Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

What fresh hell is this?

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Call the National Guard if your insurrection lasts more than four hours.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Everybody saw this coming.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

This blog goes to 11…

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Wetsuit optional.

The house always wins.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

I don’t care how fun he is after a few whiskies. fuck that guy.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Saturday / Sunday, July 24-25

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Saturday / Sunday, July 24-25

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: 


There are still people who can be reached:

======

Olympics organisers reported on Sunday 10 new Olympics-related COVID-19 cases, bringing the disclosed total to 132.

Spain’s public health care system, which has suffered budget cuts in the past decade, buckled last year under the first wave of the virus, which has claimed at least 81,000 lives in the country.

But fears that the health system wouldn’t be up to the job of managing a massive vaccine rollout proved unfounded. Eligibility information was widely disseminated, and people didn’t hesitate to sign up when it was their age group’s turn. Vaccination lines generally moved swiftly, and unlike France, there was no paperwork to get in the way when people went to their local clinics or mass vaccination points.

It also helped that no politician, not even on the fringes of the right or left, sowed doubts about the vaccines. The only political issue regarding the vaccines was when they weren’t arriving fast enough, and regional health authorities in charge of administering them demanded more quicker…

Unlike Germany or France, Spain doesn’t have a big anti-vaccine movement. More than 90% of Spain’s public health workers have been vaccinated, compared with 42% of public health workers in France.

So while France and Greece have had to pressure skeptics and procrastinators into getting their shots by making vaccines mandatory for people working certain jobs, such as paramedics and nursing home workers, Spaniards have so far needed very little prodding.

In methodically working its way from the most elderly downward, Spain achieved its first goal: stopping the most vulnerable from dying. But the emphasis on vaccines as the salvation could also have contributed to Spain’s young letting down their guards as curfews and face mask requirements were lifted, just as the delta variant arrived.

The result is that, despite its smooth vaccine rollout, Spain is currently one of Europe’s hot spots for new infections. Spain is reporting more than 25,000 new cases a day now compared with 3,400 a day a month ago, according to Our World in Data…

======

Manufacturers are aiming to supply the world with an estimated 11 billion coronavirus vaccine doses by the end of 2021 – a massive increase in capacity, tripling previous annual vaccine output.

But the industry says it can only meet these commitments if the current shortages in materials and components are tackled alongside measures to allow the free flow of workers around the world.

The World Bank has even said the resulting delays could push back the date of worldwide herd immunity, which it had predicted could be reached by March 2022…

A global manufacturing task force – an offshoot of the Covax scheme which aims to ensure vaccines are available everywhere around the world – has been set up to try to tackle the shortages.

And now the Covax Marketplace has been launched – a secure platform that will allow manufacturers and suppliers to buy and sell products in one place, helping to increase the visibility of what’s available when.

It will initially focus on six categories of supplies: bioreactor bags, single use assemblies, filters, cell cultures, lipids, glass vials, and stoppers.

But, Mr Downham says, work also needs to be done to ensure vaccine makers are using their full capacity at all times. For example, if a manufacturer’s “fill and finish” services – when vaccines are bottled and packed – are not available, there need to be ways of using other available facilities to ensure manufacturing doesn’t slow down or come to a halt.

In the longer term, the manufacturing task force aims to build manufacturing capacity – factories, staff and expertise – across the world, especially in low and middle-income countries…

======

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Betsy
  • NeenerNeener

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2Comments

    2. 2.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY stats:

      NYS Department of Health numbers :

      New COVID cases:

      33 new cases on 7/24.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.