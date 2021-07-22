Much too much is made about the delta variant. It’s been shown to be twice as transmissible. Other claims, as far as I can see, have not been supported.

The current surge started about three weeks ago. Things opened up three weeks ago. Masks were doffed. If we’re blindly linking causes and effects, we might throw that in the mix.

There’s no way, mathematically, to separate the causes of the surge. Blaming it all on delta takes away our agency. Forget delta.