You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / One Will Come From a Lab, Thanks To These Fucking People

One Will Come From a Lab, Thanks To These Fucking People

25 Comments

Again, I have no idea if the current coronavirus was created in a lab and leaked maliciously or accidentally, and with China’s intransigence, I doubt we will ever really know. What I do know is that combined with the venality and incompetence of the Trump admin prior to the vaccine releases, and the refusal by Americans of the right wing persuasion post release, this fucking virus has been hundreds of times worse than it could have been:

After an all too brief respite, the United States is again at a crossroads in the pandemic. The number of infections has ticked up — slowly at first, then swiftly — to 51,000 cases per day, on average, more than four times the rate a month ago. The country may again see overflowing hospitals, exhausted health care workers and thousands of needless deaths.

The more contagious Delta variant may be getting the blame, but fueling its rise is an older, more familiar foe: vaccine hesitancy and refusal, long pervasive in the United States. Were a wider swath of the population vaccinated, there would be no resurgence — of the Delta variant, or Alpha variant, or any other version of the coronavirus.

And what I also know is that the rest of the world has been watching this shitshow in the United States, most with horror and a curious fascination as they wonder how we could be this fucking stupid. Others, however, whether terrorist groups or malevolent state actors have learned that an easy way to bring the United States to its knees is with a virus. They just have to release it, and half the fucking country will refuse to react appropriately and they’ll have 100 million useful idiots fighting their fight from within. It doesn’t even matter when they release it. If we have a Republican, they’ll botch the situation either with incompetence or because they have already show the DOW is more important than the people. If we have a Democratic President, they’ll just fight any attempts to solve the crisis because if a Democrat wants it, it must be bad, in accordance with Cleek’s Law and the actions of Mitch McConnell.

And that’s fucking scary.

    25Comments

    1. 1.

      Joe Falco

      Osama bin Laden proved how easily manipulated half or more of the USA (including its leadership) was to getting itself into unwinnable wars. The 21st century will be written as the period the USA took every advantage it built in the 20th century and lit them on fire.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      hrprogressive

      At the rate we’re going, we won’t even need our foreign adversaries to do anything to us.

      Between the willing Qult Hordes who want to die of COVID for Dear Leader, those planning Coup #2, The Trumpening, and oh yeah, the climate crisis literally baking, or freezing, or flooding our citizens to death…

      Meanwhile, elected Democrats chase the bipartisan unicorn from their high horses
      Not much hope left for this country, when you think about it too long and too hard.

      For the record, I would love to be proven wrong. But I don’t have any optimism left right now.​

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Ruckus

      Money has long been the most important thing to conservatives. They used to be more hidden about it but it has been the basis of the party since I was a small boy, in elementary school. I believe it was a lot longer than that ago. The premise of conservatism is to retain their way of life, with no changes from the past, because that was always better for them.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Nicole

      @Joe Falco: A guy I knew once speculated that centuries from now, Osama bin Laden will be remembered as the guy who took down two empires- the USSR and the USA.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      boatboy_srq

      @Ruckus: That was conservatistism of twenty years ago.

      What we’re seeing now is a conservatistism that years for the bad old days when white men were men, white women were chattel, and all Those Other People™ were livestock. That is the root of the new white supremacy, neo-Nazi, and other groups: the insistence that all the social progression of the last two centuries is one massive misstep, and white men – SELECT white men – are the only ones fit to govern.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Matt

      Projections are somewhere around 60k more US deaths by November.

      Not a goddamn one of those people has COVID right now. None of them have to get it, if we have a little guts.

      Time to stop being cute – send the National Guard to Fox, OAN, and the rest and set them to 24/7 “GET A VACCINE AND WEAR YOUR MASK YOU FUCKING DIPSHITS” until this blows over.

      Person reposting anti-vax crap on Facebook? Lock their account.

      Person screaming at cancer patients outside a clinic for wearing masks? Send em to Gitmo.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      NotMax

      if the current coronavirus was created in a lab and leaked maliciously or accidentally

      Frankly surprised you would bring up that born in the RWNJ talking point as even the flimsiest of hunches.

      It’s grassy knoll two-point-oh.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      CaseyL

      Things will get worse as GCC gets worse.  You think the GQP is being obstructionist with the virus? Wait until drinking water becomes scarce.

      Unless the Biden Administration takes off the gloves and stops trying to be reasonable with the Party and people who want to see us all dead, his Presidency will be seen as a last gasp interregnum before the destroyers took over again.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Starfish

      Between the isolationism and the last administration being filled with people who were hostile to the mission of whatever they were in charge of, it definitely feels like they made it a lot worse. Someone shared this 30-minute talk is titled “The Next Pandemic: Lessons from History” by John M. Barry the other day. It was given in January 2018 and led me to believe that “humans, we are as stupid as we have always been.”

      Reply
    14. 14.

      hells littlest angel

      Imagine how people in countries where vaccines are scarce feel about us. We’re the Marie Antoinette of nations.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Chetan Murthy

      @NotMax: I don’t think that’s what John was doing.  I think he was saying (and I agree with him on this):

      I have no idea if covid came about because of X, but I bet that our enemies have been taking careful notes, and next time, it will be a virus born of X.  We’ve demonstrated to all our enemies how exquisitely vulnerable we are to such an attack.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Nick D

      @Cole, it is indeed scary, and at the end of the day, we have so little control.
      This video is beautiful and timely, tying together politics, literature, plague, fear, and control all in one. It uses Camus’ book The Plague as the backdrop for describing what we’re experiencing now, and it’s the best thing I’ve watched all year, if not decade. Give it 10 minutes of watching…

      How to be Hopeless
      https://youtu.be/iJaE_BvLK6U

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Starfish

      @zhena gogolia: If a Democratic government cannot pass very much of an agenda that is popular with the majority of the country while in leadership, something in government is very broken.

      It may not be the Democrats themselves. It could be the rules or the various power brokers in the country that are not politicians.

      “Oh look, the Democrats are being blamed again” is whiny and dismissive of a real thing that is happening.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      NotMax

      @Chetan Murthy

      Nothing exquisitely vulnerable about it. It’s a known known. Look at any mass outbreak of disease throughout history, any place in the world. The U.S. is not unique in this arena.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Booger

      There’s that old trope of alien attackers uniting the world to stand as one and fend off their attack…St. Ronnie even overtly referred to this. If we had an “Independence Day” moment tomorrow, half of these nitwits would embrace them with open arms, a quarter would deny their presence and another quarter would call them a liberal plot to take away their/guns/freedumbs/whatever.

      We are so screwed. There is not concept of the common good. I’d like to punch Ayn Rand in her bony little nose.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      bbleh

      Oooh nooo, don’t SAY things like that about 50% of the country, omg, you’ll hurt their FEELINGS, and then they’ll start saying mean(er) things about us, and they’ll stop paying attention to mainstream media and buying their advertisers’ products, and NYT reporters won’t be able to report authentic dialogue from Cletus safaris to their Upper East Side readership, and THEN where will we be as a nation, I ask you?!?

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Joe Falco

      On a more positive note, however many of those in the US would have the rest be dragged back into a dark time of ignorance, bigotry and superstition, there’s been very loud, very present groups of people that raged against the dying of the light since the start of this century. And I’m certain we will continue to do so and make strides however frustrating and arduous the work will be.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Starfish: Every third thread here these days is “we’re all gonna die because the Democrats can’t do X.” That’s not whiny, it’s the truth.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      bbleh

      @Starfish: fair enough, but “in leadership” in this case includes a 50-50 split in the part of government best positioned to block nearly anything getting done, and yet Dems still managed to get passed a truly massive classic Keynesian relief program that benefited interests other than the very wealthy and corporations to a very substantial degree AND still have a very good chance of passing a similarly-sized “bricks and mortar” infrastructure bill and/or a considerably larger “human capital” infrastructure bill, so I for one am willing to hold off declaring defeat for a bit.

      Reply

