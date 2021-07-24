Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

This blog will pay for itself.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

This is how realignments happen…

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

Shelter in place is one thing. shelter in pants is quite another.

Everybody saw this coming.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Yes we did.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

How does anyone do Gilligan’s Island as trump world and not cast Jared as Gilligan?

Don’t bother to argue with people harriet tubman would have shot.

This blog goes to 11…

This fight is for everything.

We have all the best words.

These guys can go mcfuck themselves.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

You are here: Home / John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House" / Late Stage Bachelor Life

Late Stage Bachelor Life

by | 31 Comments

This post is in: 

When I watch tv shows, one of the thing that always amuses me is people in their homes walking around fully dressed. Do people really do that in real life? Walk around ready to go somewhere at a moment’s notice? Because I sure don’t.

In the summer, I spend every minute inside wearing nothing but either boxer shorts or mesh athletic shorts and flip flops and THAT IS IT. And let’s not get confused by the name athletic shorts, there ain’t a whole lot of athletics going on. But that is really all I wear because it’s fucking hot and air conditioning a big house is expensive.

If I need to go somewhere, I have a pair of shorts by the front door with a belt already in it, with my car keys and wallets in the pocket, and those are my going out shorts. I’ll throw on a clean t-shirt and some socks, walk down stairs, put on my kicks and going out shorts, go deal with all the insufferable people out there in the real world for an hour or so, come back home, and put the shorts back on the bench. Prolly get about 5-6 going out uses before I wash them, unless I slob something on them at the mexican joint.

In the winter, it’s the same thing, except I wear a full length bathrobe instead of just boxers, and I have my overalls by the door.

Do you all sit around the house in full clothes? I know if I was a woman I would have my bra undone and off with one hand as I opened the front door.

ALSO I DRINK FROM THE MILK JUG.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • billcoop4
  • brettvk
  • Catherine D.
  • Chetan Murthy
  • ColoradoGuy
  • debbie
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • eclare
  • evap
  • FridayNext
  • Geo Wilcox
  • hrprogressive
  • J R in WV
  • Jeffro
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Lord Fartdaddy (Formerly, Mumphrey, Smedley Darlington Mingobat, et al.)
  • M. Bouffant
  • Martin
  • NotMax
  • Nutmeg again
  • Parfigliano
  • Pete Mack
  • Princess Leia
  • Sister Golden Bear
  • TheQuietOne
  • trollhattan
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    31Comments

    4. 4.

      evap

      Why flip-flops? I hate shoes and they come off the minute I walk into the house. The one good thing about teaching online is that I can do it barefoot.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Nutmeg again

      Older retired lady here. One word: Boobs! (Bosoms, etc.) Do not want to answer the door un-bra-ed. While there are plenty of women who can get away with it, many of us can’t. I have mostly clothes that follow the, “look like clothes, feel like PJs” rule. But yeah, otherwise, I totally get it.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Catherine D.

      I hang a bra off the front door knob for when I need to leave the house and have socklets and shoes nearby to go to work. (No moccasins or flip-flops around liquid nitrogen. )

      ETA – I have woven synthetic clogs so I don’t need socks to run errands.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I’m not quite that casual, and I always wear a shirt, but the pandemic pretty much finished off whatever sartorial sense I had. In colder weather it’s sweats. ETA and I sometimes do that leave-the-wallet-in-the-going-out-pants thing.

      And right now I”m trying to think what’s in teh freezer so I don’t have to put on being seen cloths to go to the grocery store

      Reply
    9. 9.

      zhena gogolia

      @evap:

      I am so dreading having to wear presentable shoes in the fall when we start teaching in person again. I’m not sure I will. The students don’t care if I wear running shoes and white socks. I do like to wear dresses, but stockings and flimsy shoes? No more.

      What is a bra?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      billcoop4

      Summer = proper shorts and t shirt and collared shirt for work zoom calls.

      Winter = long sleeve collared shirt and khakis.

      Colorful socks at all times.

      Fleece lined slippers with outdoor shoes near the door.

      One must have standards.

      Edit for Zhena — I taught from 2004 – 2017 only in Merrill walking shoes. Tie/jacket, too. No one complained (and I wouldn’t have listened).

      If David Boies can do it, so can I.

      BC

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Parfigliano

      Yup boxers and muscle shirt (hold the muscle) around house.  Shorts, T-shirt, and rope sandals at the ready.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      FridayNext

      @evap: bare feet are not good for the old plantar fascia and no arch support. I am a slippers man myself, but I remain shod in the house because plantar fasciitis hurts.

      oh and either pj shorts in the summer or sweat pants in winter, and t-shirt or hoody depending on temp.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      NotMax

      To be heard across the land:

      “How was your first day at school, dear?”

      “Mommy, all the teachers wear pants and skirts!”

      Reply
    16. 16.

      trollhattan

      Long-legged pants and shoes&socks are off the menu most of the time. TBF that’s true on weekends pre-Covid, even in December.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      hrprogressive

      Welp.

      Clearly I’m doing it wrong. I’m in jeans and a normal T-Shirt I would go out in public in (did, in fact, earlier).

      Why?

      I mean. I don’t know. It provides a sense of “kemptness”.

      There have been plenty of days during this hellscape where I’ve rolled out of bed in what I slept in and signed on for work.

      I guess it’s a small sense of “accomplishment”;

      Look at me, I got dressed like a purported adult.

      Yeah, that’s it.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Geo Wilcox

      Old lady here, I wear men’s’ boxers and tee shirts around the house. Going out I slap on a bra under the tee and some jeans, sans the boxers. I wear short socks in the house and they work well with my going out shoes.
      Winter is a whole other story. I wear a tee shirt, hoodie, sweat pants, long socks, gloves, and fuzzy slippers inside. I get that Raynaud’s syndrome shit if I don’t keep my core very warm and since we keep the house cooler I have to wear lots of layers. Going out is jeans, tee shirt, hoodie, jacket, thicker gloves (or heated if it is really cold).
      I will never own a car without a heated steering wheel ever again.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Martin

      Not sure I have enough money to pay for the therapy that would be needed for my daughter if I roamed the house in my underwear.

      Generally, shorts + tshirt year round. Maybe a hoodie or jeans in winter. ‘around the house’ here in SoCal means sitting on the patio. I usually spend no more than 10 hours a day inside spring/summer/fall.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      ColoradoGuy

      Plain T-shirt and “athletic” shorts during the summer, no shoes in the house. Cannot tolerate hot weather, set the house A/C to 75 degrees. Put shoes on, I’m ready to go walk the dog or go shopping (with a mask).

      Reply
    23. 23.

      brettvk

      @Nutmeg again: This is the year I started gardening in a tank top over the sports bra, instead of just the bra, to spare the public. But it’s getting hot enough that I may no longer care about how many neighbors need eye bleach.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      NotMax

      I have a pair of shorts by the front door with a belt already in it,

      Overalls have been ruled passé?

      :)

      As for the primary question posed regarding attire (or lack thereof), what happens chez NotMax stays chez NotMax.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      M. Bouffant

      Damn right I drink from the jug. Not just milk, everything.

      Do have pants on now ’cause I went to the mailbox. (Waste of time, no mail.)

      In general, esp. once it gets hot, I’ll be in underpants & nothing more all day.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Pete Mack

      Nix on the athletic shorts. Rip-stop hiking pants with zip-on legs. More comfortable and practical.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      J R in WV

      Duluth Trading boxers, tee, slip-on Keen slippers. Cargo shorts on the banister, wallet and key fob in the basket across from the rail where the shorts are…

      My dad was a Rockefeller Republican Atheist Nudist, which was hard for him after I got married, he had to wear short shorts when Wife was around, which was all the time I was around. He wore short shorts and net tees in the hot summers. He had a lot of clothes, and was a nudist… I don’t have many clothes, and I don’t wear the ones I have much in the summer time. In the winter you can always put on another layer, but in the summer you can only get so naked!

      Reply
    30. 30.

      TheQuietOne

      Just this morning my wife asked if I wanted another pair of ‘ lounge ‘ shorts. Loose comfy soft. I told her yes if she’d stop calling them that. I just had to donate tee shirts because I have so many. No shoes unless something outside calls my name.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.