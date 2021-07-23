U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn said rioters called him the n-word on Jan. 6. Tucker Carlson said Dunn is an "an angry left-wing political activist." https://t.co/FKDeUhJXWv
— Gina Harkins (@GinaAHarkins) July 22, 2021
I’m guessing it’s not Officer Dunn…
Speaking truth to power takes courage. Especially when it subjects you to vile, racist hate.
Officer Dunn is a patriot who risked his life to protect the Capitol and our democracy, and continues to fight for the truth.
That’s far more than anyone can say about @TuckerCarlson.
— Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) July 23, 2021
One can only hope Mr. Carlson’s employers will rein in their wayward entertainer!
1/BREAKING NEWS:
I have been rep'ng @CapitolPolice Ofc #HarryDunn for 5 months & during that time he appeared in many interviews to discuss his #Jan6th experience. Only once did he receive a hostile msg UNTIL @TuckerCarlson's monologue last night. Then things changed.
— Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) July 22, 2021
Attorneys for Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn slammed Tucker Carlson, saying he "has not served a day in uniform."
"Our client has served 13 years in law enforcement and on January 6, 2021, fought against an insurrectionist violent crowd."https://t.co/DHKTKt5Lt7
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 23, 2021
Sidebar: It’s being reported that Tucker’s son Buckley is Repub Rep. Jim Banks’ press secretary, which might help explain why Carlson is so very aggrieved that Jim Banks won’t be on the 1/6 Commission…
Oh, and remember Carlson’s paranoid ramblings about how the ‘FBI’ was ‘spying’ on him?…
NSA Finds No Evidence Tucker Carlson Was Targeted.
His name was unintentionally found through collections of foreign communications.https://t.co/yvE4MPaZ3H
— Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) July 23, 2021
