I’d rather die owning the libs with a tube down my throat than take a lib vaccine to live on my feet https://t.co/VvoQkTBxHN
— kilgore trout, terminal hiccups patient (@KT_So_It_Goes) July 22, 2021
perfect illustration of why “guy who will get the vaccine if the libs are just nicer” is a totally invented character
— kilgore trout, terminal hiccups patient (@KT_So_It_Goes) July 22, 2021
"Oh yeah, well how many Democrats have been vaccinated?"
"Actually all of them."
"Oh yeah, but they can't prove that."
"Yes they can."
"Okay well I think my point is made." https://t.co/fvqBbAx0tJ
— Seth Masket (@smotus) July 22, 2021
I think @tedcruz genuinely believed this, because he is unable to imagine anybody has non-venal motives for governing. https://t.co/CXECfOmtoF
— Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) July 22, 2021
