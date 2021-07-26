Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Evening Open Thread: Speaking of A Backlash…

Monday Evening Open Thread: Speaking of A Backlash…

Many people are saying that Tucker Carlson just might be the worst human being known to mankind!

    3. 3.

      Scout211

      Remember when Jesse Watters worked for Bill O’Reilly and ambushing liberals was his speciality?  Amanda Terkel has something to say about that.

      https://www.huffpost.com/entry/fox-news-ambush-tucker-carlson_n_60fed58be4b0a807eeb499ee

      Fox News is outraged when their big-name hosts are ambushed, but it is totally fine with its big-name hosts doing the ambushing. Ambushes were a central part of the show of Bill O’Reilly, who was Fox’s most prominent host for years. (He left in 2017, under the disgrace of a series of sexual harassment allegations.)

      Fox News also continued to promote Jesse Watters, O’Reilly’s henchman who went out and did many of the ambushes. In 2009, O’Reilly sent Watters out to harass me while I was on vacation for the weekend in Virginia.

      Even after multiple attempts to contact Fox News, the network never offered any explanation or apology for what happened. There was no outrage that I was accosted while going about my personal life, simply because O’Reilly didn’t like that I pointed out that he had made gross comments about a woman who was raped.

      I was far from the only person subjected to the Fox News ambush machine. In the three years before O’Reilly went after me, his producers ― such as Watters ― went after about 50 people. And the ambushes continued after my encounter. There were other journalists, college professors, judges, lawyers, bureaucrats and educators ― some of whom were hardly even public figures, especially for a national TV audience.

      I was ambushed outside my hotel on vacation. Many others were accosted at their homes. In my case, no one from O’Reilly’s show ever reached out to me beforehand for comment.

    4. 4.

      piratedan

      on one hand Tuckums has to be deeply concerned that he’s losing his touch, didn’t a bunch of lawyers successfully get him off the hook (legally) because they claimed that no one should take what he says seriously? If that’s indeed the case, now he’s even a failure at being a “performer” if people are taking what he says at face value… what a dilemma…

    5. 5.

      MattF

      The finest RW reaction for me was that Dinesh D’Souza was deeply offended by Carlson being called out. No link, but that’s peak asshole.

