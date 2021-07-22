Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Vaccines carrots and sticks (NFL edition)

The NFL had released their individual level protective protocols for COVID in June. Players were not mandated to get vaccinations. However vaccinated players would have far easier:

Players who are not fully vaccinated have to be tested for COVID-19 every day. They must wear masks at all times at team facilities and during team travel. They must remain physically distant from others in team facilities. They must quarantine after any high-risk exposure to the coronavirus. They will undergo travel restrictions. They must be limited regarding personnel in the weight room. They can’t eat with their teammates in the cafeteria. There are no social media/marketing/sponsorship activities permitted. They may not use the team sauna or steam room. They can’t leave team hotels to eat in restaurants, and they can’t interact with anyone outside of the team’s traveling party during team travel.

Vaccinated players have no such restrictions.

For players who are not stars or whose contracts make them readily cuttable, the business case for vaccination is easy — coaches will prefer vaccinated players because, all else being equal, a vaccinated player is far more likely to be available for a game on Sunday than an unvaccinated player. For the players who could look at their situation and figure out that they are closer to the bottom of the roster than the top, reducing roster variance risk is a damn good reason to get vaccinated.

And now, the NFL is strengthening the team based stick:

Unless a team is intentionally tanking, the risk of losing games due to COVID no-contests is likely to be intolerable to coaches as they construct their rosters and practice squads. Vaccination is not mandatory, but being unvaccinated for anyone who is not a Pro-Bowler is becoming an untenable business case.

I think many employers will being using modest carrots and very strong sticks to change the calculation of vaccination going forward. Vaccinations may not be mandatory but they will make life far easier for people who get vaccinated than those who do not. And if this logic is combined with steps to continue to make vaccine administration common and readily achievable with common barriers to access removed, this makes a lot of sense to me.

    4. 4.

      The Dangerman

      Freedom isn’t free, assholes. I don’t care if you are vaccinated. Just go enjoy life in some shithole cave and don’t come out if you stay without the shot (doesn’t apply if you have a damn fine reason).

    5. 5.

      RSA

      David, do you think that insurance companies will play a role (e.g. is it possible for them to establish different rates?) in encouraging everyone to get vaccinated?

    6. 6.

      piratedan

      this is a business decision, because the NFL understands that cancelling games is a BFD and no one wants to lose out when people are passionate for a return to what was.

    8. 8.

      trollhattan

      Ron Johnson says a truth.

      July 22, 2021 at 5:00 pm EDT By Taegan Goddard

      Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) told the Wisconsin State Journal: “I want to make sure that this U.S. Senate seat is retained in Republican hands. You see what the media’s doing to me. I may not be the best candidate. I wouldn’t run if I don’t think I could win, if I don’t think I was the best person to be able to win.”

      He also added: “I feel really bad that I’ve been here now probably 11 years and we’ve doubled the debt.”

      We feel bad too, Ron, that you are a senator.

    10. 10.

      CaseyL

      Wow.  A friend in Ocean Shores (a beach community on the Olympic Peninsula, and one of my favorite places) just told me there’s a big Covid breakout there, which has closed two restaurants.

      I guess Grays Harbor County is one of the Washington State areas with a low vax rate.

      Not only have I started masking again, I may never leave the house again.  (Yes, I’m fully vaxed.  No, I don’t want even “mild” Covid.)

    12. 12.

      debbie

      @CaseyL:

      You sound like a kindred spirit. Will you start sanitizing surfaces again?

    14. 14.

      dr. bloor

      I rarely applaud the NFL and am not at all naive about their motivation here, but credit is due for trying to do something other than randomly applying financial penalties for COVID violations to teams that can poop out cash faster than a golden goose.

      Devil is in the as-yet murky details about how to operationalize this, however.  My first thought is that telling teams they’re losing first-round draft choices for the next two years in the event of a cancellation would have the same impact on most GMs and head coaches without getting into the litigious quagmire involving lost revenues to teams and game checks to players.

    15. 15.

      VeniceRiley

      Republicans can stand on a mountain of hundreds of thousands of dead bodies and … whine about the debt. Leopard. Spots.

    19. 19.

      dr. bloor

      @trollhattan:

      He also added: “I feel really bad that I’ve been here now probably 11 years and we’ve doubled the debt.”

      It’s not easy to give both your primary opponents and general election opponents sound bites for negative ads, but Johnson is just the man for the job.

    24. 24.

      dr. bloor

      @CaseyL: ​
       

      I guess Grays Harbor County is one of the Washington State areas with a low vax rate.

      Barnstable County MA, however, is not, and Provincetown is in the middle of a spike among vaccinated residents/tourists. Happily, the vax cases are being described as pretty mild, which is reason enough to get jabbed.

    25. 25.

      Baud

      @trollhattan:

      He also added: “I feel really bad that I’ve been here now probably 11 years and we’ve doubled the debt.”

      I too feel bad that he has been there probably 11 years.

