In late June we took a small road trip east, to visit some friends who live in Decatur IL. We had not seen them for a while, and it was good to catch up and just be in the presence of friends again. Now, if you have ever been there, you understand that central Illinois is not exactly scenic (unless you like corn and soybean fields stretching to the horizon). You might also know that the state’s nickname, The Prairie State, is more historic than actual; there is very little prairie left in that agricultural landscape these days. But we found some nice places to hike and birdwatch, so I thought I could share a few of those images from another patch of Flyover Country.
The Dickcissel (Spiza americana) is abundant on the prairies and old fields in my home range in Kansas, and was also abundant in the right habitat in central IL. This handsome male (identified by his spiffy black bib and vocal prowess) had a different dialect than the birds in Kansas, but that’s not surprising. Folks who can listen a lot more carefully than me can detect Dickcissel dialects even among the birds in a single county!
Another familiar voice was this Field Sparrow (Spizella pusilla). A bird found across the eastern US, its bouncing ball song is unmistakable and quite cheerful.
This is not exactly a bird of the prairies; you might have a House Wren (Troglodytes aedon) in your backyard anywhere in the USA. This one had commandeered one of the nest boxes on the restored prairie, and was advertising its ownership of that fine parcel.
I spent some time with this male Common Yellowthroat (Geolythpis trichas), who was very photogenic. This is another species that is not restricted to grasslands (they like marshes and streamsides a lot), and another whose distribution encompasses the entire US and much of Canada. They are, like most warblers, jumpy and active birds, but occasionally will stop to pose and sing.
Another shot of the Common Yellowthroat. I don’t have many pictures of warblers in flight, so this one made me pretty happy.
It was well into the nesting season in late June, and this Eastern Kingbird (Tyrannus tyrannus) was guarding the nest in the fork of a nearby tree. Contrary to the implication of the common name, Eastern Kingbirds can also be found in much of the western US (up to the Cascade Range in WA, and across much of western Canada. Their counterpart, the Western Kingbird, is pretty much restricted to the west.
Eastern Kingbird on the nest. Like all flycatchers, they build bulky and generally untidy nests!
Finally, I was serendaded for quite a while by this male Eastern Towhee (Pipilo erythopthalmus). Generally these birds are skulkers, but a few times he actually almost made it out into the open to tell me to “Drink your teeeeee“.
