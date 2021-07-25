Again, I have no idea if the current coronavirus was created in a lab and leaked maliciously or accidentally, and with China’s intransigence, I doubt we will ever really know. What I do know is that combined with the venality and incompetence of the Trump admin prior to the vaccine releases, and the refusal by Americans of the right wing persuasion post release, this fucking virus has been hundreds of times worse than it could have been:

After an all too brief respite, the United States is again at a crossroads in the pandemic. The number of infections has ticked up — slowly at first, then swiftly — to 51,000 cases per day, on average, more than four times the rate a month ago. The country may again see overflowing hospitals, exhausted health care workers and thousands of needless deaths. The more contagious Delta variant may be getting the blame, but fueling its rise is an older, more familiar foe: vaccine hesitancy and refusal, long pervasive in the United States. Were a wider swath of the population vaccinated, there would be no resurgence — of the Delta variant, or Alpha variant, or any other version of the coronavirus.

And what I also know is that the rest of the world has been watching this shitshow in the United States, most with horror and a curious fascination as they wonder how we could be this fucking stupid. Others, however, whether terrorist groups or malevolent state actors have learned that an easy way to bring the United States to its knees is with a virus. They just have to release it, and half the fucking country will refuse to react appropriately and they’ll have 100 million useful idiots fighting their fight from within. It doesn’t even matter when they release it. If we have a Republican, they’ll botch the situation either with incompetence or because they have already show the DOW is more important than the people. If we have a Democratic President, they’ll just fight any attempts to solve the crisis because if a Democrat wants it, it must be bad, in accordance with Cleek’s Law and the actions of Mitch McConnell.

And that’s fucking scary.