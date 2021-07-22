larry summers hardest hit https://t.co/AP6KLdp1qw
— World Famous Art Thief (@CalmSporting) July 21, 2021
Opinion: The GOP’s favorite spin about Biden’s plans just took a big hit https://t.co/40B2FJnXHE
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 22, 2021
Biden on polling showing voters strongly support infrastructure legislation: "I think they're a little tired of infrastructure week for four years in a row." pic.twitter.com/kG1HQC1Olb
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 20, 2021
Fifty-one senators voted against opening debate on a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure measure https://t.co/BcTjygHl9K pic.twitter.com/L6VozljL32
— Reuters (@Reuters) July 22, 2021
This is a dumb move on his part which just ups the likelihood that Dems pass reconciliation, because no Democrat is gonna let us default on the debt that Republicans left for us. https://t.co/0v87FrB2MR
— What Biden Has Done (@What46HasDone) July 21, 2021
Opinion: Pelosi calls the GOP’s bluff on the Jan. 6 committee https://t.co/mjOIZI4ojV
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 22, 2021
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings