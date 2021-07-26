Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

It’s been a really long fucking year.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

It was down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

These guys can go mcfuck themselves.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Not all heroes wear capes.

Just a few bad apples.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

No one could have predicted…

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Sunday / Monday, July 25-26

Covidiots, International!

In London:

The study involved 499 medical workers – 100 receiving mixed doses, 200 taking two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech (22UAy.DE) shot and the remainder getting two AstraZeneca shots.

All showed neutralizing antibodies, which prevent the virus from entering cells and replicating, and the result of the mixed schedule of vaccines showed similar amounts of neutralizing antibodies found from the group that received two Pfizer shots…

The South Korean study also analysed neutralizing activity against major variants of concern, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

None of the groups demonstrated reduced neutralising activity against the Alpha variant, first identified in Britain, but the neutralization titre decreased by 2.5 to 6 fold against Beta, Gamma and Delta, first detected in South Africa, Brazil and India respectively.

    1. 1.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY stats:

      NYS Department of Health numbers :

      New COVID cases:

      60 new cases, almost double what we had yesterday.
      We went from 15 cases on the 18th to 60 cases 6 days later.
      3.2% test positivity

      Vaccinations:

      61.4% with at least 1st dose
      58.2% with complete vaccination

      mrmoshpotato

      Yes, but in two weeks, Sturgis will be in full swing.

      Superspreader Suicide II: Super Dumbfucks Boogamassdeath

      Ian R

      Obviously, J&J would be superior for the dart/blowgun plan. Too hard to the same targets down for second Pfizer dart.

      Cermet

      So the stupidity burns not just the stupid but the innocent as well yet …freedom. Scary that I share the same world as these imbeciles.  The real cause of all this is the elite 0.001% that was so desperate to get all the carbon out of the ground (i.e make the easy money off it) that they enable corporations to lobby and use media to create a vast class of imbecilic morons that will take us all down. I’d complain more but I know that I too am too greedy to give up my ways relative to AGW … stupid is as stupid does.

