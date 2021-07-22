Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Senator Whitehouse Is Surprised By Something He Should Not Be Surprised About: That the Secondary Kavanaugh Background Investigation Was Rigged

Germy, in the comments to Mistermix’s post, has brought breaking, though previously known, news to our attention via Senator Whitehouse:

AFTER NEW DETAILS ON KAVANAUGH INVESTIGATION SURFACE, SENATORS CALL ON FBI FOR ANSWERS ON HANDLING OF ‘TIP LINE’

4,500 tips to FBI went uninvestigated following supplemental investigation, newly released FBI letter shows

Washington, DC – Senators Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Chris Coons (D-DE), Dick Durbin (D-IL), Patrick Leahy (D-VT), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), and Cory Booker (D-NJ) wrote to FBI Director Christopher Wray last evening requesting additional information on the FBI’s 2018 supplemental background investigation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The senators’ request follows a letter from the Bureau to Whitehouse and Coons revealing new details on the Kavanaugh background investigation, including that the FBI gathered over 4,500 tips in relation to the investigation without any apparent further action by FBI investigators. The Bureau also confirmed that tips from the tip line were instead provided to the Trump White House Counsel’s office, where their fate is unknown.

“The admissions in your letter corroborate and explain numerous credible accounts by individuals and firms that they had contacted the FBI with information ‘highly relevant to . . . allegations’ of sexual misconduct by Justice Kavanaugh, only to be ignored,” the senators write in their letter sent today. “If the FBI was not authorized to or did not follow up on any of the tips that it received from the tip line, it is difficult to understand the point of having a tip line at all.”

Whitehouse and Coons initially raised the lackluster supplemental background investigation in a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with Director Wray in July 2019. Whitehouse observed during the hearing the clear lack of process through which the public or members of Congress could relay information to the FBI after the troubling allegations against Kavanaugh made headlines nationwide. Coons likewise pressed Wray for a clear procedure. As both senators noted, the only conduit for information potentially relevant to the allegations was a “tip line,” the product of which was apparently never pursued by the Bureau. During the hearing, Wray echoed Republican claims that the FBI conducted the investigation “by the book,” while asserting that supplemental background investigations are less rigorous than criminal and counterintelligence investigations.

On August 1, 2019, Coons and Whitehouse wrote to Wray asking for a complete picture of how the FBI handled the supplemental background investigation of Kavanaugh. They asked why the FBI failed to contact witnesses whose names were provided to the FBI as possessing “highly relevant” information; how involved the Trump White House was in narrowing the scope of the investigation; whether the FBI had used a tip line in previous background investigations to manage incoming allegations and information regarding a nominee; and more.

Nearly two years later and after repeated follow-up requests, the FBI finally responded to Whitehouse and Coons’s questions. The June 30, 2021 letter from the FBI Office of Congressional Affairs revealed new information on the Kavanaugh investigation: that Justice Kavanaugh’s nomination “was the first time that the FBI set-up a tip line for a nominee undergoing Senate confirmation,” and that tip line received “over 4,500 tips, including phone calls and electronic submissions.” The FBI apparently pursued none of these tips. Instead, by the FBI’s own account, it merely “provided all relevant tips” to Trump’s Office of White House Counsel, the very office that had constrained and directed the limited investigation.

Whitehouse, Coons, Durbin, Leahy, Blumenthal, Hirono, and Booker call on the FBI to answer a range of outstanding questions surrounding the Bureau’s use of the tip line and the relevant information it yielded. The senators press the Bureau for any records and communications related to the tip line investigation, including “all relevant tips” described in Wray’s letter that the FBI “provided . . . to the Office of White House Counsel.”

Full text of the senators’ letter yesterday is available below. Also available as PDFs are:

Senators’ letter sent yesterday;

June 30 FBI letter to Whitehouse and Coons;

Whitehouse and Coons August 2019 letter to Wray.

There’s also a long tweet thread by Senator Whitehouse:

I explained during the Kavanaugh hearings, in comments and on the front page, that what Senator Whitehouse is now rightfully angry over today was what was in fact going on. What is amazing here isn’t that Senator Whitehouse is upset, he is and should be. What is amazing here is that he seems to not understand the process that the FBI adheres to when conducting background investigations for judicial and political nominees, which, as a senator, he should know.

As I explained at the time, background investigations conducted by the FBI for judicial and political appointments are NOT criminal investigations. They are done by special agents and investigators and analysts detailed for that duty and the client is not the DOJ, nor is it the Senate committee of jurisdiction. The client for these background investigations is the White House Counsel’s Office and the White House Counsel is in ultimate charge and provides the ultimate direction of the inquiry. Only information that the White House Counsel wants released is released to the Senate committee of jurisdiction for their review. This whole secondary/reopened investigation, just like a game of chance in a casino, was rigged for the White House by the White House through the White House Counsel and his office. The FBI was only ever going to respond to Don McGahn’s instructions and work within the parameters he gave them because that’s the process.

It is important to remember that the only reason Don McGahn was first the Trump 2016 campaign counsel and then the White House Counsel is because his real boss is Mitch McConnell. Whenever Senator McConnell needs a trusted agent – to make a Federal agency dysfunctional and break it or to babysit a temperamental candidate/president – McConnell places McGahn into that position. McGahn controlled this secondary, supplementary investigation into Kavanaugh, just as he controlled the first one, not anyone at the FBI or the DOJ. And McGahn controlled it for McConnell. My guess is McConnell was thrilled when Senator Flake came to him with this compromise proposal for a secondary FBI investigation because it allowed McConnell to play Flake for the chump he is while getting what he wanted – Kavanaugh confirmed and the ability to leverage the contentious confirmation process for political gain – all while allowing it to seem that a rigged game was really an honest process.

No one who was paying attention should be surprised at all at what happened then or at what is being reported now. Not least a Democratic senator. That seven members of the Senate Judiciary Committee do not seem to understand the process for FBI background investigations for judicial and political nominees, including who controls them, is a bit concerning. They’re right to be asking for details and Senate Judiciary Committee investigation now, but it would have been better if they all had known how the process works and been hammering this over and over and over again during the confirmation. Especially Senator Coons who is the one who cut the deal with Senator Flake for the supplemental FBI background investigation.

If these seven senators did not realize this was how the process for FBI background investigations into judicial and political nominees until today, then, quite frankly, shame on them. This process is neither a state secret that is highly classified and compartmented, nor is it rocket science. It was reported on and commented on in real time. And it was their job to know and act on that knowledge. If they knew and didn’t act then, then shame on them. If they didn’t know until now, it’s still shame on them. While I doubt it would have made much of a difference, it was their job to know and to act on that knowledge, which they didn’t. They failed then and are angry now. The time to have been angry was then, because it might have prevented failure.

The reason that Senator McConnell and his caucus have been embarrassing Democratic senators and frustrating their, as well as Democratic president’s, efforts since January 2009 is that Senator McConnell pays attention to every possible process that could be useful to him or could be used against him. Senate Democrats are not going to beat him if they are constantly surprised by how the government they are supposed to be overseeing as part of their jobs works.

DO BETTER SENATE DEMOCRATS!

Edited to add:

I realize this is most likely performative surprise. It would have been nice if there’d been some performative surprise at the time when it might have made even a little bit of difference.

Open thread!

    41Comments

    1. 1.

      dr. bloor

      Aggravating, but it would have made zero difference even if they all knew it at the time. The fix was in, and BeerBoy was gonna get his seat on the court.​
       

      I should add that I suspect at least some of Whitehouse’s “surprise” is in the Captain Renault sense of the word. He’s a former AG and a pretty sharp guy.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      MomSense

      I just want to know who paid off his fucking credit card debt.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      dr. bloor

      @MomSense: Agreed.  BK is and always has been a misogynistic, drunk, abusive asshole, but everyone already knew it and it was never going to slow him down.  The financial corruption thread might have been more productive if only because there’s a paper trail somewhere, and can’t be reduced to he-said-she-said shoulder shrugging.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      VOR

      IIRC, the FBI didn’t interview key witnesses from Kavenaugh’s youthful (alleged) misdeeds. It was obvious at the time it was kabuki. My Fox News-watching friends kept insisting the FBI had done an exhaustive investigation in the, IIRC, under a week allocated for the second investigation.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Adam L Silverman

      @VOR: And the one guy who was part of the “PJ and Squi” crew that they did go to interview refused to talk to them.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Ryan

      Once again, the Democrats bring a soup ladle to a knife fight.  But there’s no excuse.  It was 2018.  If you didn’t know Trump was corrupt, his people were corrupt, oh and by the way, chasing down 4,500 tips in what was it, a week?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Omnes Omnibus

      The performative surprise at a point when they have the power to investigate is different from when they were in the minority.  I take issue with your entire premise.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Adam L Silverman

      @CaseyL: No, there will never be the required number of votes in the Senate to convict and remove him.

      At best, if they can get all the tip information that the FBI turned over to Don McGahn and make it public it could be of political use. Or, rather, it could be of political use if the Democrats had ever shown any evidence they’d know how to use it effectively.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      StringOnAStick

      Maybe if our federal elected officials didn’t have to spend half their time drumming up ca!paint contributions, they could focus more on their actual jobs.  R senators are better funded and have a network of dark money groups directing their attentions; we end up with Senators from Exxon pretending to be concerned about the environment.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Omnes Omnibus: As I wrote in reply to you down below:

      Did they do anything at the time to indicate they knew that this was how the process worked? To inform the American people that the fix was in? To then leverage the outrage that would have followed to further slow things down or force more leaks that were substantive instead of about process? No, they didn’t do any of that. Coons was on every network news show but Fox’s blathering on and on about how great it was that he could work with Flake in the spirit of bipartisanship to get a real FBI investigation done that was going to look into all of this.

      The facts are they failed then. Apparently because they don’t understand the most basic things about what they’re supposed to be overseeing.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Major Major Major Major

      What is this, listen-to-germy-day? jk!

      Open thread, I see. Well this bill sure is a dumb idea. Surprised to see the Klob’s name on it.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Adam L Silverman: And as I posted below, I disagree.  Your thread and all that, but I wanted my disagreement to be mentioned here as well.  I’m not going to argue over it as I don’t think I am going to convince you.  As far as anyone else goes, I guess it depends on whether they agree with you that someone like Whitehouse is feckless.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Omnes Omnibus: I don’t think it’s feckless. I think he’s bad at a part of his job. As are his six colleagues. They either knew this then and fucked up by doing nothing with the information, which is a failure or they didn’t know it, which explains why they didn’t do anything at the time, which is a different type of failure. Either way, it is evidence that they are bad at this.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      I never gave a flying fuck about high school Kavanaugh. The debt payment stuff, the Starr involvement and weighty stuff like active, adult corruption were what floated my boat.

      As always, whimpers from #MeToo about ancient allegations turned out to be stupid distractions.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      JPL

      @Adam L Silverman: The bigger danger is that trump owns him, and can threaten him with blackmail.   Trump suggested that already.

      If I were Whitehouse, I would check every response he made under oath, and if there is one hint of lying under oath, refer it to the DOJ.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Adam L Silverman

      @JPL: No, the bigger threat is McGahn provided McConnell and Leonard Leo with the details. Leo was working as McGahn’s special advisor on the nomination, so he likely had the information in real time. Which means that McGahn, McConell, Leo and the people that are funding Leo through his dark money networks own Kavanaugh. Or, rather, have further leverage to keep him in line as they already owned him. Moreover, they have details that potentially implicate others, which give them leverage over persons unknown. For instance, which teachers, professors, employers, friends, etc covered for Kavanaugh.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Hildebrand

      @Omnes Omnibus: Bingo.  I am so weary of these ‘the elected Democrats are hapless knaves, if only they had listened to us’ Monday Morning Quarterbacking posts.  Not just here – these types of posts bloom everywhere across the internet the moment elected Democrats do anything.

      I get it, our elected officials don’t always move with the grace, speed, or muscle that we, in our most idealistic moments, would like.  But that doesn’t mean that they are always idiots, nor that they are completely clueless naïfs.  Wading through the torrents of bullshit created by TFG’s administration is a Herculean task – which takes time, effort, and no small amount of finesse and art.

      But if anyone truly thinks the politicians are such babes in the woods, they need to stop posting and get themselves hired directly by the folks who need their insight the most.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Soprano2

      OT – I just saw that the MO Supreme Court unanimously ruled that the constitutional amendment authorizing the Medicaid expansion is constitutional. I have no idea what will happen next, since our R state legislature refused to finance it.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Adam L Silverman: Or, rather, it could be of political use if the Democrats had ever shown any evidence they’d know how to use it effectively.

      You mean like  forcing the Right Wing Media to defend the FBI as the unstained paladins of law and order, beyond reproach, defending America against the slobbering hordes of The Other while simultaneously denouncing the FBI as the most vile personal lapdogs of Sorous and the Deep State, hell bent on inflicting Socialized Critical Race Theory Vaccines on America?

      Reply
    40. 40.

      piratedan

      what I find leaves me the most disappointed is there is an utter lack of ruthless motherfuckers at our disposal masquerading as politicians that can apparently hang with Mict Motherfucking McConnell.  Harry Reid seemed to have the chops to do so, but so far, not many of the old guard have the chops to understand that you have to push back on these bastards.

      While I have a fairly high opinion on Whitehouse, I am certainly open to the idea that way too many of our Senators still feel some kind of collegial rapport with their GOP counterparts that is most definitely not shared based on their words and actions.

      Perhaps it would serve no public good to openly state that Rand Paul and Ted Cruz are sycophantic lying pieces of shit, but at this point, the apparent congeniality of the Dems is being abused much like everything else in the political process.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Uninvited Guest

      I’ve always found it funny that many who comment on politics look at them through a mostly justified cynical eye but still seem to expect most if not all of what politicians say about the sausage making to be honest as opposed to performative.

      Reply

