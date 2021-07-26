I get that part of the problem is the irresistible urge by many in political journalism to cover politics like a game, with constant maneuvering and winners and losers. but sometimes a cigar is just a cigar

Via @ThisWeekABC:

STEPHANOPOULOS: Will you be appointing more Republicans to the committee, like Congressman Adam Kinzinger?

PELOSI: That would be my plan.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So, when will that be announced?

PELOSI: Perhaps after I speak to Adam Kinzinger.

— Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) July 25, 2021