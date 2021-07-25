Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Ajabu – Making Music

Today we have another wonderful entry for our Artists in Our Midst series!

We all love music, so I’m sure you will all love this one!  I bet Ajabu has a lot of great stories, and it’s our job to get him to tell them. And if you have any questions, this is your chance to ask them!  ~WG

Hi Everybody.

My BJ nym is Ajabu (which, if you’re ever on a quiz show, means Surprise or Amazing in Swahili) but I’m known professionally as Don Moors.

I have been a working musician for well over a half century and I’ve had quite a time of it. I’m Caribbean born, trained as a jazz musician and spent nearly two decades as a performer and recording artist in Los Angeles touring with artists including Freddie Hubbard, Roberta Flack, Marvin Gaye, Randy Weston and Junior Cook among others and recording with LTD, The Manhattans, Tavares, Taj Mahal & John Handy for A&M, Electra-Asylum and Columbia and can be heard on a variety of Motown tracks as well.

So, why am I still working, you ask?

The answer is simple. Youthful stupidity. When all of the above was going on it never occurred to me that it was finite. That technology would wipe out my studio career or I’d get too old to tour. So I spent the money as fast as it came in. And here I am, working until I fall dead over my instrument or they find a cure for death, whichever comes first…

On the upside, I enjoy what I do, I’m really good at it and I still have the physical ability to do it. The downside is I play vibraphone and marimba, instruments that have become as obscure as I have. I describe myself as “A musical anachronism at the peak of my skills.”

I currently have two albums available online in all the usual places (iTunes, Amazon, Spotify, etc.) that you can access here: donmoors.hearnow.com that are both projects I’m proud of.

And, for your dining and dancing pleasure, here are a few YouTube links for you visual learners:

Sacramento, CA 1990

 

St. Croix, USVI 2008

 

Atlanta, GA 2014

And finally, if you find this is something you’d like to support, I do have a GoFundMe up to pay for what will likely be my last major music release.  Here’s the album cover.

I’m not going to insert the link because I’m not trying to hustle the family here but it’s a tribute to St. Croix, my longtime home before I lost what was left of my mind and decided that with Obama as President things would improve dramatically in the states and talked my wife into relocating.

(Narrator: Dumbass MoFo…)

In any event, if you feel compelled to donate, just go to the main GoFundMe page and search my name. That extra effort makes me earn  it!

Thanks for taking the time to read all this. I truly hope you guys enjoy the music as much as I enjoy creating it

Ajabu

 

