Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Everybody saw this coming.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Yes we did.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

It’s been a really long fucking year.

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

All this crying. this is why i don’t click on stuff.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

I really should read my own blog.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

The willow is too close to the house.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Verified, but limited!

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Well, except the wingnuts. fuck those guys!

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

Not all heroes wear capes.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – Albatrossity – Summer in the Prairie State

On The Road – Albatrossity – Summer in the Prairie State

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Submit Your Photos

We are headed to Costa Rica for a 3-day trip later this week!  Courtesy of lashonharangue, so it’s sure to be a treat!  Fine print: except for the snakes (shudder).  May I just add that I hope to never meet a tarantula in real life?

Albatrossity

In late June we took a small road trip east, to visit some friends who live in Decatur IL. We had not seen them for a while, and it was good to catch up and just be in the presence of friends again. Now, if you have ever been there, you understand that central Illinois is not exactly scenic (unless you like corn and soybean fields stretching to the horizon). You might also know that the state’s nickname, The Prairie State, is more historic than actual; there is very little prairie left in that agricultural landscape these days. But we found some nice places to hike and birdwatch, so I thought I could share a few of those images from another patch of Flyover Country.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Summer in the Prairie State 7
Sand Creek Conservation AreaJune 23, 2021

The Dickcissel (Spiza americana) is abundant on the prairies and old fields in my home range in Kansas, and was also abundant in the right habitat in central IL. This handsome male (identified by his spiffy black bib and vocal prowess) had a different dialect than the birds in Kansas, but that’s not surprising. Folks who can listen a lot more carefully than me can detect Dickcissel dialects even among the birds in a single county!

On The Road - Albatrossity - Summer in the Prairie State 6
Sand Creek Conservation AreaJune 23, 2021

Another familiar voice was this Field Sparrow (Spizella pusilla). A bird found across the eastern US, its bouncing ball song is unmistakable and quite cheerful.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Summer in the Prairie State 5
Sand Creek Conservation AreaJune 23, 2021

This is not exactly a bird of the prairies; you might have a House Wren (Troglodytes aedon) in your backyard anywhere in the USA. This one had commandeered one of the nest boxes on the restored prairie, and was advertising its ownership of that fine parcel.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Summer in the Prairie State 3
Sand Creek Conservation AreaJune 23, 2021

I spent some time with this male Common Yellowthroat (Geolythpis trichas), who was very photogenic. This is another species that is not restricted to grasslands (they like marshes and streamsides a lot), and another whose distribution encompasses the entire US and much of Canada. They are, like most warblers, jumpy and active birds, but occasionally will stop to pose and sing.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Summer in the Prairie State 4
Sand Creek Conservation AreaJune 23, 2021

Another shot of the Common Yellowthroat. I don’t have many pictures of warblers in flight, so this one made me pretty happy.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Summer in the Prairie State 2
Sand Creek Conservation AreaJune 23, 2021

It was well into the nesting season in late June, and this Eastern Kingbird (Tyrannus tyrannus) was guarding the nest in the fork of a nearby tree. Contrary to the implication of the common name, Eastern Kingbirds can also be found in much of the western US (up to the Cascade Range in WA, and across much of western Canada. Their counterpart, the Western Kingbird, is pretty much restricted to the west.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Summer in the Prairie State 1
Sand Creek Conservation AreaJune 23, 2021

Eastern Kingbird on the nest. Like all flycatchers, they build bulky and generally untidy nests!

On The Road - Albatrossity - Summer in the Prairie State
Sand Creek Conservation AreaJune 23, 2021

Finally, I was serendaded for quite a while by this male Eastern Towhee (Pipilo erythopthalmus). Generally these birds are skulkers, but a few times he actually almost made it out into the open to tell me to “Drink your teeeeee“.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Dan B
  • Rob

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2Comments

    1. 1.

      Dan B

      Costa Rica has great scenery, beaches, jungles, etc. Almost all the snakes are shy except the Fer de Lance. The bigger monkeys are hazardous and intimidating in tourist areas. Crocs are huge and abundant in many areas. Dont plan on swimming in the rivers..

      Tarantulas can be gorgeous and they’re about as dangerous as wasps. We saw them regularly in Arkansas and it was fascinating watching how they coordinate those eight legs. It easy to see because they’re large.

      There are some amazing birds and the hummers are brilliant and varied. Enjoy!

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Rob

      Have a great time in Costa Rica!

      And thanks for these fabulous photos. I love both of the yellowthroat pictures.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.