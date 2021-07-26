I get that part of the problem is the irresistible urge by many in political journalism to cover politics like a game, with constant maneuvering and winners and losers. but sometimes a cigar is just a cigar
— Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) July 25, 2021
Via @ThisWeekABC:
STEPHANOPOULOS: Will you be appointing more Republicans to the committee, like Congressman Adam Kinzinger?
PELOSI: That would be my plan.
STEPHANOPOULOS: So, when will that be announced?
PELOSI: Perhaps after I speak to Adam Kinzinger.
— Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) July 25, 2021
Today, I was asked to serve on the bipartisan January 6th Select Committee and I humbly accepted. When duty calls, I will always answer. https://t.co/MszEBc0V7I pic.twitter.com/flIdSfYzZV
— Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) July 25, 2021
This is the right call.
Also, I’ve seen other posts calling Kinzinger and Cheney “anti-Trump Republicans.” You know, there is also the option of referring to them as “pro-democracy Republicans” or “anti-authoritarian Republicans.” We have a choice on how to frame this https://t.co/CVUBuiiRwX
— Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) July 25, 2021
Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger will join fellow Republican lawmaker Liz Cheney to serve on a select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol https://t.co/5XYZNg12bn pic.twitter.com/AAFcsCQUbh
— Reuters (@Reuters) July 26, 2021
“Preconceived narrative”. Pray, tell us @GOPLeader, what is the narrative you would propose? Maybe you could tell us under oath? https://t.co/qGEHw3GG3I
— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) July 26, 2021
