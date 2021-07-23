Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Evening Open Thread: Spot the 'Angry Political Activist' !

Friday Evening Open Thread: Spot the ‘Angry Political Activist’ !

I’m guessing it’s not Officer Dunn…

One can only hope Mr. Carlson’s employers will rein in their wayward entertainer!

Sidebar: It’s being reported that Tucker’s son Buckley is Repub Rep. Jim Banks’ press secretary, which might help explain why Carlson is so very aggrieved that Jim Banks won’t be on the 1/6 Commission…

Oh, and remember Carlson’s paranoid ramblings about how the ‘FBI’ was ‘spying’ on him?…

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    5. 5.

      schrodingers_cat

      I have said this before and I will say it again Tucker Carlson will be the next Republican nominee. He is a pudgy heir who traffics in conspiracy theories, and is a TV star. He is the most T-like than any other Republican office holder.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Patricia Kayden

      jeff bezos: I’m really bummed about my divorce :(friend: yeah you probably need some space jeff bezos: … you’re so right…— em 🥀 (@uhhmmily) July 21, 2021

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Cermet

      (F)ucker Carlson is like all thugs – an entitled coward that demands others fight his fights and protect his worthless ass and then complains about them – bush and cheney were similar birds of a feather – aka chicken hawks.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      kindness

      I generally believe in karma.  I just wish it would come back on people quicker.  People (rightfully) were complaining about Jon Stewart in a previous thread but Jon did yoeman’s work of karma bringing home the bacon when he went on Crossfire and burned the place to the ground.  Young Tucker was shortly there after out of a job.  Same thing wouldn’t happen at Fox though.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      stinger

      @stinger: Well, duh, obviously he didn’t, my bad. But still, Buckley anything! Didn’t you get razzed enough as a kid? Why do that to your son?

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Spanky

      That NSA news is saying something more than Tuckie perhaps would like to be out there. Like, what foreign communications targeted by NSA would he be found in?

      Reply
    23. 23.

      bbleh

      Aw this is just shock-jock stuff for anger junkies, same as MTG, Gaetz, et al. Tucker’s a little more careful, and much better insulated thanks to both his wife’s wealth and his Fox platform, but things aren’t working out too well for the others already, and I wouldn’t be surprised if Tucker’s already a little past his high-water mark.

      As to a national political campaign, why on Earth would he want to do that? He’d have actual responsibilities! Talk about a step down…

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Mike in NC

      Appears that Fucker Carlson is putting on a bit of weight. Will he start to have his face sprayed orange, too? Imitation being the sincerest form of flattery.

      And he named his kid after the infamous Bill Buckley?

      Reply
    30. 30.

      PsiFighter37

      Too bad Jon Stewart can’t spend his energy these days punching down on Tucker, like he did back in 2004.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Chris Johnson

      His name was unintentionally found through collections of foreign communications.

      It sure was.

      I’m still calling it: he is straight up a spy, the kind Trump could never be. His name came up because he was talking to his real boss. He’s good at being a spy and dedicated foreign agent but not good enough.

      Which is good. Nail him.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Another Scott

      @PsiFighter37:

      From March:

      I called Tucker Carlson a dick on National television. It’s high time I apologize…to dicks. Never should have lumped you in with that terrible terrible person.

      — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) March 11, 2021

      He’s apparently not very active on Twitter – at least not at that account.

      FWIW.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Ken

      I’ve been debating whether to say this, but it would feel strange to go back to commenting without doing so.  My parents’ funerals were earlier this week. They had been in hospice for about a month, and died within two days of one another. We kids always thought they were holding on for one another.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      RandomMonster

      Exhibit A for proof of no justice in the universe: Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity have not formed an oriborous of face-eating assholes.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Another Scott

      @Ken: Condolences to you.  It must be especially hard.

      Be happy that they were able to spend so much of their lives together, and remember the good times.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Sure Lurkalot

      Tucker Carlson will be the next Republican nominee.

      My brother would walk over glass to vote for that schmuck.

      My niece told me she attended her nephew’s sports ball game and my brother (the kid’s great uncle) was there. At some point she overheard him making Hunter Biden jokes with 10-year old kids.

      It is true. You can pick your friends but….

      Reply
    48. 48.

      mrmoshpotato

      One can only hope Mr. Carlson’s employers will rein in their wayward entertainer!

      And then they can rein themselves, all of them, into the Sun.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Soprano2

      OT update on my mother. She finally got the results of her Covid test today, and it was negative. So either a) she has something else, because she’s definitely sick, or b) by the time she went to her doctor her viral load was so low because she’s vaccinated that the test didn’t detect it (I don’t know what test they used). She started feeling sick a week ago Thursday, but didn’t get the test until Monday. They’re so swamped because we have so many assholes who won’t get vaccinated that it took them this long to call her back! Her main symptoms are being tired and loss of appetite, which is what she’s worried about. She’s finally going to let me get some stuff for her at the store tomorrow (it’s my mother, she wouldn’t let me do it before now). I suggested some of those protein shakes because she said it’s easier to drink stuff, and she said that was a good idea thank goodness.

      Also update on the yellow kitten who adopted us but wasn’t too friendly. Now we can pet him when he’s eating, and he lets us. He’s still not real happy about it, but he doesn’t run away either. I’m hoping that by sometime next month I’ll be able to use a humane trap without worrying that he’ll run away forever when I release him! He’s thin even though we feed him, so he’s probably got worms (he kills stuff and eats it, too). Maybe I’ll get really lucky and he’ll let us pick him up.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Bill Arnold

      @🐾BillinGlendaleCA:

      TFG would get first shot, but if he isn’t running, it’s Tuckums.

      TC has had basically no serious opposition research attention.
      I’m fairly sure the US press would not let him slide like the mostly did with DJT.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Spanky:

      That NSA news is saying something more than Tuckie perhaps would like to be out there. Like, what foreign communications targeted by NSA would he be found in? 

      I’m sure the Kremlin has excellent record of all the Russthuglicans who sucked Russki ass over the past 5+ years.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Elizabelle

      @Ken:   My condolences, Ken.  No doubt they were holding on for each other.  They are at peace now.  My best to you and your family.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Citizen Alan

      @zhena gogolia:

      Fucker went on DWTS and didn’t even dance! He sat in a chair while his partner danced around him for half the song. It looked like he was getting a lapdance!

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Redshift

      @Ken: I’m sorry to hear that. My father in law died in December a couple of years ago. My mother in law was living in a memory care facility and wasn’t aware of a lot. When their anniversary arrived and he didn’t visit, she started to fade and died a few weeks later. I think she knew because they posted the calendar date on the walls to help residents keep more oriented.

      I think it was romantic, and I hope you can feel the same.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Ken

      Thank you all. It was hard losing both at once, but in some ways easier (I think) than if they had been a couple of weeks apart.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @PsiFighter37: The block quote was from Schrodinger’s Cat…sorry, SC, apparently the attribution got lost.  I don’t have a clue about Tuck’s political aspirations but SC is not the only one who thinks he has them.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      WaterGirl

      @Ken: Oh, Ken, I am so sorry for your loss.  Two parents at once.  What a terrible loss, even when you know it’s coming.  They must have loved each other so very much.

      I was in a daze when I returned from my dad’s funeral.  Even going to the grocery store felt odd, so I think I know what you mean when you say it would feel strange not to say something.

      What can we do to help?

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Fair Economist

      @Ken: So sorry to hear about your parents. It does sound there’s like a lot of love in your family. Hope you can find some comfort.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Tony Jay

      @Ken:

      Condolences, Ken. My parents are getting to that age when it’s on the horizon and that’s as much as I even want to think about that. Hugs, pal.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Obvious Russian Troll

      @Ivan X:

      I’m feel that Hannity knows what he’s doing–he’s in it for the money. He’ll back off occasionally when he realizes he’s stepped far enough over the line to start affecting the revenue stream.

      Carlson, though, already *has* money. That makes him worse.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Shana

      @Ken: I’m so sorry to hear this. I know it’s tough right now, but at some point their memory will be a blessing, to you and the rest of the family.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      japa21

      @Citizen Alan: ​
        What I loved was his excuse for losing. It wasn’t his fault, it was just that there were obviously too many liberals in the viewing audience.

      Reply

