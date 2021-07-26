Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Investigations Into Violent Extremist Attacks / Monday Morning Open Thread: Setting Up the 1/6 Commission

Monday Morning Open Thread: Setting Up the 1/6 Commission

73 Comments

    2. 2.

      MJS

      Every time someone in the media refers to Kinzinger as an “anti-Trump Republican”, they need to be reminded that he voted for Trump in 2020! The same may be true of Cheney, I’m not sure.

    3. 3.

      Baud

      Also, I’ve seen other posts calling Kinzinger and Cheney “anti-Trump Republicans.” You know, there is also the option of referring to them as “pro-democracy Republicans” or “anti-authoritarian Republicans.” We have a choice on how to frame this

      If you want your messaging to succeed, don’t increase the syllables.

    4. 4.

      Ten Bears

      Dems should give thought to the rise of responsible, of reasonable, republicans, and all those “independents” out there that used to be ~ before Trump ~ republicans.

    5. 5.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance blames America’s woes on ‘the childless left’

      The author turned Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance has blamed America’s woes on “the childless left”, singling out Vice-President Kamala Harris, transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg, Senator Cory Booker and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for their own share of the blame.

      Speaking to a conservative thinktank, the Republican also praised the far-right president of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, for encouraging married couples to have children.
      ……………………………..
      The “childless left”, he said, have no “physical commitment to the future of this country” yet offer an “elite model” for the American business and political class.

      Mentioning the four prominent Democrats, he asked: “Why is this just a normal fact of … life for the leaders of our country to be people who don’t have a personal and direct stake in it via their own offspring?”
      ………………………………………………..
      “The Democrats are talking about giving the vote to 16-year-olds,” Vance said. “Let’s do this instead. Let’s give votes to all children in this country, but let’s give control over those votes to the parents of the children.

      Asking if such a move would “mean that non-parents don’t have as much of a voice as parents” and “that parents get a bigger say in how democracy functions”, Vance said that though he expected criticism from “the Atlantic and the Washington Post and all the usual suspects”, the answer was yes.

      “We should worry that in America, family formation, our birth rates, a ton of indicators of family health have collapsed,” he said, warning of a “civilisational crisis”.

      In Hungary under Orbán, Vance said, “they offer loans to newly married couples that are forgiven at some point later if those couples have actually stayed together and had kids.”

      “Why can’t we do that here? Why can’t we actually promote family formation?”

      In response, Dave Weigel, a Washington Post reporter, tweeted that Vance should “pretend I’m not here”. He added: “Interesting speech. Vance praised a policy by Viktor Orbán that pays parents who have multiple children … but didn’t mention the Democrats’ child tax credit.”

    7. 7.

      Low Key Swagger

      Been a little chatter regarding internal polling that is possibly behind the new and improved vaccine messaging by some of the GOP. Does this perhaps provide some cover for other R’s to climb aboard this commission at Pelosi’s request? Who are some other possibilities?

    8. 8.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      Wracking my brain trying to think of who else might be remotely appointable and not so scared of primary challenges from the right that they’d accept.

      Maybe some ancient ward heeler like Hal Rogers would do.

    10. 10.

      Suzanne

      @OzarkHillbilly: The Right is soooooo worried about baby-making, and yet they want to endanger the lives of my babies by refusing to get vaccinated.

      The other aspect of their push for more kids that I find bizarre is that plenty of people are forming successful, lasting marriages and having children. They’re just college-educated liberals, not Trump’s trash.

    11. 11.

      Baud

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      Vance praised a policy by Viktor Orbán that pays parents who have multiple children … but didn’t mention the Democrats’ child tax credit.”

      The child tax credit doesn’t have authoritarian conditions attached to it.  Republicans love authoritarian conditions.

    12. 12.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      “The Democrats are talking about giving the vote to 16-year-olds,” Vance said. “Let’s do this instead. Let’s give votes to all children in this country, but let’s give control over those votes to the parents of the children.

      Asking if such a move would “mean that non-parents don’t have as much of a voice as parents” and “that parents get a bigger say in how democracy functions”, Vance said that though he expected criticism from “the Atlantic and the Washington Post and all the usual suspects”, the answer was yes.

      “We should worry that in America, family formation, our birth rates, a ton of indicators of family health have collapsed,” he said, warning of a “civilisational crisis”.

      So Vance is a garden-variety paleocon afflicted with the ideas of Pat Buchanan, where Dad runs the household and controls the voting block.

    15. 15.

      Chris Johnson

      @OzarkHillbilly
      So JD Vance is going full Great Replacement Theory.

      Shocked, shocked I am that he is going to be pushing cloaked white supremacist bullshit. I’m not even sure that counts as cloaked, really. ‘Civilizational crisis’, huh?

      Nazis gotta nazi. Fuck them all.

    17. 17.

      Spanky

      Shame that Gerry Doyle seems incapable of thinking that these political “journalists” might have a definite agenda, and it ain’t pro-Democrat.

    19. 19.

      Suzanne

      @Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes: For sure. But the ongoing trend of this generation is that marriage is becoming a class marker. Marriage is also happening later, as is first childbirth, after parents complete educations and establish careers. These people are liberal and increasingly so. So when the social conservatives deplore the state of family formation, I have to wonder why they aren’t good at it.

    20. 20.

      Kathleen

      • @Suzanne: Plus they don’t want lower income pregnant women to have access to affordable health care and once the child is born they don’t want them to eat or go to doctors.
    24. 24.

      Baud

      @Spanky:

      I’ve heard the idea floated about in certain localities.  But it’s not a mainstream idea among national Democrats. Vance is simply engaging in the well worn practice of projecting fringe ideas onto the national party.

    26. 26.

      WereBear

      @Baud: Vance is simply engaging in the well worn practice of projecting fringe ideas onto the national party.

       
      To be fair, we don’t have to do that for Republicans. They embrace all the fringe, all by themselves.

    28. 28.

      Baud

      @Suzanne:

      What’s hilarious are his examples. Harris has step kids, so is invested in the future under Vance’s own theory. Pete would have to adopt, which I can’t imagine Vance would support. Booker and AOC are single and AOC is still pretty young.

    34. 34.

      Geminid

      @Low Key Swagger: Maybe Fred Upton (MI). He may be thinking of retiring anyway. John Katko (NY) is another possibility. I was told that they both said they would not serve, but I could not find confirmation in news reporting.

      Both Katko and Upton, if he runs, will face primary challenges anyway, because they voted for impeachment. I’m not sure serving on the select commitee will make matters worse for them. The commitee will develop some powerful evidence, in the midst of plea deals and trials for hundreds of insurrection participants. Republicans railing against the commitee may seem small and desperate to voters.

      I will be watching Upton’s primary, and those of impeachers Kinzinger (IL), Meijar (MI), and Gonzalez (OH). These races will provide a good look at how much trump’s vindictiveness resonates with midwestern Republicans. I would not count any of these Congressmen out.

    35. 35.

      Nicole

      @Suzanne:

      No taxation without representation.

      Makes me think of that lyric from “Eve of Destruction,” released when voting age was 21 but the draft was 18.

      I wish they would lower the voting age to 16.  Schools could take high school juniors/seniors to vote during the school day as part of their high school Civics classes, and I bet it would increase voter participation for the kids as they became legal adults.

      Which, of course, is exactly why people like Vance present it like it’s the most insane idea ever- the last thing the GOP wants is more people voting.  Or at least, more people of a certain kind.  I have no doubt he’ll refine his “parents get to vote for their kids” to “fathers get to vote for their kids.”

    36. 36.

      Suzanne

      @Chris Johnson: The most recent take on all of the “Americans need to haz moar BABIEZ” rhetoric hasn’t been so much about replacement per se. It’s just been more about how there won’t be any Social Security if people don’t have more kids. Which might not be racist in its tenor, but it’s certainly fucking craven and nakedly self-interested. “Have more kids to support me in my old age.” The irony of these people, who oppose any strengthening of the safety net as SOSHULIZM, being worried about getting their monthly deposits into their bank accounts, is also not lost on me.

    38. 38.

      OzarkHillbilly

      As far as 16 year olds voting, we should work on getting 18 yo to vote first. I gotta be honest and say when I was a hormone raging 16, voting was about the last thing I was gonna concern myself with.

    39. 39.

      satby

      @Baud: Pete and Chasten have spoken publicly about their intent to adopt, so Vance can riff on the decline of the “traditional family roles” or the “gay agenda” next.

    42. 42.

      Kay

      JD Vance gets way, way more media coverage than he merits. I think it’s because he was lauded by fancy conservatives because fancy conservatives are poor judges of character and merit.

      The Ohio Senate race, however, on the R side, is probably good for Democrats if “good” means a bloody primary with a bunch of unappealing, pandering hacks with bad ideas. It will still be really hard to win but it would be harder to win if they had better candidates. So, Vance is a small net plus for Democrats in the scheme of things.

    45. 45.

      Suzanne

      @Spanky: I don’t know enough to have an answer for that. I know there’s evidence that the brain isn’t fully mature until 25, so maybe that’s when we can start trying people as adults.

      But I don’t see what that has to do with voting. I believe that you can have the mental capacity of a child and still vote.

    49. 49.

      Bex

      I have not read Vance’s book, but I am looking forward to reading Jesus and John Wayne by Kristen Kobes Du Mez, which explains a lot about the last 50 years of the fight for white supremacy through the lens of evangelical “Christians.”  This includes right-wing Catholics, including newly-minted convert, Vance.

    52. 52.

      Spanky

      @Suzanne:

      I believe that you can have the mental capacity of a child and still vote.

      Hmmm. One wonders why the GQP hasn’t run with this idea.

    53. 53.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      I went to the Facebook page of his home county GOP committee (don’t ask) and the members of the committee had some posts up celebrating him and the comments from the local base were hysterical. They hate him :)

      Mandel is also an awful candidate, in a slightly different way.

    54. 54.

      WereBear

      @Baud: In addition, AOC was a bartender prior to becoming a Congressperson. The hours alone make that very tough to do and raise a child.

      Or is Vance encouraging people to have lots of children whether they can afford them or not?

    57. 57.

      Baud

      @WereBear:

      Yeah, but she’s been in Congress for three years now.  Plenty of time to get knocked up. Twice. What’s her deal anyway? It’s like she’s not even trying.

    60. 60.

      Geminid

      @Baud: When Vance was much discussed here a couple weeks ago, it occured to me that he was much better known among Juicers than he was among Ohioans. Peter Thiel is said to be dropping $10 million on Vance’s campaign, so I guess that will change.

    61. 61.

      raven

      Disgraced Trump administration figure Michael Flynn boasted on Sunday that maybe he’ll “find somebody” in Washington with a new assault-style rifle a California church gave him.

       

    62. 62.

      Kathleen

      1. @Kay: I thought Rep Bill Seitz’s evisceration of Vance in my local paper was very telling. Seitz has been in the House forever down here.
    63. 63.

      Ohio Mom

      I wish Kay was here. I tried googling the newest poll numbers on the Ohio Senate race and got nowhere.

      She would know how Vance is actually doing against the others vying for the seat. My very uninformed view is, don’t count Jane Timken out. She is entrenched in the Ohio Republican Party and as a woman, I think would appeal to well, suburban women.

      But as I said, my view is very uninformed. So far, Vance seems to be winning the publicity race.

      ETA: Kay is here! With the scoop, as always.

    65. 65.

      debbie

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      He’s an asshole anyway, but holding up Orban as a shining example of anything but demagoguery and repression is garbage. Vance only exceeds Orban in his garbageness.

    67. 67.

      hueyplong

      @Kay:  “JD Vance gets way, way more media coverage than he merits.”

      Yes.  Yes.  Yes.  This whole “campaign” is about getting attention/name recognition (mere authorship of a book misses +90% of his target audience).

      Really, really hoping he’s a practicing anti-vaxxer.

    69. 69.

      debbie

      @Baud:

      He takes it further when he says their parents should have control over their votes. I can’t imagine that going over well with the new voters.

    70. 70.

      Geminid

      @Geminid: I saw a little bit of a Vance campaign appearence, and he looked stiff and wooden. Unimpressive. I suspect that primary will come down to Mandel and Timkin, and I hope it’s bitter and divisive.

    71. 71.

      MattF

      Vance has now shown his true colors. We can be pleased about that.

      Pelosi always remarks on the trauma imposed on House members by the events of 1/6. Trumpists who claim it was just a happy and peaceful group of Capitol tourists betrayed by Antifa-commie-Democrats are headed into tranquilizer-dart territory. Trump can maintain his delusional world-view, but there’s a price for that.

    72. 72.

      Ohio Mom

      If anyone needed proof that I am a slow typist, here it is. While I was wishing for Kay’s appearance, she had already commented and people had commented on her comments.

      Makes me wonder what will appear in this thread after I hit Post this time around.

    73. 73.

      Kay

      @Geminid:

      JD Vance left, made good, and came back to scold them about how they have bad families and don’t work hard enough. Why would that be popular with poor and working class white people in rural counties? No one likes to be lectured, not liberal voters and not conservative voters.

      His campaign is an inter-Party GOP discussion – it’s about looking for reasons why poor and working class white conservative areas in Ohio are such a fucking disaster and the reasons CANNOT be in any way tied to conservative economic policy. That’s the role he fills and that’s why he gets 10 million dollars.

