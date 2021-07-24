Today would be a great day to get vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/LtyTcZlQpX — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) July 23, 2021

The US administered 661,000 new vaccine shots yesterday, bringing the total to 340 million, or 102.3 doses per 100 people. The 7-day moving average rose slightly to 533,000 shots per day. pic.twitter.com/SEy0EeWqfm — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) July 23, 2021

Where Covid hospitalizations are rising in the U.S. As the more contagious Delta variant spreads infections among the unvaccinated, it is also sending more people to the hospital, straining health care centers in portions of the Midwest, West & South https://t.co/32Tr6nnF3G — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 24, 2021

– Every U.S. adult has been eligible for covid shots for 3 months-plus – Millions still refuse to get them – And now, as the unvaccinated fuel a new covid surge, patience is wearing thin More on this frustrating moment, with the terrific @tylerpager.https://t.co/SoPPMZWOtw — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) July 24, 2021

… Public health experts say they’re grappling with an irony: Americans who are already vaccinated tend to treat the coronavirus threat more seriously than many of the unvaccinated — even though the delta variant is poised to tear through populations that lack protection. “We do know from our data that the vaccinated tend to be more worried about getting sick from covid than the unvaccinated,” said Mollyann Brodie, a Kaiser Family Foundation executive vice president who oversees the organization’s polling. “The reality, though, is that the new infections, hospitalizations and deaths are almost exclusively among the unvaccinated.”… Messaging experts counseled for months that blaming unvaccinated Americans would only backfire. Still, some said they understand the newly sharp tone of the conversation. “I assumed it would be easier to convince people to get vaccinated as more and more people did,” said Frank Luntz, the longtime GOP pollster who has worked with the Biden administration and congressional Republicans to encourage people to get vaccinated. “It’s actually becoming more difficult. People are dug in.”…

The US had +61,651 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 yesterday, the highest number since April 23, bringing the total to over 35.2 million. The 7-day moving average rose to 45,922 new cases per day. pic.twitter.com/Iut8FnRy6y — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) July 23, 2021

The United States has delivered millions of COVID-19 vaccination doses in an effort to get safe and effective vaccines to as many people around the world as fast as possible. See our vaccine deliveries in action here: https://t.co/84Nb0jKpQm. pic.twitter.com/FcHDZKf1hs — Department of State (@StateDept) July 24, 2021

======

India reports 39,097 new covid-19 cases in last 24 hours – govt https://t.co/fWmNe13pFU pic.twitter.com/NhihDshkLD — Reuters (@Reuters) July 24, 2021

PHOTO GALLERY: Volunteers help gravediggers in Indonesia as a devastating surge rips through the Southeast Asian nation, which is now Asia's hot spot with over 80,000 COVID-19 fatalities. https://t.co/vLsLPFQKA5 — The Associated Press (@AP) July 24, 2021

Vietnam has announced a 15-day lockdown in the capital Hanoi as a coronavirus surge spread from the southern Mekong Delta region. The lockdown order bans the gathering of more than two people in public. https://t.co/Hvgq2eDAUT — The Associated Press (@AP) July 24, 2021

Australia Covid: Arrests at anti-lockdown protests https://t.co/KpQNcyPp4C — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 24, 2021

Only half of Russia’s Olympic team has been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, significantly lower than other countries taking part in the games.https://t.co/jxIm1AXSNf — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) July 23, 2021

Moderna Covid jab approved for teenagers in EU https://t.co/srVu0VzzRr — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 23, 2021

Germany is listing Spain and the Netherlands as “high-incidence areas” for COVID-19, meaning that most people arriving from those countries who aren’t fully vaccinated will have to go into quarantine from next week. https://t.co/8WG9uBmyCc — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) July 23, 2021

UK food workers to be exempt from Covid isolation https://t.co/rjOonph0yo — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 23, 2021

Thousands descend on UK music festival amid rise in COVID cases https://t.co/KC6k1deYl1 pic.twitter.com/bcpo7fDwpr — Reuters (@Reuters) July 23, 2021

South Africa’s vaccination campaign is regaining momentum after a week of riots sparked by the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma. Acting Health Minister Mamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said that at least 71 vaccination sites were closed in the unrest. https://t.co/cVYrAwvAV2 — AP Africa (@AP_Africa) July 23, 2021

Mexico reports 16,421 new cases of COVID-19, 328 more deaths https://t.co/CWleU2Ztnl pic.twitter.com/QCFfgqNEz3 — Reuters (@Reuters) July 24, 2021

======

J&J shot recipients may need a booster; new advice on infected kids https://t.co/OjRzoGWrAx pic.twitter.com/946SrEnae4 — Reuters (@Reuters) July 23, 2021

"At the beginning of the pandemic, the CDC said that a close contact was somebody that you're indoors with unmasked for 15 minutes or more. The equivalent of that with the Delta variant is not 15 minutes, it's 1 second," said Dr. Celine Gounder https://t.co/orriCtZUw5 pic.twitter.com/ooVgCsOMnh — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 24, 2021

Why do some people get severe Covid? The nose may know why. The body's 1st encounter w/ SARSCoV2 is in the nose & throat. A new study suggests the 1st responses in this battleground helps decide who gets severe disease & who escapes w/ mild or no illness https://t.co/Hw7rf8iYNR — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 23, 2021

=====

Asked what it will take to up the vaccination rate in Alabama, Gov. Kay Ivey (R-AL) snaps: “I don’t know, you tell me! Folks supposed to have common sense. It’s time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks.” (For more context, Ivey signed a ban on vaccine passports back in May.) pic.twitter.com/ZUMVDm4QHi — The Recount (@therecount) July 23, 2021

With COVID cases spiking in mostly unvaccinated Arkansas, Former WH Press Sec. Sarah Huckabee Sanders says if she is elected governor there will be no mask or vaccine mandate: “We believe in personal freedom and responsibility.” pic.twitter.com/TDOGnBbUwy — The Recount (@therecount) July 23, 2021

Here is a quick version of what was announced today. This article will get much longer and better as the day goes on. https://t.co/ESNPAXfurT — Brett Kelman (@BrettKelman) July 23, 2021

Reality comes at you fast. https://t.co/wlzF4WYhKF — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) July 24, 2021

In a video of one exchange, anti-maskers ask a female patient why she is "so angry." “Because I’ve just gone through fucking breast cancer. And you motherfuckers are here," she said. “That has nothing to do with you,” one protester replied. “We’re trying to help.” — Tess Owen (@misstessowen) July 23, 2021