Excellent Link: 'The Future Of The COVID Vaccine Push'

Dave Roth is a genius, within his particular field:

Everyone who has held a job knows how it feels to be subject to the dim caprice of a grandiose and arbitrary boss, and to be captive to backward and deeply entrenched cultures, and to try and fail to get comfortable on the knife-edge of precariousness that is the inherent and defining condition of contemporary working life. NFL players have to negotiate all of that on television while also risking vast bodily harm and getting yelled at/about by strangers, but give or take all that, the dynamic tension holding it in place is the same as it is anywhere, everywhere else. The discrete tasks that make up different jobs are different, but the broader thing—doing something other than what you’d rather be doing, generally alongside other people, in exchange for money—applies too.

What makes it all work, when and where it does work, is not just a commitment to working toward a shared goal among the people doing the thing in question, but a tacit commitment to some small, subsidiary interpersonal understandings. At workplaces that work, this expresses itself through a tacit kind of sublimation, not just in terms of a new and more humble understanding of the relative importance of individual prerogatives relative to the broader collective pursuit, but also by accepting an unspoken suite of obligations to the people around you. It’s pragmatic, mostly, but there’s still some grace in it. Practically speaking, it is harder for a collective to reach its shared goal if everyone is not pulling in the same direction; the more ennobling part is how that understanding tends to manifest through big and little acts of helpfulness and support and assistance. Those actions reflect and honor, in a way that those broader goals would and necessarily could not, the fact that everyone involved is a person. It is a practical fact that people tend to pull most effectively in the desired direction if they feel supported and valued by the people around them, but also and more importantly that is just what people deserve…

If you and I were talking about this, we might call this sort of caring something like “social responsibility,” or just “not needlessly making things harder for everyone else because you for some reason wanted to.” When football coaches talk about this kind of thing, as they do, the branding tends more towards Bill Belichick’s typically pithy and appropriately joyless “do your job.” Earlier this week, Michael Irvin—one of the great individual performers of his NFL generation and a core figure in a Dallas Cowboys dynasty that proved a team could be cohesive and high-functioning in this one essentially collective way while being floridly pathological in every other one—found another way to express it. Irvin was talking about the Cowboys, which is part of his job as an opinionated and occasionally mysteriously sweaty NFL commentator, and more specifically was addressing the fact that the Cowboys are not one of the 13 NFL teams to have hit the league’s COVID-19 vaccination threshold, and not terribly close to becoming one.

Here is what Irvin told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram‘s Clarence E. Hill Jr.:

It should upset them. Dude, you’re not thinking right. I don’t give a damn. Nothing else can be more important. You’re not going to get this [winning a Super Bowl] easily. And not being one of the [vaccinated teams] says there’s other things to a great number of people on this team that are more important than winning championships and that makes me worried.

…“If you’re not one of the [vaccinated] teams are you really thinking about winning a championship?”…

… [W]hile this is unmistakably a conservative argument for vaccination—how can you say you are serious about excelling at work and avoiding distractions and destroying your rivals if you won’t protect yourself against the virus with a vaccine?—it is also the first such argument for vaccination that we’ve seen in earnest, even all these months into the push…

    1. 1.

      NotMax

      Asking anew.

      Curious how any of your area’s COVID PSAs stack up against this local one which runs a lot on the TV and streaming services with ads here. Hope they don’t also have production values straight out of 1959 (not to mention hope of people who can, y’know, act).

      ;)

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Long NYT Mag  piece on the recently vaxxed

      In Florida, a clinic in Sarasota County was quiet, a brightly lit waiting area full of mostly empty chairs. Several people wandered in, often no more than one or two in an hour. Lately, they are vaccinating fewer than 30 people there a day.

      Eric Topol @EricTopol19h
      Don’t get numb about Delta’s impact —Nearly 70,000 US cases today —Sharp increases in hospitalizations —Florida trends for both very concerning —The epicenter—Arkansas & Louisiana—leading case rise per capita, heading to 50/100K, and hospitalizations Similar to UK pattern

      Remember “How Ron DeSantis Won Covid”

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Ken

      @NotMax: Murder on the Flushing Express, a rip-off homage to Christie’s classic where the subway police try to figure out which of the 27 other passengers stabbed the guy 27 times.

      Or if you want to stick with Rand, I’ve heard that AS has a scene where hundred die in a train crash, but they all really, really deserved it because they were parasites.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      trollhattan

      @NotMax:

      Can’t answer because I don’t watch our local stations. Whatever they’re doing it’s not working.

      Vaccinations 49.1%
      Hospitalizations 141
      ICU cases 32
      Deaths 4
      Month ago those last three values were far lower, appearing to be headed for extinction. Most cases now delta variation.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      NotMax

      @trollhattan

      Don’t watch the traditional local stations either but the one I linked airs multiple times per hour on MSNBC and shows up on stream-with-ads services. Saw it again several times just yesterday while catching up on Superman and Lois on the free with ads CW streaming.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Ohio Mom

      That is the best description of the work world I have ever read, and this was particularly painful to be reminded of: “…to try and fail to get comfortable on the knife-edge of precariousness that is the inherent and defining condition of contemporary working life.”

      What horrible memories that triggers.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      billcinsd

      how can you say you are serious about excelling at work and avoiding distractions and destroying your rivals

       

      But, but, but won’t giving your rivals Covid help destroy them?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Mike in NC

      Started to read “I Alone Can Fix It” this morning and am about halfway through already. It’s like reading a horror novel, but in this case what’s scary to recall is Trump’s sheer stupidity and mendacity. Bring on the January 6 hearings already!

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Ohio Mom

      Not Max:

      I can’t comment on local PSAs, not having a TV these days, but I found the one you linked to utterly charming in its guilenessless. Or maybe because I identify with the old lady.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Ken

      @billcinsd: But, but, but won’t giving your rivals Covid help destroy them?

      You have to (1) have COVID and (2) get within six feet of your rivals to do that. The NFL has taken the position that if (1) occurs, (2) will not, and the game will be recorded as a loss for your team.

      (I’m not sure what happens if both teams have positive tests. Double loss in the record books?  We may see a Super Bowl being played between two 1-16 teams.)

      Reply

