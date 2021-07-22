Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Shocking, but not surprising

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Good luck with your asparagus.

All this crying. this is why i don’t click on stuff.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

This blog goes to 11…

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

The revolution will be supervised.

Are you … from the future?

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Just a few bad apples.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

This fight is for everything.

Wetsuit optional.

No one could have predicted…

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Thursday Morning Open Thread: The Daily Grind

Thursday Morning Open Thread: The Daily Grind

by | 22 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Thursday Morning Open Thread 1

(Jeff Danziger via GoComics.com)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Cameron
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • debbie
  • Gin & Tonic
  • lowtechcyclist
  • mrmoshpotato
  • PenAndKey
  • prostratedragon
  • raven
  • rikyrah

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    22Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      This is a dumb move on his part which just ups the likelihood that Dems pass reconciliation, because no Democrat is gonna let us default on the debt that Republicans left for us.

      Not sure it’s reconciliation eligible. But it provides an avenue to eliminate the filibuster.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      debbie

      @Baud:

      Why not both (reconciliation and filibuster) now? You know that if the GOP ever becomes the majority, they’ll get rid of it all. Let’s save them the trouble.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      mrmoshpotato

      I understand McTurtle hating everyone in this country who isn’t rich, but he hates our roads and bridges too?

      Fucks wrong with this bastard?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Chief Oshkosh

      51 senators voted to not debate? Was there a couple of Democrats? If so, was this one of those procedural things that required a Dem to vote no so that the bill can come back? Or something?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      PenAndKey

      @mrmoshpotato: Single-minded ideological purity posturing and the pursuit of power. The modern GOP would rather see the country destroyed than not be in charge. McConnell is just more open about that fact than usual.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Baud

      @PenAndKey:

      Single-minded ideological purity posturing and the pursuit of power. The modern GOP would rather see the country destroyed than not be in charge

       

      They are like retreating army destroying everything behind them.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Gin & Tonic

      Biden fucks Ukraine. That’s the prevailing assessment of the Nordstream 2 deal this morning from a lot of independent voices there. Zelensky gets the WH meeting he wanted so badly, and will be served a shit sandwich when he gets there. In the meantime, V. V. Putin gets everything he wanted.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      mrmoshpotato

      @rikyrah:

      Anything that the government could be seen as doing successfully, Moscow Mitch is against. 

      Yup.  Break the government, then complain that it doesn’t work.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud

      Not sure it’s reconciliation eligible. But it provides an avenue to eliminate the filibuster.

      I’m pretty sure it’s reconciliation-eligible because pretty much everyone agrees there’d be a budgetary cost to defaulting on the debt.

      Dems need to be saying “screw the parliamentarian” anyway. As Atrios keeps pointing out, the GOP replaced the parliamentarian the last time they got a ruling they didn’t like, and the furor was so huge that the NYT put the story on page A20.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.