Friday Morning Open Thread: Women's Work Is Never Done

Friday Morning Open Thread: Women’s Work Is Never Done

Pelosi’s decision this week to sideline Reps. Jim Banks (Ind.) and Jim Jordan (Ohio) — both ardent defenders of former president Donald Trump — prompted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) to lash out at Pelosi and withdraw all five of his designees from the investigative committee.

But Pelosi’s move won strong backing from House Democrats, many of whom remain disturbed and angry about the violent incursion of Trump supporters into the Capitol. The upheaval of congressional norms, several said Thursday, was outweighed by the risk of giving Republicans an official platform to distort, minimize and deflect a focused inquiry into the causes of the riot.

“This was an assault on the fabric of, the hallmark of our democracy, which is the transfer of power, and the fact that they aren’t treating it seriously really, really is upsetting to me and a lot of members,” said Rep. Pete Aguilar (Calif.), one of the Democrats serving on the panel. “We want people who are going to have allegiance to the oath of office that they took, not an allegiance to one person. And they’ve clearly pledged their allegiance to the former president.”…

Democrats — as well as Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.), an anti-Trump Republican selected by Pelosi — said the speaker was more than justified in rejecting Banks and Jordan, while allowing three other McCarthy designees — Reps. Kelly Armstrong (N.D.), Rodney Davis (Ill.) and Troy E. Nehls (Tex.) — to serve…

Banks, 42, is a relative newcomer to the Republican ranks — first winning election in 2016 — but he has moved rapidly into prominence. A former naval reserve officer who did a tour of duty in Afghanistan, Banks won election last year as chairman of the Republican Study Committee, an influential conservative policy group, and helped lead the effort to expel Cheney as GOP conference chairwoman after she voted to impeach Trump this year.

Multiple Democrats said Thursday they were disturbed by a CNN report that an alleged Capitol rioter, Anthony Aguero, accompanied an RSC-sponsored trip that Banks led to the U.S.-Mexico border in May and served as an informal interpreter. Banks has denied inviting Aguero or meeting with him during the trip.

One member familiar with the internal deliberations said Pelosi and other leaders were also swayed by the statement Banks issued after being tapped by McCarthy to lead the panel’s GOP contingent. He indicated that he would push to investigate other episodes of political violence, including the street riots seen last year after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and accused Pelosi of seeking to “malign conservatives and to justify the Left’s authoritarian agenda.”…

The select committee is scheduled to hold its first hearing Tuesday, featuring Capitol Police and D.C. police officers who responded on Jan. 6. Further hearings are certain to follow, and Thompson has not ruled out calling Republican members of Congress — or Trump — to testify.

Among the potential Republican members who could be called as witnesses are McCarthy and Jordan, who spoke to Trump during the riot, as well as Rep. Greg Pence (Ind.), who spent much of the day under Secret Service protection with his brother, former vice president Mike Pence.

While Pelosi did not rule out naming additional GOP members to the panel — such as anti-Trump Rep. Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) — Thompson said he was prepared to move forward with the members Pelosi has already named. He named David Buckley, a former CIA inspector general, as the panel’s top staffer on Thursday, and told reporters that Republicans could be added to the staff as soon as this weekend. While Thompson would not comment on potential hires, former GOP congressman Denver Riggleman of Virginia met with Thompson’s staff on Thursday…

Excellent photo choice, here:

    2. 2.

      debbie

      A small part of me wants to see the Capitol Police cops go off on Gym et al. for their stupid, stupid questions and even stupider statements.

    4. 4.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Banks won election last year as chairman of the Republican Study Committee, an influential conservative policy group,

      Since the GOP has no policy beyond tax cuts, he certainly can’t do any harm there.

    7. 7.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Sue Bird, who’ll be playing in her fifth Olympics, has been selected by her fellow USA athletes as a flag bearer for the Tokyo Games, USA Basketball has announced— Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) July 21, 2021

      wow

    11. 11.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Here comes the parade of nations – 205 contingents. US will be the 203rd team to enter. Then France, then the host nation of Japan.

      This opening act was really short – less than 40 minutes. Opening ceremonies are usually 75 to 80 minutes long.

    13. 13.

      Geminid

      @NotMax: It sounds like former Congressman Denver Riggleman (VA-5) will be involved in some capacity. Maybe as an expert witness. Riggleman is dull as dishwater, but he has an earnest nerdiness that might come across well. For while. I suspect people might use his testimony as an opportunity to take a bathroom break or fix a sandwich.

    15. 15.

      Betty Cracker

      McCarthy is a ridiculous person with absolutely no character. The quality gap between McCarthy and Pelosi is every bit as vast as the competency chasm that separates Trump and Biden.

      Pelosi is about as indispensable as a politician gets. I don’t know how on earth we’ll replace her.

    16. 16.

      MomSense

      Speaking of women’s work – two of the humans I raised are in a band that released an album today! They made this video and it’s freaking awesome!
      I know people love their states but there’s a special devotion to Maine when a band makes a music video that is a love song to Maine. One of the members, who wrote and sings this song, is a lobsterman.

      https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=l0fFe15Mpk0&feature=youtu.be
      Song of the Wind in the Pines.

    22. 22.

      Geminid

      @Betty Cracker: No one can fill Speaker Pelosi’s shoes, but Brooklyn Representative Hakeem Jeffries has a lot of strengths. He’s hardworking and an excellent communicator.

    25. 25.

      Kay

      My daughter and her husband attend a liberal Methodist church and a couple of weeks ago they said a prayer for Doug Emhoff, which she and I find hysterical. Just that it’s specifically and only him :)

      Pastor is kind of a fan, I guess.

    30. 30.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @Baud: I got up early and went to the “pajama party” my building is holding to watch the Opening Ceremony. I must be more sentimental than I thought because I was moved by that whole first part about the effects of the pandemic and then the attempts to come together again (even as the delta variant rages)

