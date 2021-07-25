President Joe Biden authorized up to $100 million from an emergency fund to meet ‘unexpected urgent’ refugee needs stemming from the situation in Afghanistan, including for Afghan special immigration visa applicants https://t.co/dTHX5XRc5H pic.twitter.com/xevlfvFdB4
— Reuters (@Reuters) July 25, 2021
Pentagon to house Afghan interpreters at Fort Lee in Virginia https://t.co/mNFhpKwUOR
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 20, 2021
The Biden administration is planning to temporarily house about 2,500 Afghans fleeing unrest in their home country at Fort Lee, Va., with expansion to other military bases possible in the future, U.S. officials said Monday.
The Army post, about 25 miles south of Richmond, will serve as a way-station for Afghans who have passed the State Department’s screening for special immigrant visas, said John Kirby, a Pentagon spokesman. The group includes interpreters who worked alongside U.S. troops in Afghanistan and their family members…
Ned Price, a State Department spokesman, said that the administration has activated a task force that includes experts from several government agencies to take qualified applicants out of harm’s way and to the United States “once security vetting is complete.”
About 4,000 other applicants have received a lower level of approval for visas from the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Price said. The administration plans to take those individuals to safety in other countries, where they will be provided with accommodations that “can last a number of months.”…
U.S. officials have said previously that they are reviewing using military installations in the Persian Gulf region to house interpreters who are earlier in the visa-review process. Few details have been released…
I’ll admit, I wondered if similar programs to help the refugees succeed in America might be useful. We so need more farmers:
Settling veterans who know little of farming on farmland. Very Roman Republican! https://t.co/WK62XVoUWA
— The Mall Krampus (@cakotz) July 22, 2021
New Gallup data shows support for immigration at all-time highs pic.twitter.com/E3ZX596m6C
— Alec Stapp (@AlecStapp) July 23, 2021
Of course, the GOP Death Cultists are agin it:
Sixteen Republicans voted against Jason Crow's bill to repatriate the people who helped us in our west Asian adventures. Sixteen. Hey, Kevin McCarthy, your caucus blows goats.
— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) July 23, 2021
The 16 R's who voted to leave the Afghan interpreters out to dry: Biggs, Boebert, Brooks, DeJarlais, Duncan, Good, Gosar, Hern, Hice, Massie, Moore (AL), Perry, Posey, Rosendale, Roy, Taylor-Greene. pic.twitter.com/prWU5mLpGW
— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) July 23, 2021
this is disgusting even for rand paul, whose neighbor should be given a second crack at him https://t.co/Llopvuzeov
— NATION-STATE INSURGENCY MACHINE (@golikehellmachi) July 19, 2021
"The U.S. has asked Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan to take in about 9,000 Afghans who assisted with the American occupation." There are over 18,000 of these applicants, over 50,000 family members, and they deserve US green cards, not this weak shit. https://t.co/vS8KEvkBWl
— Pinboard (@Pinboard) July 2, 2021
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings