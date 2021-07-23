Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Show me the Medicaid Expansion

Missouri’s government did not want to expand Medicaid. The state’s institutional structure allowed for a blocking coalition to stand firm for a decade.

The voters of the state approved a state constitutional amendment ordering the governor to file a state plan amendment to cover the expansion population.

The legislature refused to appropriate funds to pay for the coverage expansion.

Individuals who are eligible to enroll for Medicaid Expansion sued in state court.

A few weeks ago, a state district judge ruled that the constitutional amendment which passed Medicaid expansion was fatally flawed as it commanded the legislature to spend money.

On Thursday, in an unanimous decision, the state Supreme Court disagreed. They ruled that the constitutional amendment ordered the governor file for expansion and did not order an appropriation of state funds. The legislature can either appropriate funds or let the entire program run out of cash at some point in the next year. That is their choice.

So sometime in the next few weeks to months, hundreds of thousands of more Missourians will get health insurance. More will get better coverage. And as a kicker, the state of Missouri will be paid, on net, almost a billion dollars in general fund revenue by the federal government, to overpay for health insurance for the working poor.

    7Comments

      topclimber

      Why would you want to minimize harmful pre-existing medical conditions via expanded health care during a pandemic? See “own the libs” ad nauseam.

      To be fair, maybe the GQP types want to make sure hospitals and doctor offices don’t see any more non-Covid patients. Can’t throw anything more at staff and facilities swamped by covid cases, right?

      bbleh

      Let’s see, one of the 3 states with about 40% of current US COVID cases, a Gov and a lege determined not to take FREE MONEY to provide health care for its citizens, an abusive rapist for a former Gov, an all-but-out Nazi for a Senator … how is this sustainable? How are they not dooming themselves? Why would any young person, or even reasonably unconstrained non-young person, with talent and any sense at all want to stay there?

      fake irishman

      That American Rescue Act Money they stumbled into is amazing, and because it goes right to the Medicaid program, it won’t matter over the next two years if they actually appropriate money to cover the 10 percent, because the program will be drowning in cash.

      What’s more interesting is that the act of expanding might even provide the mechanism to pay for itself, depending on Missouri’s underlying tax structure (not even relying on health improvements etc). Simply covering everyone in the prison system on Medicaid will save a bundle in state funds, not to mention increased receipts from hospital taxes, sales taxes, income taxes and the like resulting from the increased economic activity generated by hospitals and clinics getting paid.

      Here’s an article that looks at that in Michigan, which Dave has probably cited quite a bit in his research (There’s a pay wall to the journal, but the abstract is public), Here’s the cite for those with access to university libraries and time on their hands:

      Helen Levy; John Z. Ayanian; Thomas C. Buchmueller; Donald R. Grimes; Gabriel Ehrlich, Macroeconomic Feedback Effects of Medicaid Expansion: Evidence from Michigan J Health Polit Policy Law (2020) 45 (1): 5–48.

      Geminid

      This great news for Missouri. Because of Republican oppostion, Virginia did not pass Medicaid expanion legislation until 2018. But by the time the pandemic hit, 400,000 more Virginians had health insurance.

      Matt

      @fake irishman:

      What’s more interesting is that the act of expanding might even provide the mechanism to pay for itself

      LOL good luck with that. Any savings or increased revenue from the changes will be turned into tax cuts by the looters.

      Cheryl Rofer

      I was just thinking that I saw a really dumb media framing on this yesterday, and my Twitter feed just gave it to me! Greg Sargent is usually better than this. The point is to get that money to Missouri.

