Disclaimer: I am not much of a sports fan, but I read a lot of news media. I figure anybody who wants coverage or results from the endless stream of events will find them elsewhere (h/t NotMax for the link), so mine will be a random series of links for those human interest and WTF stories that might otherwise slip under your radar.

My favorite was the comment on a tweet from the news platform that just said, “That means there ARE spectators! ??” — ????????/Elisabeth Kaseda (@elisabethkaseda) July 21, 2021



SRSLY —

The Tokyo Olympics have barely started but that hasn’t stopped the games from experiencing more than its share of disturbances – including a roaming bear that cannot be contained https://t.co/273cnib6nn — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 22, 2021

About 950 people to watch opening event at stadium, official says https://t.co/4OPIuPgYzx pic.twitter.com/3lgYAaWKWk — Reuters (@Reuters) July 22, 2021

IOC's Bach says he didn't know how complex it would be to stage the Games https://t.co/rDkeIW9oM8 pic.twitter.com/iuztFC3vdu — Reuters (@Reuters) July 20, 2021

Reuters correspondent Mari Saito’s twitter feed is well worth following:

1/ NEW: It was bittersweet to write about Ted Adegawa, who helped built his town into the surfing destination it is today. First, his torch relay was canceled. Then they banned fans. Now, like everyone else, he'll have to watch the event on TV. #tokyo2020 https://t.co/NZYWyX9xqZ — Mari Saito (@saitomri) July 21, 2021

3/ Ted decided to move his surf business to Isumi after he saw American soldiers surfing perfect swells there in 1970. It meant so much for him and other locals to host the Olympics' inaugural surfing event here. In anticipation of the Games, Ted even opened a tiny museum here pic.twitter.com/htd1S0Qh9w — Mari Saito (@saitomri) July 21, 2021

7/ It's all very bizarre. Empty stands in towns that hoped for an Olympic boost with events only attended by dignitaries and athletes. Many locals seemed hyper-aware of the optics of the event held during a pandemic and were extremely cautious about sounding at all critical — Mari Saito (@saitomri) July 21, 2021

This year’s Olympics Games are like no other, and it’s apparent from the meticulous procedures people must go through just to get to Tokyohttps://t.co/gIkCZijpZp pic.twitter.com/BarvorHim8 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 22, 2021

Our @AFPFactCheck team debunks the no sex on Tokyo Olympics beds story. I’ve even seen some proper media outlets run this too good to be true story, almost certainly ones that never bothered to hire a Japanese (or Japanese speaking) reporter ??https://t.co/wjqMSfzs9m — Jerome Taylor (@JeromeTaylor) July 20, 2021

The International Olympic Committee added 18 new events in Japan in a push toward gender equity. There are an equal number of women and men for every sport, excluding baseball and softball because of differing roster sizes. by @jennafryer #Tokyo2020

https://t.co/HBimIelN2S — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) July 21, 2021

Olympics Athletes to suffer alongside Tokyoites as Japan's heat soars https://t.co/yUbm0rBddk pic.twitter.com/WkRT1oMyUh — Reuters (@Reuters) July 22, 2021

Medal count: One prediction has the US winning the most mdeals and most golds in a a wide-open Olympics. by @stephenwadeap #Tokyo2020

https://t.co/5qCmzoIx1p — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) July 20, 2021

The Tokyo Olympics open Friday and predicting the overall medal count will be more difficult than usual because of the pandemic and the absence of many qualifying events over the last year. In one forecast done by Gracenote, which supplies statistical analysis to sports leagues around the world, the United States is picked to win the most overall medals. The Americans are also picked to win the most gold medals. After that, the picking gets more difficult. China is probably the next choice but many athletes from the country have appeared in few international events since the pandemic. This makes predictions difficult since Gracenote’s calculations are based on the most recent performances in top level events like world championships and so forth. A team from Russia, host nation Japan and Britain are expected to be among the top five… Gracenote has projected the United States to win 96 overall medals. This is down from the 121 the Untied States won five years ago in Rio de Janeiro. Gracenote has the United States winning 40 gold medals, 27 silver and 29 bronze…

