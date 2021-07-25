From beloved, omnigifted commentor Satby:

It’s been five years this summer since I had to move from my tree-smooshed house in Michigan to my South Bend home. Amazon reminded me again this year how much I miss the garden I had created there, now mostly destroyed by the new occupants.

So, some memories: Top pic, my front corner bed, with orange and red lilies and a Japanese maple just starting to be glorious.

Second and third: my Joseph’s Coat climbing rose, which grew well in its location there, but newer attempts to grow it here failed three times before I gave up. The buds started as red but the color deepened through orange to yellow as they opened.

Fourth: A front barrier bed I had constructed to dampen some of the road noise. Shown in mid-spring bloom, late daffodils and tulips all open, but the variegated weigela and miniature roses just beginning to leaf out. I’m the Johnny Appleseed of the daffodils world, I plant them everywhere I live.

Final picture: a view of the stairs to my back deck where I let the pink and purple morning glories grow. Sadly taken midday, so most were closed, but they attracted as many hummingbirds as my feeders did.

I still miss those gardens, and the poorer soil and drier conditions just 15 miles southeast have so far not allowed me to recreate them. But I’m working on it 😉