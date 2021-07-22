Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

These guys can go mcfuck themselves.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

We still have time to mess this up!

Yes we did.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Well, except the wingnuts. fuck those guys!

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

What fresh hell is this?

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / Repubs For Whom It Is Impossible to Feel Sympathy, Pt. II: Pandemic Edition

Repubs For Whom It Is Impossible to Feel Sympathy, Pt. II: Pandemic Edition

by | 21 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • debbie
  • dmsilev
  • hueyplong
  • Jeffro
  • jl
  • lol chikinburd
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • Percysowner
  • Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    21Comments

    4. 4.

      Baud

      Tire rims and anthrax Covid

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Jeffro

      I think I’m starting to see why GQP officials and Fox News hosts (save Tucker, blessed Tucker) went into panic mode this week about getting folks vaxxed.

      (well, ‘their’ folks, anyway)

      sorry homeboys, you done fucked up but good this time…killing your base and reinforcing to the whole rest of us that you can’t be trusted, not even to save your own voters…

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Jeffro

      and kilgore trout’s tweet is the perfect rejoinder to Gary Abernathy’s utter BS in the Post today…show us an example, just one person, Gary, one right-winger who calmly thought about it and said, “you know, given the science and all that, I should probably get vaccinated – even if it boosts the economy and Biden’s chances for re-election”

      Reply
    13. 13.

      lol chikinburd

      I don’t have time right now to elaborate or address inevitable objections, but my only words now, and increasingly, are “Kick them out.”

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Baud

      The moral of the story is:

      We were into something when, all those years ago, we urged Obama to warn people not to drink bleach.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Baud

      Reddit commenter

      Things you may shove down my throat:

      Endotracheal tubes — Yeah, dude!
      Agendas — No fucking way!

      Reply
    17. 17.

      jl

      @Baud: ” We were into something when, all those years ago, we urged Obama to warn people not to drink bleach. ”

      Forget it, bud, your nanny state  is not the master of ME!!

      Reply
    20. 20.

      jl

      @NotMax: All the GOP immigrant caravan crises go away within 3 months after an election. The debt crises go away after a Republican is elected president. Cruz was just following the data and the science.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      The party of “personal responsibility” continues to blame others for their failures.

      The party of “fuck your feelings” continues to act like snowflakes

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.