third of them simply don’t want to hear any of it: about all they’ll do with the information is say something hilariously dumb like “see this just shows that scientists don’t know anything.”  And even if the majority could understand it, a media complex focused squarely on entertainment won’t bother to try to explain it: far easier to “explore the controversy,” and far better for ratings to shriek about rising case numbers.

      I am genuinely worried about what’s gonna happen when colds-and-flu season rolls around.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Unique uid

      My personal take on this would be the effect of a trip to Canada … as I understand, you are supposed to test negative within 48 hours of being at the border.  I’m mostly just getting tested because they want it, but understand it will “inflate “ the test numbers.

      And if I have a harmless colony, would need to change trip plans.

      Related: I am confused by the headlines about the US border being closed until August 19.  Does that mean if you go To CA on the 10th, you can’t come back until after the 19th.   The articles never seem to cover that.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      dr. bloor

      You can find useful ways to differentiate the nature of positive test results, as suggested, but you can’t really “overtest.” Information is always a good thing, better if used properly.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Han

      @Matt McIrvin: And the other author wrote an opinion article for the WSJ back in February saying we would have herd immunity by April. Why should we listen to these people again?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      randy khan

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques:

      In a small number of cases, yes, people do get the disease.

      However, there’s a difference between having detectable levels of virus in your nose (where the test swabs are taken, and also the first place where the virus goes) and actually having the disease.  Your immune system takes a couple of days to wipe out the virus once you get it in your nose, so you’ll test positive during that time.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      ant

      I got my 1st shot in April, then 2nd a month later.

      Two weeks after I got sick. Sinus congestion for about 5 days, a cough for about 3 weeks, in bed for 1.5 days.

       

      Pretty mild cold, all in all. Don’t know if it was covid. And I did give it to my husband (also vaccinated), who had same symptoms manifest 3 days after me.

       

      I’m thinking that vaccinated people can infect others. And if I am wrong about that, it’s just a matter of time until it does.

       

      And there are people like us who get sick but didn’t get tested.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Brachiator

      I was just listening to the July 20 BBC Corona virus update. They noted that Israel had reported a 4 month high in new daily cases, going from almost none to 800 a day. And although they had rushed to vaccinate adults, younger people remain to get the vaccine.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques: Hard for me to believe someone like Cervantes up top wouldn’t have been capable of infecting people just before the symptoms really hit. The problem is teasing them out from the people who would test positive on PCR but never be capable of infecting anyone.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Alex

      @Han: Exactly– we don’t know whether people are truly asymptomatic or just presymptomatic until after they are contagious. And we do know vaccinated people can transmit, even to other vaccinated people. Viral loads are higher and faster with Delta. The only way to find out if asymptomatic vaccinated people can transmit is to identify them through testing and test their contacts. That’s why it’s premature to call for reduced testing of vaccinated people.

      Maybe it won’t matter as much once everyone has a shot, but even then there will be millions of immune compromised people. All the messaging has been about whether vaccinated people themselves will be protected from severe illness, but many of us care about infecting others, including our children.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Brachiator

      @Matt McIrvin:

      One of the authors, Monica Gandhi, has been all-in on reopening in-person schools, and came under fire a while back for using stats on suicide and remote schooling in a way that psychologists thought was misleading.

      Some conservatives have been pushing the lie that deaths from suicide and other causes exceed the number of deaths from Covid-19, so we should all relax, avoid lockdowns and just let the virus run loose.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Baud

      @ant: I’ve been sick without being tested.  Symptoms more like traditional illnesses than Covid.  I’m not going to get tested simply because I’m congested during allergy season.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      scav

      Even if the “over”tested vaccinated people don’t personally get very sick, their test results still legitimately reflect that they came into contact with the disease and picked up virus.  Seems to adequately measure the prevalence of the disease circulating.  Measuring severity of cases would require different sort of data (hospitalizations, days off work / out of school, purchases of medication, etc).

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Brachiator: Yeah, Gandhi wasn’t saying that, but she did argue that the COVID risk in a school with vaccinated staff was low enough that the psychological danger of keeping kids out outweighed it, and she used child/teenage suicides during the pandemic as evidence.

      And that may be. The trouble was that, as I understand it (and if I recall correctly), the suicide stats actually are ambiguous and odd once you dig into the details. There was no elevated level of suicides early in the pandemic when essentially all schools in the US were shut down. Then there was an increase later on, but only among girls… and it was during the period when a lot of school districts had actually reopened, so it wasn’t clear that these were even in places that were still shut down. It’s even possible that reopening (under weird pandemic conditions!) was actually responsible.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Villago Delenda Est

      Meh, what do infectious disease experts know about infectious diseases?  Why don’t we talk about REAL experts, like say Clay Higgins, a state representative in Louisiana?  Or Jared Kushner? Or, dare I say it, Fucker Swanson Snarlson?​

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.