It was the most unlikely of toasts: Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi raising a water glass to Republican Liz Cheney. But the two political adversaries had a meeting of the minds as the House launches an investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. https://t.co/Mms5Wa7zzw

The committee will hold its first hearing next week, and the stakes of the Pelosi-Cheney alliance have never been higher. The panel will hear testimony from police officers who battled the Trump supporters that day at the Capitol. The officers have portrayed the hours-long siege as hardly a gathering of peaceful demonstrators, as some Republicans claim, but rather a violent mob trying to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s election…

“Nothing draws politicians together like a shared enemy,” said John Pitney, a former Republican staffer and professor of politics at Claremont McKenna College.

… Rarely has there been a meeting of the minds like this — two of the strongest women on Capitol Hill, partisans at opposite ends of the political divide — bonding over a shared belief that the truth about the insurrection should come out and those responsible held accountable. They believe no less than the functioning of America’s democracy is on the line.

"He earned it and we’re proud of him." Fans of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo watched him lead the team to an NBA title, and celebrated with champagne at a small cafe in the Athens neighborhood where he grew up. https://t.co/a5FPzvjsQW

With less than a minute remaining in the game, Yiannis Tzikas was already setting out plastic cups to fill with champagne.

“It’s over. No one can turn this game now,” he said, his hands trembling slightly as he popped the cork.

Tzikas runs the Kivotos Cafe, where Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo used to grab a sandwich and juice box on his way to basketball practice as a teenager, in Sepolia, an old factory town that’s long been part of greater Athens…

In the dark of early Wednesday, Tzikas opened up to catch Game 6 of the NBA Finals and watch the Greek Freak lead the Bucks to their first title in 50 years, beating the Phoenix Suns 105-98.

Antetokounmpo finished with 50 points, 14 rebounds and five blocked shots and was named the series MVP…

Milwaukee is eight hours behind Athens, Game 6 starting at 4:00 a.m. local time and watched by night owl basketball fans, along with his supporters, friends and old acquaintances in Sepolia. Fans at the cafe sat glumly through the first half as Phoenix led. The crowd came to life as the sun came up…

It’s a few blocks from where Antetokounmpo and his basketball co-star brothers, Thanasis, Kostas, and Alex, grew up with their parents from Nigeria, who gave their four boys Greek names.

Tzikas said Giannis always stops by the cafe when he visits Greece, adding that had not changed with fame.

“He was always simple, humble, and polite and when he grew up, he never forgot where he started,” he said. “He had a lot against him. He was poor and he was a different color than the rest of us and he made it … He doesn’t owe anyone anything, it was all him and his family. He believed in his dream and he made it happen.”…