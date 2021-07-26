Fauci says U.S. is headed in “wrong direction” as coronavirus cases spike among unvaccinated https://t.co/XQ5ivEEyaI — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 26, 2021





stop being dumb about this, america https://t.co/OuxxSiJjFB — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) July 25, 2021

New hospital admissions in the US due to COVID-19 are up +39.1% from a week ago. pic.twitter.com/A2cbXL45xX — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) July 25, 2021

St. Louis and L.A. now require masks indoors. With cases rising, will other cities follow suit? https://t.co/naruR6Uruk — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 25, 2021

The US reported +36,779 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the total closer to 35.2 million. The 7-day moving average declined to 49,279 new cases per day. However, it appears that many states did not report at all. pic.twitter.com/hQEUHlrsLO — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) July 25, 2021

======

Delta Covid variant spreads globally as cases soar https://t.co/DJYhc7fxnc — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 25, 2021

Covidiots, International!

Large Covid-related protests hit France, Italy & Australia. More than 160,000 demonstrated in Paris, Marseille, Montpellier & more than a dozen other cities https://t.co/x0XyRXDQiL — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 25, 2021

China reports most COVID-19 cases since end-Jan, Nanjing starts 2nd mass testing https://t.co/nBJfxdF6kD pic.twitter.com/oNb5wabmdH — Reuters (@Reuters) July 26, 2021

Life has been tentatively returning to normal in India as coronavirus cases declined. But, for many, the worst may lay ahead as they deal with the crushing financial aftermath of huge piles of medical bills. https://t.co/Ussjjq3z0P — The Associated Press (@AP) July 26, 2021

Southeast Asia COVID-19 cases hit new highs, Malaysian doctors protest https://t.co/yP6VdPPWXm pic.twitter.com/iVl8cognDR — Reuters (@Reuters) July 26, 2021

Indonesia's easing of COVID-19 curbs seen driven by economics https://t.co/Q8Fw2IUS2S pic.twitter.com/UXu8yHpSd4 — Reuters (@Reuters) July 26, 2021

Tokyo Games organisers report 16 new Games-related COVID-19 cases https://t.co/IfnPPlEZgO pic.twitter.com/fowHt3AWVc — Reuters (@Reuters) July 26, 2021

South Korea rolled out COVID-19 vaccinations for people in the 55-59 age group to speed up the pace of its inoculation campaign, as the country battles the fourth wave of infections https://t.co/g4fkRABpsw pic.twitter.com/JpOhNIpcqB — Reuters (@Reuters) July 26, 2021

Australia's New South Wales state reported a rise in new COVID-19 cases despite a weeks-long stay-at-home order, while police vowed to crack down on any repeat of an anti-lockdown protest at the weekend https://t.co/pAKaHxIUHM by @renjujose and @byronkaye pic.twitter.com/TiEWQFD9Av — Reuters (@Reuters) July 26, 2021

Tunisia PM sacked after violent Covid protests https://t.co/i27nx4WGg6 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) July 26, 2021

In London:

I can’t believe I’m tweeting this. As an ICU doctor who has given everything they have trying to save lives this makes me want to cry. “Get their names, email them to me. At the Nuremberg trial the doctors and nurses stood trial, and they hung”. pic.twitter.com/9tZeqru1Vk — Dr Samantha Batt-Rawden 💙 (@sbattrawden) July 24, 2021

Kate Shemirani, ex-nurse, suspended by the Nursing & Midwifery Council in July 2020, in response to complaints that she was spreading misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines, struck off in May 2021 — Karen Fletcher (@thcatsmother) July 24, 2021

‘Seriously ill’ young people in current Covid admissions, expert warns https://t.co/zch3sWsMU9 — The Guardian (@guardian) July 25, 2021

Is UK now a breeding ground for new Covid variants? https://t.co/et7pErgA3A — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 25, 2021

Irish pubs and restaurants to resume indoor service https://t.co/pz8lsdpaOb — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 26, 2021

French President Emmanuel Macron has appealed for national unity and mass vaccination to fight the resurgent coronavirus, after 160,000 people protested against a special COVID-19 pass for restaurants and mandatory vaccinations for health workers. https://t.co/oxy9lvF5ap — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) July 25, 2021

German politicians across the political spectrum have criticized a warning by Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff that restrictions for unvaccinated people may be necessary if COVID-19 infection numbers reach new heights in the coming months. https://t.co/4VBMYkJwg9 — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) July 25, 2021

Aspen to start J&J COVID-19 vaccine supplies to South Africa from Monday https://t.co/MoElUfdLM2 pic.twitter.com/28bcb7aNGP — Reuters (@Reuters) July 26, 2021

======

Mixed AstraZeneca-Pfizer shot boosts COVID antibody level – study https://t.co/rHtf0x1wnw pic.twitter.com/BKadylEhZN — Reuters (@Reuters) July 26, 2021

… The study involved 499 medical workers – 100 receiving mixed doses, 200 taking two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech (22UAy.DE) shot and the remainder getting two AstraZeneca shots. All showed neutralizing antibodies, which prevent the virus from entering cells and replicating, and the result of the mixed schedule of vaccines showed similar amounts of neutralizing antibodies found from the group that received two Pfizer shots… The South Korean study also analysed neutralizing activity against major variants of concern, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said. None of the groups demonstrated reduced neutralising activity against the Alpha variant, first identified in Britain, but the neutralization titre decreased by 2.5 to 6 fold against Beta, Gamma and Delta, first detected in South Africa, Brazil and India respectively.

Can gargling protect school kids from Covid? Underused interventions may help slow the spread of SARSCoV2 when schools reopen, according to two doctors. The American Academy of Pediatrics also recommends masks https://t.co/EUBQYIS9vI pic.twitter.com/lHFP50fJ9q — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 25, 2021

Could the Covid vaccine be taken as a pill? https://t.co/rDSzhYa5Gw — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 26, 2021

======

Possibly the most ‘Murica headline ever pic.twitter.com/ev5x0bjrpD — Melissa Quinn Amour (@MelissaAmour72) July 25, 2021

Number 1 State in the USA is #Florida.

That's for #COVID19.

It had 46,000 new cases last week & a jump of 73,000 this wk.

Blame: "lackluster #vaccination rate, dropped requiring masks & social distancing & more people moving indoors to escape summer heat."https://t.co/Lja697Rw5J — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) July 25, 2021

Yes, but in two weeks, Sturgis will be in full swing. https://t.co/Wa2cRk5SMj — David Waldman-1, of Yorktown LLC™ (@KagroX) July 26, 2021

Just set up Pfizer blow dart ambushes all around South Dakota. Their armor is weak at the neck… and underneath the arm. — zeddy (@Zeddary) July 26, 2021

Hunting from a vehicle with loaded guns is fully legal in South Dakota, so just make a new season for "tagging unvaccinated herds" and just stick and move. — nordasaur (@nordasaur) July 26, 2021