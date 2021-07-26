On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

We are headed to Costa Rica for a 3-day trip later this week! Courtesy of lashonharangue, so it’s sure to be a treat! Fine print: except for the snakes (shudder). May I just add that I hope to never meet a tarantula in real life?

Albatrossity

In late June we took a small road trip east, to visit some friends who live in Decatur IL. We had not seen them for a while, and it was good to catch up and just be in the presence of friends again. Now, if you have ever been there, you understand that central Illinois is not exactly scenic (unless you like corn and soybean fields stretching to the horizon). You might also know that the state’s nickname, The Prairie State, is more historic than actual; there is very little prairie left in that agricultural landscape these days. But we found some nice places to hike and birdwatch, so I thought I could share a few of those images from another patch of Flyover Country.