When I watch tv shows, one of the thing that always amuses me is people in their homes walking around fully dressed. Do people really do that in real life? Walk around ready to go somewhere at a moment’s notice? Because I sure don’t.

In the summer, I spend every minute inside wearing nothing but either boxer shorts or mesh athletic shorts and flip flops and THAT IS IT. And let’s not get confused by the name athletic shorts, there ain’t a whole lot of athletics going on. But that is really all I wear because it’s fucking hot and air conditioning a big house is expensive.

If I need to go somewhere, I have a pair of shorts by the front door with a belt already in it, with my car keys and wallets in the pocket, and those are my going out shorts. I’ll throw on a clean t-shirt and some socks, walk down stairs, put on my kicks and going out shorts, go deal with all the insufferable people out there in the real world for an hour or so, come back home, and put the shorts back on the bench. Prolly get about 5-6 going out uses before I wash them, unless I slob something on them at the mexican joint.

In the winter, it’s the same thing, except I wear a full length bathrobe instead of just boxers, and I have my overalls by the door.

Do you all sit around the house in full clothes? I know if I was a woman I would have my bra undone and off with one hand as I opened the front door.

ALSO I DRINK FROM THE MILK JUG.