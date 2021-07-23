Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday, Wednesday Heart Attack

Yesterday, I listened to the Josh Marshall podcast, which was recorded on Wednesday while the news broke that Pelosi wasn’t going to have allow Gym Jordan and Gym Jr. on the 1/6 committee. Kate Riga, who covers Capital Hill for TPM, was remarkably shocked that a Democrat actually exercised power. The reason wasn’t anything ideological on her part — she simply had spent time reporting on Democrats and expected Pelosi to hold her nose and accept Jordan because Democrats generally go along to get along. You really have to listen to the podcast to hear her expressions of shock over the news.

Anyway, that got me thinking about the perceived versus real downsides of exercises of political power. Let’s consider Liz Cheney for a moment. On Wednesday, the DC press was basically writing her out of the Republican Party due to her 1/6 committee appointment. The prediction was that Kevin McCarthy will strip her of her committee assignments and basically make her an unperson, especially after she stood on the Capitol steps and said, essentially, that McCarthy wasn’t fit to be Speaker. As soon as yesterday, both McCarthy and Scalise are dodging questions about Cheney and trying to move focus away from 1/6. Here’s a woman who will exercise the power she has to the very limits of its existence.

Similarly, Mitch McConnell’s statement that no Republican will vote to increase the debt ceiling was taken very seriously by the DC press. Though he might be able to exercise that power, when has this debt ceiling bullshit ever worked for Republicans? I think it’s generally a loser, and it also might thwart McConnell’s desire to keep the filibuster, since it’s another example of how the Senate minority can basically destroy the country with almost no effort.

I don’t have a larger point here other than I think normies hearing that Pelosi exercised her power wouldn’t be shocked or surprised, and there won’t be any real consequences for it, and that a lot of the DC media power analysis gets it wrong.

    34Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      It doesn’t help our image with a social media obsessed Village when we constantly describe Dems as weak and feckless on the intertubes. IMHO.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Capri

      It’s recently struck me how stuck everyone is in their concepts of the essential nature of Dem and GOP. To many of the folks I meet – they still believe GOP = fiscally conservative and DEM = tax and spend. The last 40 years has been the opposite, but somehow that hasn’t penetrated. A democrat standing up to republicans is  a man bites dog story – and I’m afraid this will be just as true 40 years from now as it is today.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      hrprogressive

      Maybe if Democrats weren’t so used to, writ large, capitulating to the Fascists on, basically everything, while chasing that Bipartisan Unicorn High™, the DC press and others wouldn’t be so damn shocked at an exercise of power by them.

      DC exists for wankery, and, if Democrats stopped giving them material to wank over, maybe the Press would stop it. Probably not likely at this point, but Dems have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

      So does America, frankly.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      hueyplong

      You could argue that normies won’t pay any attention to anything until it’s actual hearings and whatever they disclose, so the only thing important about this week on the normie front is that the obstructionists won’t be on TV except as talking heads telling them that what they just saw was a nothingburger (probably in those words).

      The RWNJs get their positions on a drip from FoxNews so nothing that happened this week matters for them.  They’ll be entubated by the time the testimony comes out anyway.

      So it was a good week, thanks in large part to Pelosi, with an assist from Darth Cheney’s daughter.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Uninvited Guest

      @hrprogressive: Case in point. This is the problem. Whatever Dems actually do this is how they’re characterized, which keeps voters from actually listening to them and helping them do what they want to get done.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      kindness

      I no longer think about filibuster  changes.  Manchin & Sinema have made it clear they won’t vote for it even if their political life depended upon it (which really it does).  Both seem determined to go down with their ships and I say more power to going down with those ships.  A better Democrat will take Sinema’s place and a Republican will take Manchin’s.  Such is life.

      Democrats only have reconciliation as a tool for the real work they need to do and that limits what they can do.  Sucks but…….

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Remember when Pelosi postponed trump’s SOTU during the shut down, and the Beltway rang for their smelling salts, while The Beast itself recognized it as a boss move.

      As with Obama saving the auto industry and killing OBL, it’s remarkable what Democrats can accomplish when they’re not saddled with the likes of Lieberman and Manchin. That whole “Constitution” thing can be so problematic. And yet, the rosy-fingered horseshoe left can never get that. Of course, then they’d lose their justification for righteously pouting on the sidelines.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Ohio Mom

      I think there’s so much kabuki in Congress —especially in the Senate — that some people forget that not everything our elected reps do is play-acting for effect and sleight of hand.

      And when your job is to blather constantly about your interpretations of every minor movement, no surprise you could be thrown for a loop by something serious and straightforward.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Boris Rasputin (the evil twin)

      Hmm, Madame Speaker understands that having frat boys/man-toddlers trying to ruin the proceedings is a bad idea and nixes it, and she’s not called “Shrill”? Did I miss something here?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @hrprogressive: Maybe if Democrats weren’t so used to, writ large, capitulating to the Fascists on, basically everything, while chasing that Bipartisan Unicorn High™

      Well, that’s more than my RDA of horseshit covered nice and early in the morning.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Feckless

      Yay power 6 months too late.

      Nancy needed to retire 10 years ago.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      brendancalling

      I have noticed that during the 2020 campaign, the DC press was almost always wrong about everything, beginning with Biden’s chances.

      Since elected, CNN, the WaPo (which I read regularly), the NYT, NPR, and pretty much every other press outlet has predicted failure and disaster for Biden, only to be wrong again and again and again.

      I hate saying this, but the only person who seems to consistently get it right is Jennifer Rubin. It’s kind of remarkable, given her history.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Another Scott

      It’s summertime in DC.  Only a tiny fraction of the population cares about this inside-baseball stuff.

      But if the political reporters are shaken enough to examine their priors and biases and understand the dangers of continuing to feed and nurture 40-45+ year old narratives, that’s a good thing.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      he simply had spent time reporting on Democrats and expected Pelosi to hold her nose and accept Jordan because Democrats generally go along to get along. You really have to listen to the podcast to hear her expressions of shock over the news.

      “Blinded by their own made up narrative” is what DougJ been arguing for a while now about the press.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      lowtechcyclist

      Just a refresher: remember in 2009 when the Dems spent the whole damn year bipartisaning over Obamacare, and not getting a single GOP vote but instead wasting a shitload of time where they had control?

      And remember early 2010, after Scott Brown won Teddy’s Senate seat and a lot of Dems were ready to give up on Obamacare, and we made all those PTDB calls to our Congresscritters to get them to take advantage of the fact that the damn bill had already gotten its 60 Senate votes?

      And how 41 Senate Republicans all but immobilized the Dems for the rest of 2010?

      The Dems have a track record.  If you’re paying attention, the party seems to have had a backbone transplant over the winter, and it’s great, so Pelosi not accepting Gym Jordan and that Banks guy didn’t surprise me.

      But it would have surprised me anytime before this year.  Dems are still too in thrall to procedure for their own good, but at least they aren’t letting it totally tie their hands the way they often have in the past.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      raven

      Cleveland’s baseball team has officially changed its name from the Cleveland Indians to the Cleveland Guardians amid a wide push for sports organizations to stop using racist team names.

      The Cleveland team’s owner, Paul Dolan, announced the team’s commitment to change its name in December.

       

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Baud

      @lowtechcyclist:

      Everyone has a track record that can be portrayed in a negative light.

      In the end, they passed Obamacare despite uniform GOP opposition to it, and since then, they have held strong in keeping the GOP from undermining it.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Baud

      @raven:

      I wasn’t sure if “Indians” was considered racist.  Certainly not like the name of the Washington Football Team (which I think at this point should go permanently nameless).

      Reply
    23. 23.

      sdhays

      It’s astounding to me that anyone considers the fact that Speaker Pelosi denied Gym Jordan, in particular, from being on the 1/6 Committee. When I read about the resolution forming the committee and saw that the Speaker had the power to overrule the Minority Leader’s picks, I read that as almost literally talking about Gymmy. If Pelosi wasn’t going to use this power on Gym Jordan, a man who’s few talents seem to include ignoring crimes and creating disruption, then why did she put it in the resolution in the first place?

      If you were surprised by this and you cover Washington, you need a break because you’ve lost the forest for the trees.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      rp

      @Baud: 100%. The Democrats have retaken the Presidency, Senate, and House in the last few years in spite of a ton of obstacles. And they impeached Trump twice for f**k’s sake. They’re far from perfect, but they’re not idiots or feckless, and it annoys the hell out of me when people on our side bitch and moan about them.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Baud: ​
        Yes, and, like now, only the obsessives will remember the sausage making and not the resulting sausage. A senator or two being a prima donna is nothing new.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @lowtechcyclist:

      Just a refresher: remember in 2009 when the Dems spent the whole damn year bipartisaning over Obamacare, and not getting a single GOP vote but instead wasting a shitload of time where they had control?

      Remember when it took six months to sit Al Franken to get that “control”? Remember how excited we were when ex-Republican Jim Webb sort of fluked his way into another seat Dems needed to get “control”? Remember how flipping the cancer-stricken Arlen Specter was necessary to get that “control”? Remember Joe Lieberman and Max Baucus, without whom they did not have “control”? Remember Byron Dorgan and Kent Conrad? Robert Byrd? Blanche Lincoln and Mark Pryor? Mary Landrieu and Bill Nelson?

      The structure of the legislative branch favor conservatives. That’s the reality. It’s not about “spine” or “balls” or “tuffness”. It’s the reality of the country and the Constitution.

      I remember in 2009 when the left wanted to retreat to the sidelines in a righteous sulk because Obama had not gotten them that new bicycle. And I remember that it took the right about fifty years to get where they are now.

      ETA: and not just the left. I remember Jon Stewart, the hipster David Broder, getting a lot of fawning coverage from people who probably thought, and think, of themselves as “progressive”  for the Rally About Nothing. where he raked Obama for doing nothing, then called for Dems to be more bipartisan. I remember that godawful Lincoln Tunnel speech.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      mrmoshpotato

      @raven: Oh Cleveland…

      Passed up the perfectly good opportunity to rename the team for the old-timey, steam-driven passenger vessel for which the city is known.

      Le sigh.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      sdhays

      @lowtechcyclist: As I recall, none other than Barack Obama himself credited Nancy Pelosi with landing the Obamacare plane after the disastrous Massachusetts special election. “Steel in her spine” (possibly paraphrasing) was the general description I recall.

      And Nancy was the only major leader to really have Dump’s number from the beginning. She was the only one he ever feared.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Lynn Dee

      Kate Riga is perhaps too young to have followed Nancy Pelosi long enough to know she is never weak and feckless.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Mike in NC

      Former senator Bob Dole got in the news for some reason this week. He’s 98 years old, which just goes to show that the good really do die young. I’ve hated that guy for as long as I can remember. He was an early Trump supporter and he cried like a baby at Nixon’s funeral. Die, Bob, die.

      Reply

