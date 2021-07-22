Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Vaccines against Variants

Vaccines against Variants

20 Comments

This post is in: ,

The New England Journal of Medicine has a brief article on the effectiveness of the mRNA vaccines against the common variants, including DELTA.

They work!

Mask up.

Vax up.

And help other people do the same.

    20Comments

    1. 1.

      Cheryl Rofer

      Much too much is made about the delta variant. It’s been shown to be twice as transmissible. Other claims, as far as I can see, have not been supported.

      The current surge started about three weeks ago. Things opened up three weeks ago. Masks were doffed. If we’re blindly linking causes and effects, we might throw that in the mix.

      There’s no way, mathematically, to separate the causes of the surge. Blaming it all on delta takes away our agency. Forget delta.

      Mask up.

      Vax up.

      And help other people do the same.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Matt McIrvin

      The AstraZeneca is more like the J&J vaccine, a viral-vector vaccine (but two-dose, so results don’t necessarily carry over).
      I’ve been basically assuming that results for the Pfizer vaccine will be approximately applicable to the Moderna, since they’re so functionally similar and seem to perform similarly in all regards so far.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      eclare

      I tried to read the article before asking, but I couldn’t figure it out. Should I assume Moderna effectiveness is similar to Pfizer?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jeffery

      There is some studies being done on people with long covid getting the vaccine and feeling better. They are in early stages and how long this will help is unknown as is a lot about long covid. Long covid will be the next challenge the world is going to have to deal with.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Ohio Mom

      I am vaccinated of course but I am also counting on my lifestyle to keep me on the safer side: stay-at-home slug.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      dmsilev

      @eclare: In the absence of evidence to the contrary, that’s a reasonable assumption. They’re very similar in design and function.

      Edit: the study just looked at Pfizer and AstraZeneca. From the paper abstract,

      Effectiveness after one dose of vaccine (BNT162b2 or ChAdOx1 nCoV-19) was notably lower among persons with the delta variant (30.7%; 95% confidence interval [CI], 25.2 to 35.7) than among those with the alpha variant (48.7%; 95% CI, 45.5 to 51.7); the results were similar for both vaccines. With the BNT162b2 vaccine, the effectiveness of two doses was 93.7% (95% CI, 91.6 to 95.3) among persons with the alpha variant and 88.0% (95% CI, 85.3 to 90.1) among those with the delta variant. With the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine, the effectiveness of two doses was 74.5% (95% CI, 68.4 to 79.4) among persons with the alpha variant and 67.0% (95% CI, 61.3 to 71.8) among those with the delta variant.

      BNT is Pfizer/BioNTech, and ChAdOx is Oxford/AstraZeneca. For both vaccines, the takeaway is that one dose alone is not very effective, but the two-dose series is.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Matt McIrvin

      @eclare: The takeaway is that for those two vaccines, effectiveness against getting sick from Delta is not that different from with previous versions of COVID… if you have all the shots. There’s a bigger drop in effectiveness if you’re only half-vaxxed.

      It’s a British study so they didn’t look at the Moderna; they don’t use it there. I figure it’s very similar to the Pfizer in all respects so far–there’s no reason to suspect any big difference between the two.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Spanky

      Bummer that they didn’t test ModeRNA. So I looked it up:

      Updated 25 June 2021, pursuant to updated interim recommendations

      The WHO Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on Immunization has issued Interim recommendations for use of the Moderna mRNA-1273 vaccine against COVID-19 in people aged 18 years and older.

      Here is what you need to know.

      How efficacious is the vaccine?
      The Moderna vaccine has been shown to have an efficacy of approximately 94.1 per cent in protecting against COVID-19, starting 14 days after the first dose.

      Does it work against new variants?
      Based on the evidence so far, the new variants of SARS-CoV-2, including the B.1.1.7 and the 501Y.V2, do not alter the effectiveness of the Moderna mRNA vaccine. The monitoring, collection and analysis of data on new variants and their impact on the effectiveness of COVID-19 diagnostics, treatments and vaccines continues.

      Not as quantitative as I’d like, nor can a direct comparison be made, but it’s what I found

       

      ETA: That ellipsis in there is where a lot of the baseline info is restated, most of which we’ve gone through on this blog. But please hit the link if you’re curious.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      PenAndKey

      And here I am stuck with the J&J shot, because it was the only one available at the time, wondering when my doctor/hospital will change policy and let J&J recipients get one of the mRNA shots because while we won’t die from COVID our protection from actually catching it is abysmal compared to the two-shot recipients.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      MattF

      Derek Lowe comments on recent J&J news. Anecdata from here in Maryland, where there is a significant fraction of J&J shots, is that the vaccine is effective at preventing serious cases.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Cermet

      Wondering: since pretty much everyone – most especially unmasked – are likely to get the new covid at some point in a year, isn’t it better to get it sooner rather than later since immunity might fade with time? Once a vaccinated person gets covid the body mounts an all out attack destroying it (for like 97% of the people. And those 3% are likely immune compromised.) That is like getting a booster shot. So, should most of us remained masked?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Matt McIrvin

      @MattF: love that Twitter discourse:

      “Yes, you may have heard A, but there’s more to the story if you consider B and C”

      reply guy: “ACTUALLY, A”

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Cermet: I think this is the kind of too-clever-by-half reasoning that gets people in trouble. While getting COVID while vaxxed will likely not land you in the ICU, I don’t think the long-term effects are sufficiently well-understood that people ought to go out of their way to get it. I’m basically assuming that if there are signs of a significant decline in immunity, we’ll end up getting boosters.

      I did some stuff in June that I probably wouldn’t do now. My current feeling for how to live while vaxxed in the presence of Delta is: don’t be a prisoner in your house, do mask up in indoor or crowded public situations. Indoor restaurant dining, eh, I’m not too keen on it at this point, but people are going to have different risk tolerance.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Cermet: Nobody really knows. I’ve heard people connect the dots of “most vaxxed people will probably get infected eventually” with “some large fraction of people with mild COVID have long-term damage” and conclude, oh my God, 50% of the entire population will get brain damage (or whatever) and the vaccine won’t protect us. But all the long COVID cases I’ve personally heard about so far have been people who caught it unvaccinated. Most doctors seem to be assuming that vaccination is to some degree protective against long COVID but the solid data just aren’t there.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Spanky

      @Matt McIrvin

      Most doctors seem to be assuming that vaccination is to some degree protective against long COVID but the solid data just aren’t there.

      Yet. Let’s keep in mind that we’re not that long into Long Covid.

      Also, recollecting what I read some time ago, coupled with anecdata from infected cousins; vaccination significantly reduced long covid symptoms in early-infected people. So it looks like the vaccines may significantly reduce long covid if we vaccinated people catch a variant.

      Reply

