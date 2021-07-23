Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, July 22-23

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, July 22-23

The U.S. surgeon general, Vivek Murthy, issued an advisory on misinformation last week. “Today, we live in a world where misinformation poses an imminent and insidious threat to our nation’s health,” he said at a White House briefing.

About 150 leading anti-vaccine online accounts gained more than 10 million social media followers from December 2019 to December 2020, especially on Instagram and YouTube, according to CCDH. Murthy accused large social media companies of practically designing their products to spread misinformation…

Social media posts can reinforce preexisting doubts about the vaccines. A Kaiser Family Foundation survey of unvaccinated adults published June 30 found that 53% think the shots are too new and 53% are worried about side effects.

About 43% said they just don’t want it, 38% don’t trust the government, 38% don’t think they need a shot and 26% said they don’t trust vaccines in general.

Smaller percentages of people said they didn’t know where to get a shot or were concerned about missing work or having to pay for the vaccine. It’s free for anyone in the U.S.

Republicans, rural residents, younger people, and people of color are among the most wary of Covid vaccination, but demographics don’t easily explain hesitancy — or how to combat it. Two-thirds of Democrats live in homes in which everyone is vaccinated, the Kaiser survey found, while 39% of Republicans live in homes in which no one’s gotten a shot…

Great piece on the importance of localizing vaccination persuasion:

Some special pleading here, but…

Something to watch out for: I’m getting the impression that the GOP Death Cult would like to blame their states’ vaccination failures on Those People… you know, the Not-White. There are certainly undervaccinated pockets among communities with more PoC (even here in the Peoples’ Republic of Massachusetts), but that seems to be as much a problem of access as of resistance…

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY stats for last week:

      I went to the NYS Department of Health to get numbers since Monroe County is only reporting on a weekly basis now. We really should go back to daily reporting since things have taken a turn for the worst again.

      New COVID cases:

      43 people tested positive on 7/21, 32 new cases on 7/22.
      3.3% test positivity yesterday.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 7/22 China reported 12 new domestic confirmed & 10 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Yunnan Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. 3 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 79 domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 community at Ruili remains at High Risk. 1 village at Ruili & 1 village at Longchuan County remain at Medium Risk.

      Jiangsu Province

      • Nanjing reported 12 new domestic confirmed (5 mild & 7 moderate) & 6 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 16 of the 18 new positive cases are staff tasked w/ cleaning cabins after flights, & 2 are traced close contacts. There currently are 23 domestic confirmed (11 mild & 12 moderate) & 14 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 residential compound was elevated to Medium Risk. There are currently 3 residential compounds, 2 communities & 6 villages at Medium Risk.
      • Suqian reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case, a person who had flew into Nanjing’s Airport on 7/17

      He County in Anhui Province reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case, the spouse of a domestic confirmed case at Nanjing (a custodian at the airport).

      Shenyang inn Liaoning Province reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case, a tourist that flew in from Nanjing on 7/19.

      Zhongshan in Guangdong Province reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case, who had flown back from Nanjing on 7/19.

      It is surprising to see such a large number of custodians & cleaning staff at the Nanjing Airport testing positive, but not other staff at the airport. Most likely the outbreak started from improper adherence to protocol that resulted in 1 or more of the custodians being infected, followed by super spreading event(s) among custodians (meeting, training session, or living in crowded dormitories). Based on the case information, as well as the fact that airport staff are screened weekly, the outbreak probably started sometime during mid-Jul., & being Delta Variant (though not yet officially confirmed), it spread very quickly. The outbreak represents a major breach, I am sure heads will roll at the airport management company, contractor that employs the custodians, and Nanjing government.

      Imported Cases

      On 7/22, China reported 36 new imported confirmed cases, 25 imported asymptomatic cases, 3 imported suspect cases:

      • Yunnan Province (locations not specified) – 13 confirmed cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar via land border crossing; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning Thailand, via land border crossing w/ Laos
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 6 confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic), 2 Chinese nationals returning from the DRC & 1 each from the UK (via Amsterdam Schiphol), the Sudan, Ghana (via Istanbul) & Malaysia; 5 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from the UK, Cameroon, Chad,  the Philippines & Japan
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 3 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Cambodia, Malaysia & Iran; 3 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Iraq, Mexico & the Maldives, off flights that landed at Guangzhou 
      • Zhaoqing in Guangdong Province – 2 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Indonesia & the Philippines, off flights that landed at Guangzhou
      • Qingyuan in Guangdong Province – 2 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Malaysia & Turkey, off flights that landed at Guangzhou
      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national coming from Kenya
      • Shanghai Municipality – 3 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from France, Spain & the UAE; 3 suspect cases, no information released
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 2 confirmed cases (both previously asymptomatic), 1 Chinese national each returning from Cambodia & Germany
      • Xi’an in Shaanxi Province – 2 confirmed & 1 asymptomatic cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Pakistan
      • Tianjin Municipality – 1 confirmed case, no information released, yet; 3 asymptomatic cases, 2 Chinese nationals each returning from the Philippines, no information released yet for the 3rd case
      • Wuhan in Hubei Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Indonesia; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Afghanistan
      • Changsha in Hunan Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Changchun in Jilin Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, both Chinese nationals returning from South Korea
      • Shenyang in Liaoning Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Qingdao in Shandong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese crew member off a cargo ship w/ last port of call in Singapore
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Jiangsu Province (location not specified) – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Fuzhou in Fujian Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Indonesia
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Taiwanese resident coming from Taiwan

      Overall in China, 23 confirmed cases recovered, 31 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation & 9 were reclassified as confirmed cases, and 363 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 663 active confirmed cases in the country (561 imported), 17 in serious condition (15 imported), 451 asymptomatic cases (426 imported), 4 suspect cases (all imported). 8,742 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 7/22, 1,507.605M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 16M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 7/23, Hong Kong reported 2 new positive cases, both imported (from Bangladesh & the UAE).

      NotMax

      Indonesia passes 3,000,000 cumulative reported cases. Pakistan jumps beyond 1,000,000.

      Locally,

      Hawaii saw 243 new COVID cases Thursday ― the highest single-day rise in infections since Jan. 5 in what officials called a sobering “wake-up call” for the unvaccinated.

      There were also three additional fatalities reported, including Hawaii’s second in a resident who was fully vaccinated but, according to state health officials, had “multiple underlying health conditions.”
      [snip]
      …officials said 66 of the 243 new cases Thursday ― or 27% ― are 18 or younger. It was not known how many were under 12 and therefore cannot be vaccinated. Source

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      That spike in Louisiana looks to be related to 4th of July. Which means you can expect more spikes related to fall/winter holidays as well as football events.

      germy

      TERNATE, Indonesia (AP) – An Indonesian man with the coronavirus has boarded a domestic flight disguised as his wife, wearing a niqab covering his face and carrying fake IDs and a negative PCR test result.

      But the cover didn’t last long.

      Police say a flight attendant aboard a Citilink plane traveling from Jakarta to Ternate in North Maluku province on Sunday noticed the man change the clothes in the lavatory.

      https://wnyt.com/news/man-with-coronavirus-disguises-as-wife-on-indonesian-flight/6179567/?utm_source=zetaglobal&utm_medium=onsite&utm_campaign=thumbnails

      NotMax

      About 100 of the 613 U.S. athletes descending on Tokyo for the Olympics are unvaccinated.

      Maybe not legally so but IMHO ethically criminal.

      Amir Khalid

      CNN reports that The Rolling Stones will resume a long postponed US tour in September. They had played just the first two shows in early 2020 when the pandemic hit.

      Tony Jay

      @NotMax:

        About 100 of the 613 U.S. athletes descending on Tokyo for the Olympics are unvaccinated.

      I’m sure the other 513 are absolutely delighted to have them on board and fully support their stand in the name of Freedumb and Liberteabagging.

