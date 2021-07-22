I’d rather die owning the libs with a tube down my throat than take a lib vaccine to live on my feet https://t.co/VvoQkTBxHN — kilgore trout, terminal hiccups patient (@KT_So_It_Goes) July 22, 2021

perfect illustration of why “guy who will get the vaccine if the libs are just nicer” is a totally invented character — kilgore trout, terminal hiccups patient (@KT_So_It_Goes) July 22, 2021

"Oh yeah, well how many Democrats have been vaccinated?"

"Actually all of them."

"Oh yeah, but they can't prove that."

"Yes they can."

"Okay well I think my point is made." https://t.co/fvqBbAx0tJ — Seth Masket (@smotus) July 22, 2021