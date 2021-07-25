Very lovely, precise design work – worth the
When Naomi Osaka lit the Olympic cauldron, she became the first tennis player and one of the few active athletes to be given the honor of completing the global torch relay. https://t.co/awOwPcYqfW
— The Associated Press (@AP) July 23, 2021
The #Olympics have officially begun and @AP photographers are in Tokyo to document the unique, pandemic-delayed Games.
Take a look inside the opening ceremony: https://t.co/M5FqHBzURU
— The Associated Press (@AP) July 23, 2021
Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka, whose background as the daughter of a Haitian man and Japanese woman reflects the changes and diversity coming to Japan, lit the Olympic cauldron. More images of today's #OpeningCeremony: https://t.co/0c6f2pQSCN 📷 @StefanWermuth pic.twitter.com/RWSebjaLGK
— Reuters Pictures (@reuterspictures) July 23, 2021
Like so many #Olympics, the 2020 Tokyo Games reflect the world in which they are taking place. This year, that means the Games are a microcosm of the pandemic and all of its challenges, fears and irritations. https://t.co/oHVeAEYXvc
— The Associated Press (@AP) July 23, 2021
Glittering gold distracts from Tokyo woes https://t.co/abzZygppDM pic.twitter.com/v7c7yEfR93
— Reuters (@Reuters) July 24, 2021
The money and finances behind the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games https://t.co/eix1ui6ZYd
— BBC Business (@BBCBusiness) July 23, 2021
IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long opening ceremony speech https://t.co/paSWVDQyKw pic.twitter.com/vg9sQEy4hh
— Reuters (@Reuters) July 24, 2021
Mr. ‘Who Needs Popularity, As Long As the Check Clears’…
For a Games billed as the most inclusive and diverse on record, one element of Friday’s opening ceremony stood out for many Japanese: Olympic boss Thomas Bach spoke for 13 minutes, about twice as long as his Japanese female host, Seiko Hashimoto.
Bach’s speech, which drew on familiar themes of peace, solidarity and gratitude for overcoming the coronavirus hardships, immediately drew ire on Twitter and in traditional Japanese media…
User @SatoHaruhiko said, “The length of the speeches: Seiko Hashimoto – 6.5 minutes; Bach – 13 minutes; the Emperor – 13 seconds.” The post was retweeted close to 9,000 times…
On Monday, Bach was criticised for attending a swanky welcome party with nearly 40 guests at a time when Tokyo is enduring another state of emergency. Restaurants close at 8 p.m. and are requested not to serve alcohol to discourage large gatherings…
