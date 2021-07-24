Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: The Tokyo 2020 Games Are Officially Open for Business

by



Belated and beleaguered, the virus-delayed Tokyo Summer Olympics finally opened Friday night with cascading fireworks and made-for-TV choreography that unfolded in a near-empty stadium, a colorful but strangely subdued ceremony that set a striking tone to match a unique pandemic Games.

As their opening played out, devoid of the usual crowd energy, the Olympics convened amid simmering anger and disbelief in much of the host country, but with hopes from organizers that the excitement of the sports to follow would offset the widespread opposition…

“This feeling of togetherness — this is the light at the end of the dark tunnel of the pandemic,” [IOC President] Bach declared. Later, Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka received the Olympic flame from a torch relay through the stadium and lit the Olympic cauldron.

Trepidations throughout Japan have threatened for months to drown out the usual packaged glitz of the opening. Inside the stadium after dusk Friday, however, a precisely calibrated ceremony sought to portray that the Games — and their spirit — are going on.

Early in the ceremony, an ethereal blue light bathed the empty seats as loud music muted the shouts of scattered protesters outside calling for the Games to be canceled. A single stage held an octagon shape meant to resemble the country’s fabled Mount Fuji. Later, an orchestral medley of songs from iconic Japanese video games served as the soundtrack for athletes’ entrances.

Mostly masked athletes waved enthusiastically to thousands of empty seats and to a world hungry to watch them compete but surely wondering what to make of it all. Some athletes marched socially distanced, while others clustered in ways utterly contrary to organizers’ hopes. The Czech Republic entered with other countries even though its delegation has had several positive COVID tests since arriving…

Organizers held a moment of silence for those who had died in the pandemic; as it ticked off and the music paused, the sounds of the protests echoed in the distance…


Even I sorta knew the US team had a solid lead in basketball, and Japan in judo … but not that Korea was even more dominant in archery. Nor how important badminton is to Malaysian Olympians, or that “62 percent of Australia’s Summer Games medals involve water”…


Not Just about all Olympic venues…

    1. 1.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      I like the opening ceremonies. Winter and summer. Haters going to hate. I looked forward to watching earlier tonight and was not disappointed. I hate most other things. fwiw.

    2. 2.

      piratedan

      I can totally get the conflicting emotions… one it feels like the IOC is simply ignoring the reality of the day and the will of the host country and enforcing their desire to recoup the gains that will take place if they get the games ongoing and broadcast revenue in…

      and yet I temper that with the looks on the faces for so many of these athletes where years of effort have allowed them to bask in this moment…

      and I also have to admit, I’m a sucker for watching the fashion show of the parade of nations

    4. 4.

      Soprano2

      I like the Olympics but probably won’t watch much because I don’t have the time.

      I read that editorial in WaPo about how we should all be nice to Trumpies and quit saying they believe in the Big Lie because it’s insulting, and how dare the press say TFG tells lies. That whole column is too stupid to be believed (I swear he has not talked to one follower of TFG), but the comments are BRUTAL. I bet I read over 100 of the 11K comments, and I think there was one that was supportive. All the rest were versions of “What the hell are you talking about, people have been listening to them for 5 years, fuck them”.

    5. 5.

      HumboldtBlue

      Meh. The magic ain’t there.

      Empty stadiums. The overall pall of stink, avaricious grasping stink of money men once again profiting from the sweat and toil of the talented.

      Amid death.

