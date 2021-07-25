Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Tokyo 2020 Snippets Open Thread

Very lovely, precise design work – worth the watch click!


Mr. ‘Who Needs Popularity, As Long As the Check Clears’…

For a Games billed as the most inclusive and diverse on record, one element of Friday’s opening ceremony stood out for many Japanese: Olympic boss Thomas Bach spoke for 13 minutes, about twice as long as his Japanese female host, Seiko Hashimoto.

Bach’s speech, which drew on familiar themes of peace, solidarity and gratitude for overcoming the coronavirus hardships, immediately drew ire on Twitter and in traditional Japanese media…

User @SatoHaruhiko said, “The length of the speeches: Seiko Hashimoto – 6.5 minutes; Bach – 13 minutes; the Emperor – 13 seconds.” The post was retweeted close to 9,000 times…

On Monday, Bach was criticised for attending a swanky welcome party with nearly 40 guests at a time when Tokyo is enduring another state of emergency. Restaurants close at 8 p.m. and are requested not to serve alcohol to discourage large gatherings…

      Poe Larity

      In honor of John’s home attire and the Olympics, I will only be wearing an old swim medal during broadcasts.

      Since there is no mopping event in the summer Olympics I will have to await the winter curling events to get out the mop.

