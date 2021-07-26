Good morning! Reposting this video of a Montana man telling Tucker Carlson he is "the worst human being known to mankind" just because. pic.twitter.com/AeZyiTbi7k — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) July 25, 2021

Many people are saying that Tucker Carlson just might be the worst human being known to mankind!

I’m sorry, the man may have been insulting but he wasn’t threatening. If you want to make a (very lucrative) living being a controversial public figure, you need to accept that you will attract other kinds of attention besides adulation. https://t.co/SHHOTfeLtD — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) July 26, 2021

bzzt wrongo https://t.co/YOrufl8QhL — World Famous Art Thief (@CalmSporting) July 26, 2021

people are allowed to walk up to you and call you an asshole. it just doesn’t happen to me. because i’m not an asshole. have you tried being less terrible https://t.co/ti6LTgLEr4 — World Famous Art Thief (@CalmSporting) July 26, 2021

Didn’t this particular public figure tell his viewers to accost people wearing masks outside, and to call Child Protective Services if they saw a child wearing a mask? It seems he supports accosting people in public for political reasons. He thinks that ethic can’t apply to him? https://t.co/yarxCFGrxX — Patterico (@Patterico) July 26, 2021