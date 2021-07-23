Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It's the Minor Victories that Matter

It’s the Minor Victories that Matter

My neighbor across the street is putting in a new sidewalk and driveway, and the construction crews were making a ruckus, so I opened the office shades and looked out and ALL I COULD SEE WAS MY OAK AND MAPLE TREES. My neighbor on the side of me is putting in a back patio and had one of those little loaders running, and I looked out my back window to check and ALL I COULD SEE WAS MY WILLOW AND OAK TREES.

It made me so happy. My shut-in starter kit is already paying dividends.

Also, if you have a cpap machine, pls go check how long it has been since it was inspected. Since I got my new machine the other day, I have slept 10-12 hours a day each day. I did not realize how sleep deprived I had been for a while.

  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Math Guy
  • zhena gogolia

    1. 1.

      Math Guy

      We planted a boatload of trees when we bought our current home 16 years ago. Now, we can sit on the patio in the shade at the end of the day and barely see the neighbors or the street. Our electricity consumption has also gone down significantly.

    2. 2.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      ALL I COULD SEE WAS MY WILLOW

      Still too close to the house, pal.

      You knew that was coming.

    3. 3.

      zhena gogolia

      Great news. We have ancient trees all around (I’m sitting beneath an enormous birch and looking at oaks and spruces and pines right now), but I keep thinking we need to plant a bunch of new ones. That to-do list is pretty long.

