Still struggling to figure out how your #COVID19 #vaccine stands up against the other guys? Worried how it will handle #DeltaVariant ?

Relax, pour yourself a small glass of cabernet and watch this.https://t.co/Trg2RswLs8 — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) July 24, 2021





The latest map from https://t.co/6kWMww3KUq shows where COVID has been spreading most rapidly in the US, over the past week. Colorado and Nevada have receded a bit, while Louisiana and Florida have intensified. https://t.co/jPKoWAeGRX pic.twitter.com/XmTlDi9xyn — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) July 24, 2021

CDC warns this is a ‘pivotal moment’ in the fight against #delta variant. ‘It is one of the most infectious respiratory viruses … I have seen in my 20-year career,’ CDC director, Rochelle Walensky says https://t.co/MmjNiTqZgC — delthia ricks ?? (@DelthiaRicks) July 23, 2021

The US administered 600,000 vaccine shots yesterday, bringing the total to 340 million, or 102.5 doses per 100 people. The 7-day moving average rose a bit to 542,000 shots per day. pic.twitter.com/usEeIaO4ef — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) July 24, 2021

There are still people who can be reached:

Ready for their shot, vaccine stragglers explain why they waited. Spent the day at a vaccine clinic. A majority of Latinos I talked to said they had gotten COVID already and felt they had immunity. Says a lot about the conversations we need to be havinghttps://t.co/Ar8LOElp2j — Brittny Mejia (@brittny_mejia) July 24, 2021

A huge thing to consider here as well is access and convenience. One man didn't want to miss a day of work so he kept putting it off. By chance he saw a sign offering free COVID vaccines while out making deliveries. He decided to give up his lunch break to get the shot. — Brittny Mejia (@brittny_mejia) July 24, 2021

New hospital admission in the US due to COVID-19 are up +35.6% from a week ago. pic.twitter.com/0wFMxyJLmL — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) July 24, 2021

The US had +67,485 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 yesterday, its highest number since April 23, bringing the total closer to 35.3 million. The 7-day moving average rose to 49,800 new cases per day. pic.twitter.com/6lNuNtbGtC — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) July 24, 2021

Covid vaccines won't reach the poorest countries until 2023, even though American states continually toss 'expired' doses in the trash because vaccine hesitant residents don't want them https://t.co/nkdIxcsb9A — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 24, 2021

Covid: Delta variant spreads globally as cases soar https://t.co/kTXMoYTktC — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 24, 2021

India reports 39,742 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours -govt https://t.co/sn9tb4MF9T pic.twitter.com/a9YJUie2HO — Reuters (@Reuters) July 25, 2021

Indonesia prepares more ICU units, waits to see if COVID curbs will be extended https://t.co/cfTx39GzjZ pic.twitter.com/33ljnbCSvi — Reuters (@Reuters) July 25, 2021

Malaysia's total coronavirus infections rise above 1 million https://t.co/hiUGv2L5As pic.twitter.com/QxABzmtTWU — Reuters (@Reuters) July 25, 2021

Vietnam has announced a 15-day lockdown in the capital Hanoi as a coronavirus surge spread from the southern Mekong Delta region. The lockdown order bans the gathering of more than two people in public. https://t.co/Hvgq2eDAUT — The Associated Press (@AP) July 24, 2021

Olympics organisers reported on Sunday 10 new Olympics-related COVID-19 cases, bringing the disclosed total to 132.

Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Sydney and other Australian cities to protest lockdown restrictions amid another surge in cases. Police made several arrests after crowds broke through barriers and threw plastic bottles and plants. https://t.co/MaCorJP35L — The Associated Press (@AP) July 24, 2021

Australian activewear firm fined £2.6m for claiming clothes prevent Covid https://t.co/CKDTMj8Ja1 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 23, 2021

Russia on Sunday reported 24,072 new coronavirus cases and 779 deaths. The country's caseload, the world's fourth-highest, has now surpassed 6 millionhttps://t.co/UdTPKHvguX — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) July 25, 2021

Chaos and confusion over travel rules and measures to contain new coronavirus outbreaks are contributing to another cruel summer for Europe’s battered tourism industry. https://t.co/DHVwA4eQbM — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) July 25, 2021

France has taken the lead in pressuring people to get vaccinated, moving closer to making #COVID19 vaccines mandatory

https://t.co/hdAb3PMpBf — MicrobesInfect (@MicrobesInfect) July 24, 2021

Spain is trying to stamp out a new surge of COVID-19 among 20-somethings with a vaccination program that is widely supported. By @JWilsonBCN https://t.co/lB4lFfBOgi — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) July 25, 2021

… Spain’s public health care system, which has suffered budget cuts in the past decade, buckled last year under the first wave of the virus, which has claimed at least 81,000 lives in the country. But fears that the health system wouldn’t be up to the job of managing a massive vaccine rollout proved unfounded. Eligibility information was widely disseminated, and people didn’t hesitate to sign up when it was their age group’s turn. Vaccination lines generally moved swiftly, and unlike France, there was no paperwork to get in the way when people went to their local clinics or mass vaccination points. It also helped that no politician, not even on the fringes of the right or left, sowed doubts about the vaccines. The only political issue regarding the vaccines was when they weren’t arriving fast enough, and regional health authorities in charge of administering them demanded more quicker… Unlike Germany or France, Spain doesn’t have a big anti-vaccine movement. More than 90% of Spain’s public health workers have been vaccinated, compared with 42% of public health workers in France. So while France and Greece have had to pressure skeptics and procrastinators into getting their shots by making vaccines mandatory for people working certain jobs, such as paramedics and nursing home workers, Spaniards have so far needed very little prodding. In methodically working its way from the most elderly downward, Spain achieved its first goal: stopping the most vulnerable from dying. But the emphasis on vaccines as the salvation could also have contributed to Spain’s young letting down their guards as curfews and face mask requirements were lifted, just as the delta variant arrived. The result is that, despite its smooth vaccine rollout, Spain is currently one of Europe’s hot spots for new infections. Spain is reporting more than 25,000 new cases a day now compared with 3,400 a day a month ago, according to Our World in Data…

#COVID19 cases in #Africa slow down for the first time in 8 weeks, but many countries are still at high risk as third wave persists. We must double down on prevention to build on these initial positive steps. ➡️ https://t.co/ybjLK3lKGj pic.twitter.com/cHZZbrIDJ9 — WHO African Region (@WHOAFRO) July 23, 2021

Tanzania has received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines, donated by the U.S. government. The African country's former leader had claimed that prayer alone was enough to defeat the pandemic. https://t.co/ZpUE4UKz0N — The Associated Press (@AP) July 24, 2021

"Ay, caramba. #Mexico hasn't restricted travel during the #pandemic…millions of tourists flocked to Cancun & Los Cabos, where the #DeltaVariant is waiting. In Cancun, the Hard Rock Hotel has set aside 2 floors for guests with symptoms.."

Might want to rethink those beach plans. pic.twitter.com/sAXkHG7wL3 — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) July 24, 2021

Today's the day Canada will surpass the UK for fully vaccinated. Keep showing us the way 🇨🇦

(already ahead of these countries, EU for 1st dose, at 71% total population) pic.twitter.com/hRMKwtFMEy — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) July 24, 2021

Why a giant plastic bag shortage is slowing the Covid vaccine rollout https://t.co/JwRex6iMaa — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 24, 2021

… Manufacturers are aiming to supply the world with an estimated 11 billion coronavirus vaccine doses by the end of 2021 – a massive increase in capacity, tripling previous annual vaccine output. But the industry says it can only meet these commitments if the current shortages in materials and components are tackled alongside measures to allow the free flow of workers around the world. The World Bank has even said the resulting delays could push back the date of worldwide herd immunity, which it had predicted could be reached by March 2022… A global manufacturing task force – an offshoot of the Covax scheme which aims to ensure vaccines are available everywhere around the world – has been set up to try to tackle the shortages. And now the Covax Marketplace has been launched – a secure platform that will allow manufacturers and suppliers to buy and sell products in one place, helping to increase the visibility of what’s available when. It will initially focus on six categories of supplies: bioreactor bags, single use assemblies, filters, cell cultures, lipids, glass vials, and stoppers. But, Mr Downham says, work also needs to be done to ensure vaccine makers are using their full capacity at all times. For example, if a manufacturer’s “fill and finish” services – when vaccines are bottled and packed – are not available, there need to be ways of using other available facilities to ensure manufacturing doesn’t slow down or come to a halt. In the longer term, the manufacturing task force aims to build manufacturing capacity – factories, staff and expertise – across the world, especially in low and middle-income countries…

Florida and three other states have shifted to weekly instead of daily reporting of COVID-19 statistics as cases across the U.S. skyrocket. Coronavirus dashboards are a staple for many Americans. https://t.co/fM0oWe6KXz — The Associated Press (@AP) July 24, 2021

Soon-to-be-trashed? Iowa may have to throw out 10s of 1000s of coronavirus vaccine doses over the next 6 wks unless public demand rebounds. 38,730 of the state's doses expire by the end of July & another 178,651 expire by the end of August https://t.co/3xbg61vGh5 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 24, 2021