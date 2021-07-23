‘We follow the science’: President Joe Biden said experts are studying any necessary changes to masking guidance as the more contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus sweeps the United States https://t.co/Q46jTNTKtX pic.twitter.com/6LqctMMEnV — Reuters (@Reuters) July 23, 2021





For instance, when asked “When will you consider the pandemic to be at an end?” @hristio said: “When the incidence numbers disappear from the homepages of major news media.” — The Open Notebook (@Open_Notebook) July 22, 2021

The US administered 611,000 new vaccine shots yesterday, bringing the total to 339 million, or 102.1 doses per 100 people. The 7-day moving average has leveled off around 519,000 shots per day. pic.twitter.com/cUmUVgBgvS — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) July 22, 2021

The Delta variant arrives at a time when the public is done with restrictions, law makers in parts of the US have outlawed some public health tools & too many people are still refusing to get vaccinated. Bad combination. https://t.co/U2eBt50H6M — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) July 22, 2021

The US had +56,525 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 yesterday, the highest number since April 30, bringing the total to over 35.1 million. The 7-day moving average rose to 42,068 new cases per day. pic.twitter.com/H1jSjuog8r — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) July 22, 2021

NEWS: A look at the Biden administration's battle against a shadow pandemic — rampant disinformation that's fueling vaccine opposition and prolonging the crisis. By @josh_wingrove + @kristenvbrown + @dzuidijk https://t.co/aJcBWab8ZK — Alex Wayne (@aawayne) July 22, 2021

The U.S. surgeon general, Vivek Murthy, issued an advisory on misinformation last week. “Today, we live in a world where misinformation poses an imminent and insidious threat to our nation’s health,” he said at a White House briefing. About 150 leading anti-vaccine online accounts gained more than 10 million social media followers from December 2019 to December 2020, especially on Instagram and YouTube, according to CCDH. Murthy accused large social media companies of practically designing their products to spread misinformation… Social media posts can reinforce preexisting doubts about the vaccines. A Kaiser Family Foundation survey of unvaccinated adults published June 30 found that 53% think the shots are too new and 53% are worried about side effects. About 43% said they just don’t want it, 38% don’t trust the government, 38% don’t think they need a shot and 26% said they don’t trust vaccines in general. Smaller percentages of people said they didn’t know where to get a shot or were concerned about missing work or having to pay for the vaccine. It’s free for anyone in the U.S. Republicans, rural residents, younger people, and people of color are among the most wary of Covid vaccination, but demographics don’t easily explain hesitancy — or how to combat it. Two-thirds of Democrats live in homes in which everyone is vaccinated, the Kaiser survey found, while 39% of Republicans live in homes in which no one’s gotten a shot…

======

About 100 of the 613 U.S. athletes descending on Tokyo for the Olympics are unvaccinated. Officials say that's about the same percentage as the total number of unvaccinated people at the Olympics, although it's not a verified number. https://t.co/WAdM1g1sGI — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) July 23, 2021

The European Union says it will donate more than 200 million doses of coronavirus vaccines to middle and low-income nations before the end of the year. That’s double the amount the 27-nation bloc planned to deliver through COVAX, the U.N.-backed program. https://t.co/tTIfpWaGbK — The Associated Press (@AP) July 22, 2021

Canada has one of the world's highest coronavirus vaccination rates, with 70% of adults getting at least one dose. Zimbabwe has among the world's lowest — around 9% of people have gotten a jab and the country is entering a new lockdown. https://t.co/hMEg0oFQxm — The Associated Press (@AP) July 23, 2021

India reports 35,342 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours https://t.co/rV7XaDmxsR pic.twitter.com/nZpQZ1WJct — Reuters (@Reuters) July 23, 2021

Great piece on the importance of localizing vaccination persuasion:

Fears of a new wave of Covid hitting India mean pressure is on to increase vaccinations – even in the most rural and inaccessible settingshttps://t.co/vnU9DZyKeC pic.twitter.com/Tw6wZho4lI — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 22, 2021

Myanmar to use Chinese vaccines to fight COVID-19 in border area https://t.co/4BWfl0J9k6 pic.twitter.com/XL1ptPBY59 — Reuters (@Reuters) July 23, 2021

Thailand reports new daily record of 14,575 coronavirus cases https://t.co/kqaC2bwSm9 pic.twitter.com/4fQTw9sStf — Reuters (@Reuters) July 23, 2021

Philippines to bar travel from Malaysia, Thailand to curb Delta's spread https://t.co/ZhzWCNIQMj pic.twitter.com/wzjwnmFKfS — Reuters (@Reuters) July 23, 2021

Japan’s prime minister met with Pfizer’s CEO in an unusually high-profile setting to make sure the drugmaker would deliver COVID-19 vaccine it has promised to the nation. CEO Albert Bourla is in Tokyo to attend the opening ceremony of the Olympics. https://t.co/fJCtcOPvGb — The Associated Press (@AP) July 23, 2021

Taiwan said it will lower its COVID-19 alert level from next week though some restrictions will remain, as rapidly falling case numbers give authorities confidence to further relax curbs https://t.co/qa6VIBrfRq pic.twitter.com/dqSyg06UpD — Reuters (@Reuters) July 23, 2021

Australian states squabble as NSW seeks COVID vaccine priority https://t.co/jBeLLmirq3 pic.twitter.com/zygwz4CIJz — Reuters (@Reuters) July 23, 2021

Australia's New South Wales state reported its biggest daily rise in new COVID-19 cases this year, prompting state officials to tighten lockdown measures in Sydney in what they called a ‘national emergency’ https://t.co/stlQjY7gmV by @renjujose and @barrett_ink pic.twitter.com/qK9VQc8Wd5 — Reuters (@Reuters) July 23, 2021

Asia Today: New Zealand has suspended its quarantine-free travel bubble with Australia for at least eight weeks due to a growing COVID-19 cluster in Sydney. https://t.co/qf56vDgicU — The Associated Press (@AP) July 23, 2021

Gyms, museums, movie theaters. Sporting events, town fairs, conferences. These are among the venues in Italy where COVID-19 passes will be required starting Aug. 6. Also on the list: inside restaurants, casinos and pools. https://t.co/oZ9yECINnv — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) July 22, 2021

Covid cases at record levels for 20 to 29-year-olds https://t.co/AZr1nYUoF2 — BBC Health News (@bbchealth) July 22, 2021

UK food workers to be exempt from Covid isolation https://t.co/rjOonph0yo — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 23, 2021

Mexico posts 16,244 more COVID-19 cases; highest daily rise since January https://t.co/JwCrdISsM6 pic.twitter.com/NDoiClApLx — Reuters (@Reuters) July 23, 2021

======

Why the #DeltaVariant is hyper-contagious: New research reveals that people infected w/ the variant have appoximately 1000x more copies of the virus in their respiratory system than those w/ the original Wuhan strain https://t.co/dod632C4Iw — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 22, 2021

Some special pleading here, but…

Eight-week gap seen as sweet spot for Pfizer jab antibodies https://t.co/qATs0VOZUZ — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 23, 2021

China rejected @WHO plan for a second phase of an investigation into the origin of the coronavirus, which includes the hypothesis it could have escaped from a Chinese laboratory, a top health official said https://t.co/EQkC1xL85I — Reuters (@Reuters) July 22, 2021

======

With 67% of their residents fully vaccinated, highest in the US, Vermont continues to show Delta can be contained and hospitalizations can actually decrease….the only state in the US that has done thathttps://t.co/3JXE7i0xOI

(What if the US had 67% instead of 49% fully vexed?) pic.twitter.com/eESERlJT3t — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) July 23, 2021

Louisiana, one of the hardest hit US states for the pandemic, goes vertical with case growth and now leads the country (per capita) with > 40/100,000 residents pic.twitter.com/iuskeh61Eg — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) July 22, 2021

Republican politicians are under increasing pressure to try to persuade COVID-19 vaccine skeptics to take the shots as a new, more contagious variant sends caseloads soaring. But experts warn it may be too late to change the minds of many who are refusing. https://t.co/XjyY8t2cCC — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) July 22, 2021

Something to watch out for: I’m getting the impression that the GOP Death Cult would like to blame their states’ vaccination failures on Those People… you know, the Not-White. There are certainly undervaccinated pockets among communities with more PoC (even here in the Peoples’ Republic of Massachusetts), but that seems to be as much a problem of access as of resistance…

The #COVID19 epidemic has taken big tolls inside prisons — yet shocking numbers of prisoners are refusing #vaccination — especially men of color.https://t.co/PDWmhGIXwT — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) July 22, 2021