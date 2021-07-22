Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

All this crying. this is why i don’t click on stuff.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

Are you … from the future?

The math demands it!

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

I really should read my own blog.

Everybody saw this coming.

Good luck with your asparagus.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

This is how realignments happen…

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

What fresh hell is this?

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Tokyo 2020 Open Thread: Snippets from the Asterisk Games

Tokyo 2020 Open Thread: Snippets from the Asterisk Games

(Drew Sheneman via GoComics.com)
Disclaimer: I am not much of a sports fan, but I read a lot of news media. I figure anybody who wants coverage or results from the endless stream of events will find them elsewhere (h/t NotMax for the link), so mine will be a random series of links for those human interest and WTF stories that might otherwise slip under your radar.


SRSLY —

Reuters correspondent Mari Saito’s twitter feed is well worth following:

The Tokyo Olympics open Friday and predicting the overall medal count will be more difficult than usual because of the pandemic and the absence of many qualifying events over the last year.

In one forecast done by Gracenote, which supplies statistical analysis to sports leagues around the world, the United States is picked to win the most overall medals. The Americans are also picked to win the most gold medals. After that, the picking gets more difficult.

China is probably the next choice but many athletes from the country have appeared in few international events since the pandemic. This makes predictions difficult since Gracenote’s calculations are based on the most recent performances in top level events like world championships and so forth.

A team from Russia, host nation Japan and Britain are expected to be among the top five…

Gracenote has projected the United States to win 96 overall medals. This is down from the 121 the Untied States won five years ago in Rio de Janeiro. Gracenote has the United States winning 40 gold medals, 27 silver and 29 bronze…

Just yesterday!

  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • NotMax

    1. 1.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      It was a brown bear? the report I saw said it was an Asian black bear.

      In 2020, bear sightings reached their highest point in five years, with more than 13,600 reported sightings across the country from April to September.
      At the time, experts said the increase could be linked to the coronavirus pandemic, which saw residents confined to their homes in an effort to beat back the illness — leading to the animals venturing out into spaces to search for food that would usually be populated with humans.
      “Bears might have expanded their areas of activities after not seeing humans around during spring and early summer season,” Shinsuke Koike, an associate professor of ecology, told Bloomberg Green.
      In June, authorities confirmed that hunters shot and killed a brown bear in the city of Sapporo after it went on a rampage through residential streets and stormed a military base, wounding four people.

      I did not know there were brown bears in Japan

      Reply

