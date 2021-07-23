My neighbor across the street is putting in a new sidewalk and driveway, and the construction crews were making a ruckus, so I opened the office shades and looked out and ALL I COULD SEE WAS MY OAK AND MAPLE TREES. My neighbor on the side of me is putting in a back patio and had one of those little loaders running, and I looked out my back window to check and ALL I COULD SEE WAS MY WILLOW AND OAK TREES.

It made me so happy. My shut-in starter kit is already paying dividends.

Also, if you have a cpap machine, pls go check how long it has been since it was inspected. Since I got my new machine the other day, I have slept 10-12 hours a day each day. I did not realize how sleep deprived I had been for a while.