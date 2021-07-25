Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / Sunday Evening Open Thread: If Herd Behavior Is On Our Side…

Sunday Evening Open Thread: If Herd Behavior Is On Our Side…

by | 39 Comments

COVID-19 Coronavirus

We human individualists are herd animals. If ‘well, I’m only doing this for the gift card / to be polite / because it’s inconvenient *not* to’ works to get more people vaxxed, I’ll take it:

On a single day this past week, more than half a million people across the United States trickled into high school gymnasiums, pharmacies and buses converted into mobile clinics. Then they pushed up their sleeves and got their coronavirus vaccines.

These are the Americans who are being vaccinated at this moment in the pandemic: the reluctant, the anxious, the procrastinating.

In dozens of interviews on Thursday in eight states, at vaccination clinics, drugstores and pop-up mobile sites, Americans who had finally arrived for their shots offered a snapshot of a nation at a crossroads — confronting a new surge of the virus but only slowly embracing the vaccines that could stop it…

Some of the newly vaccinated said they made the decision abruptly, even casually, after months of inaction. One woman in Portland, Ore., was waiting for an incentive before she got her shot, and when she heard that a pop-up clinic at a farmers’ market was distributing $150 gift cards, she decided it was time. A 60-year-old man in Los Angeles spontaneously stopped in for a vaccine because he noticed that for once, there was no line at a clinic. A construction worker said his job schedule had made it difficult to get the shot…

Others were moved by practical considerations: plans to attend a college that is requiring students to be vaccinated, a desire to spend time socializing with high school classmates, or a job where unvaccinated employees were told to wear masks. Their answers suggest that the mandates or greater restrictions on the unvaccinated that are increasingly a matter of debate by employers and government officials could make a significant difference…

Willie Pullen, 71, snacked on a bag of popcorn as he left a vaccination site in Chicago, one of the few people who showed up there that day. He was not opposed to the vaccines, exactly. Nearly everyone in his life was already vaccinated, he said, and though he is at greater risk because of his age, he said he believed he was healthy and strong enough to be able to think on it for a while.

What pushed him toward a high school on the West Side of Chicago, where free vaccines were being administered, was the illness of the aging mother of a friend. Mr. Pullen wanted to visit her. He felt it would be irresponsible to do so unvaccinated.

“I was holding out,” Mr. Pullen said. “I had reservations about the safety of the vaccine and the government doing it. I just wanted to wait and see.”…

Many of the people who newly sought shots said they had wanted to see how the vaccines affected Americans who rushed to get them early.

“I do know people who have gotten it and they haven’t gotten sick, so that’s why,” said Lisa Thomas, 45, a home health care worker from Portland, Ore. “I haven’t heard of any cases of anyone hurting from it, and there’s a lot to benefit from it.”…

    1. 1.

      Elizabelle

      The Trump vaccine. //snort. Overpriced, flashy, and does not work, or only stays up for 2 minutes. WTG, Sarah we don’t miss you one bit.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Nicole

      God almighty, I hope herd behavior is on our side. I read some really depressing articles yesterday about experts’ projections that the third wave won’t peak until mid-October, due to vaccine refusal and people not wearing their damn masks. But they said these are projections and can change. One hopes.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Elizabelle

      AP:

      WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The United States is in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert said Sunday.
      “We’re going in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, describing himself as “very frustrated.”
      He said recommending that the vaccinated wear masks is “under active consideration” by the government’s leading public health officials. Also, booster shots may be suggested for people with suppressed immune systems who have been vaccinated, Fauci said.
      Fauci, who also serves as President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, told CNN’s “State of the Union” that he has taken part in conversations about altering the mask guidelines.
      …  Nearly 163 million people, or 49% of the eligible U.S. population, are vaccinated, according to CDC data.

      “This is an issue predominantly among the unvaccinated, which is the reason why we’re out there, practically pleading with the unvaccinated people to go out and get vaccinated,” Fauci said.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Baud

      Aside from making it free, the government had as much involvement with this vaccine as any other medication.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Baud

      But there are a lot of unvaccinated who are not Trumpers with a political ax to grind. The otherwise vaunted youngs seem to be a particular problem.  Those are solvable with persistence.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Cermet

      First off, the writers statement that a half million people came to be vaccinated and then talks about vaccine hesitancy – rather misleading. For nearly two weeks vaccination rates have averaged a half million. Many to most are likely getting their second shot (from the data of that number still increasing a good bit) and the rest will be a mix of some hesitant, people coming of proper age, and teens that now can and a small number of foreigners. There is no wave yet of hesitant people finally getting vaccinated or at least they have presented no data even remotely supporting that idea.

      So stupid is now reaching a level that will act like a black hole and suck in even more stupidity – with Delta burning through these total clowns they still are hesitant!!! No, they’ve been told by their betters its a hoax and they’ll follow that clown car to their getting covid. Not expecting to see that half million average and its makeup changing very much.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Kent

      I’m just fucking sick of reading about all these dipshits who refuse to get vaccinated.

      It is basic hygiene.  What is next?  A bunch of breathless stories examining the motivations and feelings of people who don’t brush their teeth and floss?  And how, for some of them it is just too inconvenient to get time off work to go get a toothbrush at CVS so they just do without?  And how for some communities, access to toothbrushes is problematic?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Baud: Refusing medicine to own the libs – and possibly own a 6-foot-deep hole in the ground!

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Anomalous Cowherd

      I can haz Trump vaccine?  And my immune system will fight Trump?  And then he’ll go away? Where do I sign up?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Ajabu

      I’m actually embarrassed to admit this but, in the late 70’s (while working as a music teacher for L.A. schools) I was asked to put a band together to do educational performances for HS students – because I had a history of doing that. I organized a large group of music teachers and ended up call ing the band TRUMP. I had never heard of TFG at the time (I was in California and he hadn’t started his ridiculous TV show). The name was an acronym for Ten Ridiculously Underpaid Musicians Playing. I’m sorry. It seemed like a good idea at the time. If only I had known what I was conjuring…

      Reply
    20. 20.

      sab

      @Baud: I feel so lucky that every last one of our kids and siblings thundered off to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

      We have friends with kids in their thirties and forties who simply refuse.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @sab: Funny, I don’t feel lucky mine got the shot at first opportunity. I thought it was my job to teach them to use their heads and think through the consequences of their actions.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      laura

      Spouse and I are on a date in San Francisco at a punk show outside in a park….wearing our face masks. Maybe a third of the crowd is and rest carrying on and getting down with their bad old naked face selves. It feels most like a before times show, almost. In case anyone is wondering, the Avengers tore it up! Were waiting on X to close out a fine day.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Cermet

      My daughter not only arranged to get the shot as soon as “official Gov” people could, but got me my appointment first. Raising your children to be both responsible and have the wisdom to deal with the world is our job description as OzakHillbilly correctly points out.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      sdhays

      Didn’t a majority of the country obtain the “Trump Vaccine” last November? Our anti-bodies and T-cells are still working hard, but since January most of us have been able to breath again…

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      so, today I learned that a metal whip is a thing…

      A Texas man who told a Bumble match he participated in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol was arrested Friday after his would-be date alerted the FBI, according to court documents. […]
      After receiving the tip, authorities reviewed flight records that showed Taake took flight from Houston to Washington, D.C., a day before the riot and flew back days after. The FBI said it also found “publicly posted videos and photographs” showing Taake at the Capitol.

      Several of these images show Taake using what appears to be a metal whip and pepper spray to attack law enforcement officers,” the charging document stated.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      RSA

      An article in The Atlantic is also informative.

      Last week, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said that COVID-19 is “becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated.” President Joe Biden said much the same shortly after. They are technically correct. Even against the fast-spreading Delta variant, the vaccines remain highly effective, and people who haven’t received them are falling sick far more often than those who have. But their vulnerability to COVID-19 is the only thing that unvaccinated people universally share. They are disparate in almost every way that matters, including why they haven’t yet been vaccinated and what it might take to persuade them. “‘The unvaccinated’ are not a monolith of defectors,” Rhea Boyd, a pediatrician and public-health advocate in the San Francisco Bay Area, tweeted on Saturday.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Barbara

      Right, but if your parents are barely functioning you might not have learned what you need. A lot of kids seem to have more common sense than their parents.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Chetan Murthy

      @RSA: I appreciate Ed Yong, and he’s trying to do his job, which is to help people come to the right decision.  Which is fine.  But the recent surveys of the unvaccinated make it clear that, while different ones have different reasons, they’re *all* defectors in this giant Prisoner’s Dilemma that is modern communal life.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Baud: I love it, the Bumble Irregulars.

      Listening to the NPR top-of-the-hour news and they’re saying Pelosi has other Republicans– besides Cheney and Kinzinger– who have asked about being appointed.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Elizabelle

      If you remember the charming fired Rocky Mount police officer, Thomas Robertson, he of the insurrection (“we were invited in”), then pipe bomb and loaded M4 found on his premises while on release after his arrest, pending trial.  And — 34 guns, count ’em, 34 (that we know about) he has purchased since being released on recognizance, although he has not picked them up yet:

      He in jail. Still.

      Was sent back by the judge in early July, and now there is possible new evidence to keep him there.  This weasel needs to stay in jail until his trial.  Think of it as a deposit on “time served.”

      From an earlier story, from late June:   (Source:  WSLS TV 10, https://www.wsls.com/news/local/2021/06/30/us-looks-to-revoke-former-rocky-mount-police-officers-release-after-rifle-partially-assembled-pipe-bomb-found-at-his-home/)

      While executing a search warrant at Roberton’s property in Ferrum on Tuesday, authorities said they found a loaded M4 rifle, a partially-assembled pipe bomb and they seized several span cans of ammunition and two boxes of 7.62 ammunition.

      … As part of Tuesday’s search warrant, agents also talked with the owner of Tactical Operations Inc., the Federal Firearms License owner in Roanoke where Robertson has 34 firearms waiting for him to pick up. Robertson had previously told the owner that he cannot have guns because of his current bond conditions, according to court documents.

      The owner also told the FBI that Robertson had been in his store to fondle handle several of these guns as recently as a week ago, according to court documents.

      The motion to revoke Robertson’s release also detailed how during a search on Jan. 19, four days after the court-issued deadline to relocate any firearms in his home, authorities seized eight firearms.

      …. the genius had also posted this on a gun forum:

      I have learned very well that if you dip your toe into the Rubicon. . . . cross it. Cross it hard and violent and play for all the marbles.

      From a late February story:  (and TV station WSLS, Channel 10  in the Roanoke valley has done a great job covering these guys, no paywall):

      Both men are currently released on recognizance, and because of that, they must follow certain requirements, one of which is not possessing firearms. The prosecution felt the firearm restriction was, “fully appropriate given the seriousness of the charges.”

      Reply
    38. 38.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @sab: Well, for a while none of us do/did. If they/we survive long enough it’s because they/we learned to.  :-)

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Elizabelle

      @RSA:  Can you tell if that Atlantic article is behind their paywall or not?

      Some of their covid coverage is free, but it is hard to tell which is which.  Thank you.

      Reply

