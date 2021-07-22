The New England Journal of Medicine has a brief article on the effectiveness of the mRNA vaccines against the common variants, including DELTA.
They work!
There you have it in @NEJM.
Pfizer is ~90% effective against delta. AstraZeneca is ~70%. This is similar to effectiveness against other variants, including alpha.
Vaccines work, even against variants.
Get vaccinated if you haven't already.https://t.co/FV1Rr5fiVa
— Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) July 22, 2021
Mask up.
Vax up.
And help other people do the same.
