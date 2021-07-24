Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

The house always wins.

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

Just a few bad apples.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Don’t bother to argue with people harriet tubman would have shot.

All this crying. this is why i don’t click on stuff.

We still have time to mess this up!

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

I’m only here for the duck photos.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

The revolution will be supervised.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

The willow is too close to the house.

This fight is for everything.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday / Saturday, July 23-24

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday / Saturday, July 23-24

by | 9 Comments

This post is in: ,

Public health experts say they’re grappling with an irony: Americans who are already vaccinated tend to treat the coronavirus threat more seriously than many of the unvaccinated — even though the delta variant is poised to tear through populations that lack protection.

“We do know from our data that the vaccinated tend to be more worried about getting sick from covid than the unvaccinated,” said Mollyann Brodie, a Kaiser Family Foundation executive vice president who oversees the organization’s polling. “The reality, though, is that the new infections, hospitalizations and deaths are almost exclusively among the unvaccinated.”…

Messaging experts counseled for months that blaming unvaccinated Americans would only backfire. Still, some said they understand the newly sharp tone of the conversation.

“I assumed it would be easier to convince people to get vaccinated as more and more people did,” said Frank Luntz, the longtime GOP pollster who has worked with the Biden administration and congressional Republicans to encourage people to get vaccinated. “It’s actually becoming more difficult. People are dug in.”…

======

======

=====

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Barbara
  • Baud
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • gene108
  • JPL
  • NeenerNeener
  • Splitting Image
  • YY_Sima Qian

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    9Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      You can’t eat in a restaurant if you have Ebola? Don’t these freedom fighters remember when GOP governors were trying to lock people up for having Ebola?

      Reply
    2. 2.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY stats:

      I went to the NYS Department of Health to get numbers since Monroe County is only reporting on a weekly basis now.

      New COVID cases:

      32 new cases on 7/23.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Splitting Image

      In a video of one exchange, anti-maskers ask a female patient why she is “so angry.”

      “Because I’ve just gone through fucking breast cancer. And you motherfuckers are here,” she said.

      “That has nothing to do with you,” one protester replied. “We’re trying to help.”

      At least these ghouls are achieving one positive thing. They are the same pigfuckers who claim they are “trying to help” when they picket abortion clinics. These guys don’t care about COVID any more than they care about babies. They do care about harassing women who are going through one of the worst times of their lives, and that is about all they care about.

      These guys have taken their masks off in more ways than one.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Natural selection is about to wipe out the cultists in Arkansas​

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Barbara

      @Splitting Image: I can only wonder at someone protesting at a breast cancer clinic — where people get chemotherapy — who thinks they are there to “help.” What? And assaulting a breast cancer patient?

      I’ve been going to physical therapy and mask wearing is required for everyone entering the premises. They give you the mask.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 7/23 China reported 13 new domestic confirmed & 4 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Yunnan Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 79 domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 community at Ruili remains at High Risk. 1 village at Ruili & 1 village at Longchuan County remain at Medium Risk.

      Jiangsu Province

      • Nanjing reported 12 new domestic confirmed (3 mild & 9 moderate) & 4 new domestic asymptomatic cases. All new positive cases are workers at the airport or their traced close contacts, the outbreak has spread to the villages where some of these workers live in. There currently are 35 domestic confirmed (14 mild & 21 moderate) & 18 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 sub-district was elevated to High Risk. 3 residential compounds & 6 villages were elevated to Medium Risk. There are currently 6 residential compounds, 2 communities & 12 villages at Medium Risk.
      • Suqian did not report any new domestic positive cases, there is 1 domestic asymptomatic case there.

      He County in Anhui Province did not report any new domestic positive cases, there is 1 domestic asymptomatic case there.

      Shenyang in Liaoning Province did not report any new domestic positive cases, there is 1 domestic asymptomatic case there.

      Zhongshan in Guangdong Province did report any new domestic positive cases, there is 1 domestic asymptomatic case there.

      Mianyang in Sichuan Province reported 1 new domestic confirmed case, who had returned from Nanjing on 7/17.

      Zhongshan in Guangdong Province has completed mass screening for all residents (~ 5.5M) due to the asymptomatic case imported from Nanjing. As the person had flown into Zhuhai in Guangdong Province before taking inter-city high speed rail to Zhongshan, Zhuhai has also completed a round of mass screening of all residents (~ 1.5M). Such mass screening triggered by a single case is unprecedented in China, probably due to fears of the Delta Variant ‘s greater infectivity.

      Imported Cases

      On 7/23, China reported 22 new imported confirmed cases, 16 imported asymptomatic cases:

      • Yunnan Province (locations not specified) – 5 confirmed cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar via land border crossing; 3 asymptomatic cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Laos, via land border crossing
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 4 confirmed cases, 2 Taiwanese & 1 Mainland Chinese residents coming from Taiwan & 1 Chinese national returning from Thailand
      • Fuzhou in Fujian Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Japan
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 3 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from the UK (via Amsterdam Schiphol), Myanmar & Iraq; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Iraq
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from France, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou 
      • Zhaoqing in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Malaysia, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Zhongshan in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Kuwait, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 3 confirmed cases, a Chinese national returning from Myanmar, a South Korean national coming from South Korea, & a Kazakh national coming from Kazakhstan; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Cambodia
      • Shanghai Municipality – 2 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Senegal (via Paris CdG) & the US
      • Tianjin Municipality – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Spain; 5 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese nationals” each returning from the Philippines, Hungary (via Warsaw) & Spain, no information released yet for the 4th & 5th cases
      • Wuhan in Hubei Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Indonesia; 2 asymptomatic cases, both Chinese nationals returning from Afghanistan
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), no information released
      • Jiangsu Province (location not specified) – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Beijing Municipality – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released

      Overall in China, 17 confirmed cases recovered, 23 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation & 4 were reclassified as confirmed cases, and 484 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 661 active confirmed cases in the country (556 imported), 16 in serious condition (15 imported), 444 asymptomatic cases (415 imported), 3 suspect cases (all imported). 9,761 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 7/23, 1,524.897M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 17.292M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 7/24, Hong Kong reported 2 new positive cases, both imported (from the US & the UAE).

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.