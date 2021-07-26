If the white male celebrities wld like to whine this week and act like "all is lost!!!" for no reason, I suggest they go do it somewhere else. The rest of us have work to do to save our country and the ppl in it.

President Biden and his administration are making progress, the pro-sanity people are fighting back against the anti-vaxxer snowflakes, and suddenly a narrow-but-noisy sliver of Our Failed Media-Industrial Complex wants us to throw up our hands and stop fighting. F*ck that noise.

Contrary to popular belief, flipping out and saying, “We’re lost! It’s all over!! Dear god!!!” is not actually an excellent game plan. Democrats are NOT sleeping. A bunch of you are just watching too much media and it’s mostly propaganda. You’re getting brainwashed.

I’m serious. Stop watching white men in the media entirely. It’s the only way to get a glimpse of actual reality. Look, it’s a mess, and I get it. Many of you are white men and you didn’t think this was going to happen. You thought, “We won the election! It’s all fine!”

I mean, okay, that was naive of you, but you haven’t been fighting oppression the way the rest of us have so you don’t know that each victory will be followed by doubling down from the other side of things. So, you’re panicking. What you have to do is watch Black women.

Black women will tell you where you are. They, if you look, are NOT panicking. They are working. They are fighting. They are getting in there. They are phone banking and calling reps and volunteering BECAUSE THAT IS WHAT YOU HAVE TO DO.

Getting on the Internet, esp if you have a big following, and getting your followers to believe hope is lost IS. NOT. THE. WAY. TO. WIN. It’s not,as one incredible jerk said, namby pamby to know you have to have hope and a direction.

What in the world did you expect? These ppl have lots of money, lots of privilege, and they weren’t going to give up. Trump is falling; trust me, but the mechanism behind him is not. We’re going to have to continue to fight.

And can I tell you that hearing being strong is somehow NOT okay is pretty goddamned irritating. You assholes aren’t on the verge of losing the rights to your bodies, are you now? Right? Don’t talk to me abt concern, worry, fear, or anything else. Now.

GET UP OFF YOUR ASSES AND STOP WHINING. STOP SAYING SOMEONE NEEDS TO DO SOMETHING. YOU’RE THE SOMEONE. WE’RE THE SOMEONES, YOU FOOLS. IT’S UP TO US. Seriously, I know you mostly sat on your asses while we saved the day, but damn, get it together.