Very lovely, precise design work – worth the watch click!



When Naomi Osaka lit the Olympic cauldron, she became the first tennis player and one of the few active athletes to be given the honor of completing the global torch relay. https://t.co/awOwPcYqfW — The Associated Press (@AP) July 23, 2021

The #Olympics have officially begun and @AP photographers are in Tokyo to document the unique, pandemic-delayed Games. Take a look inside the opening ceremony: https://t.co/M5FqHBzURU — The Associated Press (@AP) July 23, 2021

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka, whose background as the daughter of a Haitian man and Japanese woman reflects the changes and diversity coming to Japan, lit the Olympic cauldron. More images of today's #OpeningCeremony: https://t.co/0c6f2pQSCN 📷 @StefanWermuth pic.twitter.com/RWSebjaLGK — Reuters Pictures (@reuterspictures) July 23, 2021

Like so many #Olympics, the 2020 Tokyo Games reflect the world in which they are taking place. This year, that means the Games are a microcosm of the pandemic and all of its challenges, fears and irritations. https://t.co/oHVeAEYXvc — The Associated Press (@AP) July 23, 2021

The money and finances behind the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games https://t.co/eix1ui6ZYd — BBC Business (@BBCBusiness) July 23, 2021

IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long opening ceremony speech https://t.co/paSWVDQyKw pic.twitter.com/vg9sQEy4hh — Reuters (@Reuters) July 24, 2021



