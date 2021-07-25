Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This is how realignments happen…

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

This blog will pay for itself.

The willow is too close to the house.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Shocking, but not surprising

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

I don’t care how fun he is after a few whiskies. fuck that guy.

I really should read my own blog.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

This really is a full service blog.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

How does anyone do Gilligan’s Island as trump world and not cast Jared as Gilligan?

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / Sunday Morning Open Thread: Repaying Our Afghan Allies

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Repaying Our Afghan Allies

by | 57 Comments

This post is in: ,

The Biden administration is planning to temporarily house about 2,500 Afghans fleeing unrest in their home country at Fort Lee, Va., with expansion to other military bases possible in the future, U.S. officials said Monday.

The Army post, about 25 miles south of Richmond, will serve as a way-station for Afghans who have passed the State Department’s screening for special immigrant visas, said John Kirby, a Pentagon spokesman. The group includes interpreters who worked alongside U.S. troops in Afghanistan and their family members…

Ned Price, a State Department spokesman, said that the administration has activated a task force that includes experts from several government agencies to take qualified applicants out of harm’s way and to the United States “once security vetting is complete.”

About 4,000 other applicants have received a lower level of approval for visas from the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Price said. The administration plans to take those individuals to safety in other countries, where they will be provided with accommodations that “can last a number of months.”…

U.S. officials have said previously that they are reviewing using military installations in the Persian Gulf region to house interpreters who are earlier in the visa-review process. Few details have been released…

I’ll admit, I wondered if similar programs to help the refugees succeed in America might be useful. We so need more farmers:


Of course, the GOP Death Cultists are agin it:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Baud
  • Betty
  • Cameron
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • debbie
  • dmsilev
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Geminid
  • germy
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Jeffro
  • Ken
  • NorthLeft12
  • NotMax
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • PsiFighter37
  • raven
  • rikyrah
  • satby
  • stinger
  • Suzanne
  • WaterGirl
  • WereBear
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    57Comments

    2. 2.

      NorthLeft12

      Canada has agreed to accept refugees from Afghanistan who worked with our armed forces and diplomats. I have not heard any numbers mentioned but I hope it is more than ten thousand.
      Canada, since Confederation, has benefited greatly from immigration from all parts of the world.
      Yeah, I know, indigenous Canadians might disagree. Especially with the first few groups (Vikings, French, and English) who found their way to Canada.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      OzarkHillbilly

      this is disgusting even for rand paul, whose neighbor should be given a second crack at him

      Reality is knocking on Paul’s head, but there is nobody home.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Suzanne

      I am shocked — but never surprised — by how reprehensible Rand Paul, Biggs, Gosar, etc. truly are.

      It’s so disappointing. I am fairly skeptical/cynical by nature, so I don’t expect them to be better…. but I do wish for it to be different.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Ken

      Nearly half of U.S. farmers are planning to retire in the next five years, and it’s not clear who will replace them.

      Obviously the problem is agricultural subsidies, and if those were cut the farmers would keep working; by analogy with cutting off the extra unemployment benefits.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Gin & Tonic

      I support immigration for those Afghans, but it sure would be nice if green card applications for spouses of American citizens could be processed on a timely basis too.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Geminid

      One of the Republicans voting to leave the interpreters out to dry is my VA 5th District congressman, Bob Good. A former Liberty University fundraising administrator, Good is every bit as despicable as Boebert and Taylor-Greene, just less flamboyant.

      Good won his first term by only 5%. The 5th will be a prime pickup opportunity next year, and Democrats here and I think nationally will go all out to make Good gone.

      The district lines drawn by the new redistricting commission may help. The district drawn by General Assembly Republicans in 2011 was intended to be safe for a Republican, as were the 2nd, 7th, and 10th Districts won by Luria, Spanberger, and Wexler in 2018. (the 2nd and 7th districts were altered some when a federal judge ordered the VA 4th District redrawn, in a case under the Civil Rights Act that led to the election of the excellent Representative Dan McEachin.)

      Reply
    10. 10.

      NotMax

      Weekend history hook-up. Longish compilation yet a relatively fast read; a few minutes’ worth of gustatory history of the Civil War

      More sowbelly than you can shake a stick at (if that’s your idea of a good time).

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Amir Khalid

      @raven:
      On the other hand, no one really deserves to have a smug douchebag like Jeremy Clarkson inflicted on them.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      OzarkHillbilly

      The U.S. has asked Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan to take in about 9,000 Afghans who assisted with the American occupation.” There are over 18,000 of these applicants, over 50,000 family members, and they deserve US green cards, not this weak shit.

      I find it funny that in pinhead’s eyes the US is be-all, be-everything, epitome of desire for people all over the world. Never even occurs to him that some Afghans might feel more comfortable, more at home in one of the other ‘Stans. I personally think most would rather come to the US, but can’t help wondering if that is just my egotistical westernized supremacy speaking.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Geminid: One of the Republicans voting to leave the interpreters out to dry is my VA 5th District congressman, Bob Good. A former Liberty University fundraising administrator,

      How very Christian of him

      Reply
    17. 17.

      raven

      @Amir Khalid: It’s funny. He fucks up nearly every aspect of the work and his assistant is hilarious. I also had never heard of him so that probably helped. They renewed a second season!

      Reply
    18. 18.

      germy

      Is Gosar suffering from some sort of brain wasting disease?  I don’t mean this in a sarcastic way.  When I see footage of his speeches, he’s so odd.  His head movements, hand gestures, eye squinting:

      Rep. Paul Gosar turns reality on its head by portraying January 6 as a mostly peaceful affair, then pushes an absurd conspiracy theory that the real criminals on that day were "insiders from the FBI and DOJ" pic.twitter.com/v3wi6oWcgv
      — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 24, 2021

      Reply
    20. 20.

      stinger

      @OzarkHillbilly: That was my thought, too — that some people might want to stay relatively closer to their native land. If things change, it would be easier to return. And if not, the climate, culture, religion, etc. would be closer to what they are used to than Virginia. Religion especially.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @Baud: It is corporatized. Those fields won’t sit empty. Corporations or neighboring farms will buy them up. I doubt if farmers could “retire” if that didn’t happen. Their land is their retirement account.

      If it really is “unclear” who’s going to farm that land, that’s a sign those farmers’ kids chose to move to the city.

      At least in Iowa, small farms are a disappearing breed. You can’t make a living that way.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      dmsilev

      @germy: The Post had this hilarious story on Gosar several days ago, people from his district saying ‘as a dentist he was great. As a politician, he blows goats. WTF?’.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      raven

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      The best thing Jeremy’s done: why I can’t wait for more Clarkson’s Farm

      But Clarkson’s Farm is more concerned with the impossible demands that face the modern farmer. The cost. The scale. The logistics. I’m saying this as someone who genuinely ended up in hospital the last time I picked up a shovel, but it feels like the real deal. To watch Clarkson’s Farm is to watch a man realise that the hobby he seemingly picked up for a lark is exhausting and all-consuming and increasingly unlikely to bring any real rewards. The show, like the job, has all the hallmarks of a labour of love. It pains me to say this, but I hope Amazon lets Clarkson’s Farm run and run.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Small farms around here are plentiful, but they tend to be cattle and/or sheep operations, something that isn’t an all day, every day job. It pays the taxes and helps defray the mortgage if there is one.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Suzanne

      @PsiFighter37:

      Blame their constituents. 

      Oh, do not fear: I most certainly do.

      I used the FTFNYT tool this week to see the party balance of my area (do I live in a bubble?). My area is 70% Democratic and 30% Republican. I told my husband that this was now my maximum. I have zero desire to be one of those Democratic settlers in a red place. Sorry. That’s a shitty way to live and I’m done with it.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      germy

      @Baud:

      https://www.soulfirefarm.org/

      Soul Fire Farm is an Afro-Indigenous centered community farm committed to uprooting racism and seeding sovereignty in the food system. We raise and distribute life-giving food as a means to end food apartheid. With deep reverence for the land and wisdom of our ancestors, we work to reclaim our collective right to belong to the earth and to have agency in the food system. We bring diverse communities together on this healing land to share skills on sustainable agriculture, natural building, spiritual activism, health, and environmental justice. We are training the next generation of activist-farmers and strengthening the movements for food sovereignty and community self-determination.

      Our food sovereignty programs reach over 10,000 people each year, including farmer training for Black and Brown growers, reparations and land return initiatives for northeast farmers, food justice workshops for urban youth, home gardens for city-dwellers living under food apartheid, doorstep harvest delivery for food insecure households, and systems and policy education for public decision-makers.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @raven: I hope Amazon lets Clarkson’s Farm run and run.

      The trailer alone makes me want to agree. I hope I get to see it someday.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Suzanne

      @dmsilev: Gosar is so, so bad. He represented the worst parts of Arizona, BTW. He has Prescott in his district but everything else there is bad.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Cameron

      These patriotic Republicans are acting in the country’s finest tradition of hanging allies out to dry. Just ask the Kurds, multi-time winners of the coveted Charlie Brown Football award.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Geminid

      @Baud: It depends on how “most” is applied. The most money is made by corporate farmers.  And studies show that by far the most subsidies go to corporate entities, and to individual absentee owners living in zip codes in cities like San Francisco and Minnapolis, or in gated golf or skiing communities. These people only see pictures of tractors.

      But most farmers are just people, and often families. Some make a good income, more are working poor. Many of these have full time jobs.

      Small scale farming has been in decline for a century, but it could be making a comeback. Interest in organic food, and food locally grown has increased, and a more people are making a living growing it. This development seems to be gathering steam, and may amount to something economically and socially.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      WereBear

      @Suzanne: I feel like Rand Paul has aged really fast in the last year. I wonder if his Covid infection was worse than he let on. He looks really bad.

       
      I agree. Might be more going on than “Emperor Palpatine” disease.

      A big new study from Britain indicates that people can be dragged down by COVID-19, even without the clear signs of Long Covid. All the more reason… to use science and reason.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Suzanne

      @OzarkHillbilly: Can I say something about farming that surprised me, as someone who has lived in cities or suburbs her entire life? My MIL grew up in Fayetteville (Arkansas) and she moved to San Francisco, met my FIL, married and had and raised her kids, and then the two of them moved back. She recently inherited her father’s small cattle farm when he passed. I had always heard that farming was really difficult work. Honestly, I was kind of shocked the first time I went out there by how little work it was. The cows eat the grass, they needed some supplemental stuff a couple of times, they needed to be moved (herded?) around a little bit, a little bit of fence repair. Like, maybe a grand total of three hours of work per day, albeit broken up. On subsequent visits, I would see more of the operations, like when they would have the vet come, or take the cows to auction. I’m by no means saying that it was nothing. But it was by no means as intensive as even most desk jobs.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      WereBear

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      At least in Iowa, small farms are a disappearing breed. You can’t make a living that way.

       
      The successful family farms around here have gone artisan. They specialize in organic produce, special cheeses, humanely raised meat, even winemaking.

      They are all over the farmer’s markets every local town has at least one day a week, and many have contracts with local restaurants who do farm to table.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @Suzanne: After the Black Death in England, farms got bigger because inherited land was divided among fewer people. And many farms switched from growing crops to raising animals because it was less labor intensive and they didn’t have enough people to do the harder work.

      Life sucked in the 14th Century

      Reply
    43. 43.

      WaterGirl

      It’s not good when your first words of the day are Fuck Rand Paul.

      Rand Paul:  “You stay where you are and wait to be murdered and tortured, oh, and thanks for all the help.”

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Suzanne

      @WereBear: Yes, that’s how my MIL is doing the farm. She’s super-liberal, so not a hypocrite. The successful family farms are surviving by selling to essentially the liberal/NPR crowd.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Geminid

      @OzarkHillbilly: Most of the farms around here are like that. The farmers keep cows and make hay in time left over from a factory or highway department job. Then they get to retire and keep cows and make hay. And hang out at the store and talk about it.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @WereBear: You remind me of something a guide told us in New Zealand. In order to compete on the global market, many farmers were raising “value-added” crops or animals. It could be organic or just something particularly high quality.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Suzanne

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Being a city/suburb kid, it didn’t really dawn on me until I was considerably older how many people were raised with the expectation that their parents would literally pass down a money-making asset or a career. It is exceedingly foreign to me that people in this day and age have resentment because they cannot make a living doing the job their parents did. Like, what?! That is a lifestyle difference that I really did not expect.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Baud

      @Gin & Tonic:

      Not completely sure, but I think it’s a combination of State people not being as efficient teleworking and an influx of new applications with people travelling again.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Baud

      @Suzanne:

      Seems to me there are two separate issues there.  One is whether the resentment is legitimate, and the second is the decision of a majority of them to take that resentment out on us.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      debbie

      @Suzanne:

      I have a couple of well-off friends who have bought small farms. They’re running them as more of a hobby than an occupation, but I figure any land left fallow can only be a good thing.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      satby

      @OzarkHillbilly: I think it’s because so few Americans have a realistic understanding of the rest of the world. They probably assume the “rest of the ‘stans” (central Asia) is as poor as Afghanistan is, but they were Soviet states and were much more modernized. Still, the culture and religion are more of a match, and as @stinger: says, easier to return home from if Afghanistan ever stabilized enough to allow them to.

      Edited to add: the program that brought my two Muslim exchange girls to the states also included students in our area from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Suzanne

      @Baud: I go with “no” and “no”. It is a blessing and a privilege to inherit an asset like a farm or a business, or to be raised on a track to a specific career or trade, especially one that doesn’t require the expense and effort of higher education. It is not the reality for most, and thus the resentment is misplaced (and is quite frankly really gross and entitled), IMO.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.