Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

We have all the best words.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

Call the National Guard if your insurrection lasts more than four hours.

How does anyone do Gilligan’s Island as trump world and not cast Jared as Gilligan?

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Wetsuit optional.

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

The math demands it!

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

Yes we did.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

You are here: Home / Garden Chats / Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Dreams of Gardens Past

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Dreams of Gardens Past

by | 12 Comments

This post is in: 

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Memories of Gardens Past

From beloved, omnigifted commentor Satby:

It’s been five years this summer since I had to move from my tree-smooshed house in Michigan to my South Bend home. Amazon reminded me again this year how much I miss the garden I had created there, now mostly destroyed by the new occupants.

So, some memories: Top pic, my front corner bed, with orange and red lilies and a Japanese maple just starting to be glorious.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Memories of Gardens Past 1

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Memories of Gardens Past 2

Second and third: my Joseph’s Coat climbing rose, which grew well in its location there, but newer attempts to grow it here failed three times before I gave up. The buds started as red but the color deepened through orange to yellow as they opened.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Memories of Gardens Past 3

Fourth: A front barrier bed I had constructed to dampen some of the road noise. Shown in mid-spring bloom, late daffodils and tulips all open, but the variegated weigela and miniature roses just beginning to leaf out. I’m the Johnny Appleseed of the daffodils world, I plant them everywhere I live.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Memories of Gardens Past 4

Final picture: a view of the stairs to my back deck where I let the pink and purple morning glories grow. Sadly taken midday, so most were closed, but they attracted as many hummingbirds as my feeders did.

I still miss those gardens, and the poorer soil and drier conditions just 15 miles southeast have so far not allowed me to recreate them. But I’m working on it 😉

***********
Note from a weird weather year: For the first time I can remember (we’ve been in this house more than 25 years), a dark-purple morning glory actually self-seeded, in the trellised pot by our front steps. It’s busy outcompeting the sweet peas to twine around the railing, but the Spousal Unit loves it so much I can’t complain.

Thanks to all who sent me photos this week — I’m looking forward to showing them off!

What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • cmorenc
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • MomSense
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • PAM Dirac
  • sab
  • satby

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    12Comments

    3. 3.

      satby

      @PAM Dirac: I’m not sure why it won’t grow either, the conditions seemed perfect the two different sites I chose before I gave up. Except for a bit less baking sun, which may have been the reason. But this is the first place I’ve ever lived where I nearly lost all my lilacs to the late freeze, and three months later they still look like shit: sad, straggly deformed leaves on half empty stalks. I read that should another late freeze happen I should deeply soak the ground around the plants the night before, and then cover them 😧

      Reply
    4. 4.

      satby

      @MomSense:  Thanks! According to the timestamps, these pictures were all taken in the 7th year I lived there, so a lot of the gardens had matured nicely. I just need to be more patient here, since it’s only the third and fourth year for most of my plants.

      But I still miss how gorgeous it all looked in Michigan.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      OzarkHillbilly

      I’m the Johnny Appleseed of the daffodils world, I plant them everywhere I live.

      I’m the same with Bleeding Hearts, they were my sister’s favorite.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      PAM Dirac

      @satby:  Yes in my old age I’ve given up worrying about what “should” work and try to just be content with what does work. I have had a weather station up for almost 10 years and I report to Weather Underground which will show a map of all the reporting stations in your area. By looking at those maps I’ve seen just how big the differences in weather can be, even for stations that are within a mile, so maybe it is just very local conditions. Speaking of what works, the best climber in our current yard is Winner’s Circle. It is red, but in our yard a bit darker and more velvety than the standard red and grows very nicely.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      satby

      @Baud: Thanks. It’s not that far away, but I can’t even bear to drive past it now, because the people who bought the place from HUD a year later cut down almost all the border plantings and trees I had put in. And rototilled over the dogs graves for a vegetable garden after they ripped out the dogwood trees that marked them. I can’t stand to look at it.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      cmorenc

      Amazon reminded me again this year how much I miss the garden I had created there, now mostly destroyed by the new occupants.

      This reminds me of the first time in many years I went by the house my deceased maternal grandparents built and lived in throughout my childhood in a small southern town in North Carolina. While they had lived there, the backyard was a cornucopia of various fruit-bearing trees and shrubs, in addition to an abundantly productive vegetable garden – while still leaving room for a generous expanse of lawn to play on with my buds. There was a long row of blueberry bushes that produced abundant pick n’eat berries throughout the latter part of summer, a peach tree, a scuppernong grape arbor large enough to create a generous shade canopy under which to pick n’eat grapes, a plum tree, and a pecan tree.

      The house had turned over a couple of times since my grandparents died 25 years ago, and I was stunned to see the present occupants had stripped the backyard of any sort of plant that produced so much as would feed a single sparrow – a wasteland of nondescript boxwoods and other dull shrubbery. The fruit trees were gone as well.

      The ghost of my grandparents productive presence had been completely banished by later owners unworthy of the natural gifts they had been bequeathed and destroyed.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      sab

      @satby: That rose is gorgeous.

      My mother had roses, and for some reason I developed a bad attitude about them. All those pesticides to keep the japanese beetles at bay. Plus the deer love them and chomp away.

      I just bought my first rose bush this year and it seems to be settling in nicely.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.